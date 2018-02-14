Log in
CENTURYLINK (CTL)
  Report  
CenturyLink : Gets a One-Time Lift From Tax Law -- Market Mover

02/14/2018 | 11:38pm CET
   By Maria Armental

CenturyLink Inc.'s (CTL) shares rose 10% to $19.26 following the release of fourth-quarter results that got a one-time $1.1 billion boost from the U.S. tax overhaul.

The telecom provider, which last year bought Level 3 communications in a roughly $25 billion deal, forecast 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, of $8.75 billion to $8.95 billion, compared with analysts' projected $8.6 billion.

Overall, fourth-quarter profit surged to $1.11 billion, or $1.26 a share, from $42 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, profit was 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose 24% to $5.32 billion.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected 30 cents a share on $5.69 billion in revenue.

Through Wednesday's closing, the company's stock was down 28% over the past 12 months, lagging the market by a wide margin.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 17 878 M
EBIT 2017 2 185 M
Net income 2017 499 M
Debt 2017 31 388 M
Yield 2017 12,9%
P/E ratio 2017 24,03
P/E ratio 2018 27,99
EV / Sales 2017 2,76x
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
Capitalization 17 916 M
Managers
NameTitle
Glen F. Post Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey K. Storey President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Harvey P. Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Sunit S. Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aamir Hussain Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTURYLINK0.48%17 916
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.33%204 298
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-15.34%91 694
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-12.03%76 673
TELEFONICA-7.85%48 097
ORANGE-7.22%44 201
