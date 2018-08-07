Log in
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
Ceres Power : Share consolidation

08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Ceres Power Holdings Plc

('Ceres Power' or the 'Company')

Share Consolidation

Ceres Power Holdings plc (AIM: CWR) confirms that, following the approval by shareholders at the General Meeting of the Company held on the 20 July 2018, the share consolidation of every 10 existing ordinary shares of 1 pence each (each, an 'Existing Ordinary Share') into 1 new ordinary share of 10 pence each (each, a 'Consolidated Ordinary Share') will become effective today.

Shareholders who hold Existing Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form will have such shares disabled in their CREST accounts and will be credited with Consolidated Ordinary Shares. The existing ISIN: GB00B0351429 will be disabled at that time. Shareholders who hold Ordinary Shares in certificated form will have such certificates cancelled and will be issued Consolidated Ordinary Share certificates.

The ISIN Code of the Consolidated Ordinary Shares is GB00BG5KQW09 and its SEDOL Code is BG5KQW0.

Total Voting Rights

Following the share consolidation, the Company confirms that as at 7 August 2018, it has 128,326,293ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Consolidated Ordinary Shares') in issue, with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is therefore 128,326,293.

Accordingly, these figures may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Dan Caesar

Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463

Zeus Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Giles Balleny / Andrew Jones / Dom King

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Laure Fine

Tel: +44 (0) 203 207 7800

Powerscourt

Peter Ogden/Niall Walsh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446

Notes to Editor:

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power is a world leader in low cost, next generation fuel cell technology for use in distributed power products that reduce operating costs, lower CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, increase efficiency and improve energy security. The Ceres Power unique patented SteelCell® technology generates power from widely available fuels at high efficiency and is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials such as steel, meaning that it can be mass produced at an affordable price for domestic and business use. Ceres Power offer its partners the opportunity to develop power systems and products using its unique SteelCell® technology and know-how, combined with the opportunity to supply the SteelCell® in volume through its manufacturing partners. For further information please visit:http://www.cerespower.com/

Disclaimer

Ceres Power Holdings plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
