CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 July 2018

08/06/2018 | 05:16am CEST

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 July 2018

As at 31 July 2018

Type

Primary Listing

Country of Issuer

Currency

Total Cost

Mark-to- market Value

Weighting of GAV *(%)

Credit Rating

BVI

KERPRO 5 04/06/21

BondSingapore ExchangeUSDHK$67,296,000

HK$62,442,000

0.0803%

N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond

Singapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,535,000

  • 0.0123% S&P BBB-NANFUN 4 05/29/24 EMTNBond

    Singapore ExchangeBVI

    USDHK$56,603,000

    HK$54,830,000

  • 0.0705% S&P BBB-NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21

    BondHKEX

    BVI

    USD

    HK$41,574,000

    HK$40,275,000

    0.0518%N/A

    PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23

    Bond

    Singapore Exchange

    BVI

    USD

    HK$49,641,000

    HK$48,863,000

  • 0.0629% S&P BBB

Total

HK$224,911,000

HK$215,944,000

0.2778%

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.

All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 03:15:04 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 783 M
EBIT 2018 2 013 M
Net income 2018 1 412 M
Debt 2018 13 397 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 21,77
P/E ratio 2019 19,79
EV / Sales 2018 16,1x
EV / Sales 2019 15,1x
Capitalization 31 392 M
Chart CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,94  HKD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%4 000
BOSTON PROPERTIES-0.72%19 928
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.3.43%9 230
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.12.89%7 891
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.58%7 244
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-0.73%5 366
