Chapmans Limited Completes $1M Placement

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Chapmans Limited (ASX:CHP) ("Chapmans" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a placement to raise $1,050,000 via the issue of 70M shares at $0.015.



The Company will issue the first 25M shares under its Listing Rule 7.1 capacity with the remainder to be issued subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting, the timing of which is not yet known.



The funds will be used for working capital and as part of the investment in Securrency, Inc.







About Chapmans Limited:



Chapmans Limited (ASX:CHP) is an ASX listed diversified investment company engaged in special situation investments across a diverse range of industries, with a focus and expertise in the mobile and advanced industrial technology sectors. It seeks to be an active strategic investor in high growth areas of the market, and to identify and work with emerging high growth companies. The Company’s investment philosophy and approach are based on a unique mix of high conviction and special situation features, characterised by advisory and equity investments structured around specific events and assets for both public and large private corporates.



To learn more please visit: http://www.chapmansltd.com





Source:



Chapmans Limited





Contact:

Peter Dykes Executive Chairman Chapmans Limited E: [email protected] T: +61-2-9300-3605 Anthony Dunlop Executive Director Chapmans Limited E: [email protected] T: +61-2-9300-3605 Media and Investor Enquiries The Capital Network Julia Maguire, Director E: [email protected] T: +61-419-815-386