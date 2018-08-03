CGG : Announces Availability of the Interim Financial Report for the Period Ending June 30, 2018

CGG

Paris, France - August 2, 2018

CGG announced today that its interim report for the period ending June 30, 2018 and its Form 6-K for the second quarter and first half of 2018 were filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the SEC on August 2, 2018 respectively.

Both documents are available on the Company's website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors/Financial Reports section.

A printed copy of these documents is available upon request, free of charge, if you call our Investor Relations Department at: +33 1 64 47 35 46, or send an email to [email protected] or write to: CGG - Investor Relations Department - Tour Maine Montparnasse, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Paris, France.

