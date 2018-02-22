Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CenturyLink    CTL

CENTURYLINK (CTL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 10:01:39 pm
17.9 USD   -3.09%
12:35aCENTURYLINK : declares quarterly cash dividend
PR
02/20CENTURYLINK : to participate in Morgan Stanley investor conference
PR
02/20CENTURYLINK : Infrastructure Pipe Dream
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

CenturyLink : declares quarterly cash dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:35am CET

MONROE, La., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, which will be payable on March 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2018.

CenturyLink logo. (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300602391.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CENTURYLINK
12:35aCENTURYLINK : declares quarterly cash dividend
PR
02/20CENTURYLINK : to participate in Morgan Stanley investor conference
PR
02/20CENTURYLINK : Infrastructure Pipe Dream
AQ
02/19CENTURYLINK : Conversica Customer CenturyLink to Present at B2B Marketing Exchan..
AQ
02/19CENTURYLINK : Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Grows Position in Cen..
AQ
02/19Stocks mostly up
AQ
02/18CENTURYLINK : Road Report 2-19-18
AQ
02/17CENTURYLINK : Nationwide class-action lawsuit against CenturyLink will be litiga..
AQ
02/15S&P 500 MOVERS : Ntap, trip
AQ
02/15GLOBAL PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES MARKET : Public Cloud Service market includes Key ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21CENTURYLINK : A Slightly Bullish Case 
02/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Investors Brace For Fed Minutes 
02/20REUTERS : FCC set to publish net neutrality reversal 
02/20HYG & U.S. HIGH-YIELD MARKET OUTLOOK : Week Ending February 16, 2018 
02/20Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.