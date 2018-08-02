Chargeurs : Monthly disclosure as of July 31 2018

August 2nd, 2018

Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement

(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights July 31st, 2018 23,501,104 Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,307,352 Net Total (2) of voting rights: 24,294,018

(1) Gross Total: as per article 223-11 of AFM General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority

(2) Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

CHARGEURS

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,760,176.64 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS