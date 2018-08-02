Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 05:29:55 pm
24.71 EUR   +0.61%
CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of July 31 2018
PU
07/04CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of June 30 2018
PU
07/02CHARGEURS : Buying pressure
Chargeurs : Monthly disclosure as of July 31 2018

0
08/02/2018 | 05:45pm CEST

August 2nd, 2018

Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement

(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

July 31st, 2018

23,501,104

Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,307,352

Net Total (2) of voting rights:

24,294,018

  • (1) Gross Total: as per article 223-11 of AFM General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority

  • (2) Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

CHARGEURS

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,760,176.64 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:44:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 564 M
EBIT 2018 46,4 M
Net income 2018 29,9 M
Debt 2018 37,3 M
Yield 2018 2,70%
P/E ratio 2018 18,98
P/E ratio 2019 15,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 582 M
Chart CHARGEURS
Duration : Period :
Chargeurs Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,1 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Chief Financial Officer
Georges Ralli Director
Emmanuel Coquoin Director
Nicolas Urbain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEURS-2.96%678
TEIJIN LTD-13.54%3 895
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 008
ARVIND LIMITED-7.36%1 592
COATS GROUP PLC-8.36%1 554
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 463
