CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP (CVL)

CERVUS EQUIPMENT CORP (CVL)
End-of-day quote  - 01/27
15.2 CAD   +0.33%
Cervus Equipment : to Host 2017 Year End...

0
02/15/2018 | 05:26pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta (February 15, 2018) -- Cervus Equipment Corp. ('Cervus' or 'the Company') (TSX: CERV) today announced that it will host its 2017 year end results conference call on March 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company intends to disclose its financial results after markets close on March 14, 2018.
President and CEO, Graham Drake, and CFO, Adam Lowther, will discuss Cervus's financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2017, and then take questions from securities analysts and institutional shareholders.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialling (647) 427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The conference call will be archived for replay until Thursday, March 22, 2018 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, dial (416) 849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 4686218 followed by the number sign.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for 90 days.

About Cervus Equipment Corporation
Cervus acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, materials handling and transportation equipment dealerships. The Company has interests in 64 dealerships in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, employing more than 1,500 people. The primary equipment brands represented by Cervus include John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment, Bobcat, CMI and JCB construction equipment; and Clark, Sellick and Doosan material handling equipment. The common shares of Cervus are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol 'CERV'.

For more information please contact:
Graham Drake - President & CEO
(403) 567-2095
[email protected]

Adam Lowther - Chief Financial Officer
(403) 567-2104
[email protected]

Cervus Equipment Corporation published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 22:25:05 UTC.

Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2017 1 245 M
EBIT 2017 32,9 M
Net income 2017 18,9 M
Debt 2017 55,1 M
Yield 2017 1,98%
P/E ratio 2017 12,89
P/E ratio 2018 10,64
EV / Sales 2017 0,22x
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capitalization 221 M
