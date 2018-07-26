CH Karnchang PCL : Notification of Agreement Signing with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited

(Translation)No.

CK-18-0000-PO-L-0038

July 26, 2018

Re:

Notification of Agreement Signing for the Variation Order to accelerate the opening of operation service of the MRT Blue Line Extension Project

Attn.:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies the Stock Exchange of

Thailand that the Company has signed as the Contractor in the Variation Order No.3 to accelerate the opening of operation service of the MRT Blue Line Extension Project, dividing into 3 sections i.e. Hua Lamphong Station-Lak Song Station Section, Tao Poon Station-Sirinthorn Station Section and Sirinthorn Station-Tha Pra Station Section (Variation Order No.3 Acceleration of the works) with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited as the Employer. This is deemed to be a part (additional work) of the Agreement for the Project Management, Supply and Installation of the M&E Systems for the MRT Blue Line Extension Project. This transaction is in accordance with the ordinary course of business and general trading practices as executed by the Company with other companies, and the trading agreements are in accordance with the principles as approved by the Board of Directors, per the details of works as follows:

Execution Date: Estimated Contract Value:July 12, 2018

Baht 650,000,000 (excluding value added tax)

Operation Periods/Completion Periods: - Hua Lamphong Station-Lak Song Station Section August 14, 2019 - Tao Poon Station-Sirinthorn Station Section December 25, 2019 - Sirinthorn Station-Tha Pra Station Section March 2, 2020 Please be informed accordingly.

Very truly yours,

-Signature-

(Dr. Anukool Tuntimas) Director and Executive Vice President, Human Resource and General Administration