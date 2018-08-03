Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG (CGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CGG : Announces Availability of the Interim Financial Report for the Period Ending June 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:01am CEST

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €6,993,265 Registered office: Tour Maine Montparnasse, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Paris No.: 969 202 241 - RCS Paris

Paris, France - August 2, 2018

CGG announced today that its interim report for the period ending June 30, 2018 and its Form 6-K for the second quarter and first half of 2018 were filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the SEC on August 2, 2018 respectively.

Both documents are available on the Company's website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors/Financial Reports section.

A printed copy of these documents is available upon request, free of charge, if you call our Investor Relations Department at: +33 1 64 47 35 46, or send an email to [email protected] or write to: CGG - Investor Relations Department - Tour Maine Montparnasse, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Paris, France.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CGG
03:01aCGG : Announces Availability of the Interim Financial Report for the Period Endi..
PU
08/02CGG : CGG announces availability of the interim financial report for the period ..
GL
08/02CGG : Announces its 2018 Second Quarter Results
PU
08/02CGG : CGG Announces its 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/26CGG : announces the Appointment of Yuri Baidoukov as Group CFO
PU
07/26CGG : announces the Appointment of Yuri Baidoukov as Group CFO
GL
07/26CGG : announces the Appointment of Yuri Baidoukov as Group CFO
AQ
07/10CGG : announces its 2nd quarter 2018 results on Thursday August 2nd, 2018
PU
07/10CGG : announces its 2nd quarter 2018 results on Thursday August 2nd, 2018
GL
06/30CGG : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02CGG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02CGG reports Q2 results 
07/26CGG appoints Yuri Baidoukov as group CFO 
05/17CGG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/17ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (05/17/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 407 M
EBIT 2018 -0,70 M
Net income 2018 275 M
Debt 2018 758 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,08
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 1 912 M
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,65 $
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Stéphane-Paul Frydman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Don Pham Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG28.31%1 912
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA139.04%1 654
SPECTRUM ASA47.53%389
MAGSEIS ASA-12.50%153
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-26.07%62
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA-31.28%47
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.