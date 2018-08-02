Chargeurs : Monthly disclosure as of July 31 2018

August 2nd, 2018
Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement
(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
July 31st, 2018
|
23,501,104
|
Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,307,352
|
Net Total (2) of voting rights:
24,294,018
CHARGEURS
French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,760,176.64 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS
