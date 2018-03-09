Log in
CENTURY CASINOS, INC. (CNTY)
8.53 USD   -1.04%
12:38pCENTURY CASINOS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/06CENTURY CASINOS : annual earnings release
03/05CENTURY CASINOS : announces Dates of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 201..
AQ
Century Casinos, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/09/2018 | 02:18pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 9, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23779.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 155 M
EBIT 2017 17,4 M
Net income 2017 12,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 15,51
P/E ratio 2018 19,65
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 209 M
Chart CENTURY CASINOS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Century Casinos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | CNTY | US1564921005 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CENTURY CASINOS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erwin Haitzmann Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hoetzinger Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Andreas Terler Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Margaret M. Stapleton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, CAO & EVP
Dinah Corbaci Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURY CASINOS, INC.-6.57%209
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.4.53%60 567
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL1.38%20 330
WYNN RESORTS-0.11%18 409
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-14.39%10 370
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.85%7 319
