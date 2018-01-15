Log in
CHANGYOU.COM LTD (CYOU)
Changyou Com : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on January 29, 2018

01/15/2018 | 06:01am CET

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Changyou.com Limited ("Changyou" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CYOU), a leading online game developer and operator in China, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 unaudited financial results on Monday, January 29, 2018, before U.S. market hours.

Changyou.com Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Changyou.com Limited)

Changyou's management team will host an earnings conference call on the same day at 6:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, January 29, 2018 (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong, January 29, 2018) following the quarterly and fiscal results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

US:

1-866-519-4004

Hong Kong:

800-906-601

China Mainland:

400-620-8038

International:

+1-845-675-0437

Passcode:

CYOU

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 09: 30 a.m. Eastern Time on January 29, 2018 through February 5, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Passcode:

3671479

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Changyou's website at http://ir.changyou.com.

About Changyou

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) is a leading developer and operator of online games in China with a diverse portfolio of popular online games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China, as well as a number of mobile games. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a leading game information portal in China. Changyou began operations as a business unit within Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) in 2003, and was carved out as a separate, stand-alone company in December 2007. It completed an initial public offering on April 7, 2009. Changyou has an advanced technology platform that includes advanced 2.5D and 3D graphics engines, a uniform game development platform, effective anti-cheating and anti-hacking technologies, proprietary cross-networking technology and advanced data protection technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.changyou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Changyou.com Limited
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86 (10) 6192-0800
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Phone: +1 (480) 614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changyou-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2017-financial-results-on-january-29-2018-300582399.html

SOURCE Changyou.com Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
