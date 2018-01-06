Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Changfeng Energy Inc.    CFY   CA15911Q1081

CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. (CFY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Changfeng Energy : Director Resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 07:38pm CET

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 6, 2018) - Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSX VENTURE:CFY) ("Changfeng" or the "Company") an energy provider in China, announced today that Yan Zhao has resigned as a director and employee of Changfeng.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the stock symbol "CFY". It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the People's Republic of China. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China's the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.


© Marketwired 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHANGFENG ENERGY INC.
07:38p CHANGFENG ENERGY : Director Resigns
07:37p CHANGFENG ENERGY : Director Resigns
2017 Changfeng Energy Inc. Announces Collaboration with China Overseas Energy Co.,..
2017 Changfeng Energy Inc. Announces Collaboration with China Overseas Energy Co.,..
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY : Announces - Sanya Government Signs 30-Year Concession Right A..
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. : Announces Collaboration with China Overseas Energy Co., ..
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. : Research Reports on Utilities Stocks, Changfeng Energy, ..
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. : Introduces Sanya International Energy Forum SIEF
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY : Introduces Strategic Partner for Pingxiang Project
2017 CHANGFENG ENERGY INC. : Announces Third Quarterly Results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Changfeng Energy  reports Q3 results
2017 Changfeng Energy reports Q2 results
2017 Changfeng Energy  declares CAD 0.01 dividend
2017 Changfeng Energy reports Q1 results
2016 Changfeng Energy  reports Q3 results
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2011 34,0 M
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 9,00
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 40,3 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hua Jun Lin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cao Ling Chief Financial Officer
Wen Cheng Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Dan Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hui Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGFENG ENERGY INC.32
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.1.17%27 734
UGI CORP1.38%8 242
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD-4.59%7 695
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD-5.36%7 347
ITALGAS-2.16%4 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.