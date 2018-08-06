Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 July 2018

Full investment portfolio of the Relevant Investments as at 31 July 2018

As at 31 July 2018 Type Primary Listing Country of Issuer Currency Total Cost Mark-to- market Value Weighting of GAV *(%) Credit Rating BVI

KERPRO 5 ⅞ 04/06/21

BondSingapore ExchangeUSDHK$67,296,000

HK$62,442,000

0.0803%

N/ANANFUN 4 ½ 09/20/22 EMTNBond

Singapore ExchangeBVI

USD

HK$9,797,000

HK$9,535,000

0.0123% S&P BBB-NANFUN 4 ⅞ 05/29/24 EMTNBond Singapore ExchangeBVI USDHK$56,603,000 HK$54,830,000

0.0705% S&P BBB-NWDEVL 5 ¼ 02/26/21 BondHKEX BVI USD HK$41,574,000 HK$40,275,000 0.0518%N/A PCCW 3 ¾ 03/08/23 Bond Singapore Exchange BVI USD HK$49,641,000 HK$48,863,000

0.0629% S&P BBB

Total

HK$224,911,000

HK$215,944,000

0.2778%

*Note: By reference to the latest published accounts as adjusted for any distribution declared and any published valuation.

All figures presented above have been rounded to the nearest thousand.