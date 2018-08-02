Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Centrus Energy Corp    LEU

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP (LEU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on August 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company will release its second quarter 2018 earnings report for the period ended June 30, 2018, after the close of markets on Wednesday, August 8.

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company’s website, www.centrusenergy.com. A link to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through August 23, 2018.

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources - helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTRUS ENERGY CORP
10:31pCENTRUS TO WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL O : 30 a.m. ET
BU
05/18CENTRUS ENERGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/14CENTRUS ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
05/10CENTRUS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/09CENTRUS ENERGY CORP. (NYSEMKT : LEU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fina..
AQ
05/09CENTRUS TO WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL O : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
05/09CENTRUS ENERGY : Signs Long-Term Supply Agreement with Orano
AQ
05/08CENTRUS ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/08CENTRUS ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
BU
05/03CENTRUS ENERGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/23/2018) 
07/18ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (07/18/2018) 
05/09Centrus Energy's (LEU) CEO Daniel Poneman on Q1 2018 - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
05/08Centrus Energy reports Q1 results 
04/19ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (04/19/2018) 
Chart CENTRUS ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Centrus Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel B. Poneman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mikel Howard Williams Chairman
Elmer W. Dyke Chief Commercial Officer & SVP-Business Operations
Marian K. Davis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
William J. Madia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTRUS ENERGY CORP-19.95%28
NEXTERA ENERGY INC7.50%78 984
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.64%57 216
ENEL-10.62%56 490
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.7.63%54 295
IBERDROLA1.92%49 559
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.