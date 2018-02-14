CenturyLink : Gets a One-Time Lift From Tax Law -- Market Mover

By Maria Armental

CenturyLink Inc.'s (CTL) shares rose 10% to $19.26 following the release of fourth-quarter results that got a one-time $1.1 billion boost from the U.S. tax overhaul.

The telecom provider, which last year bought Level 3 communications in a roughly $25 billion deal, forecast 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, of $8.75 billion to $8.95 billion, compared with analysts' projected $8.6 billion.

Overall, fourth-quarter profit surged to $1.11 billion, or $1.26 a share, from $42 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit was 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose 24% to $5.32 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected 30 cents a share on $5.69 billion in revenue.

Through Wednesday's closing, the company's stock was down 28% over the past 12 months, lagging the market by a wide margin.

