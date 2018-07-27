Log in
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Charter Communications : New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner Cable deal

07/27/2018 | 10:06pm CEST
A Charter Communications company store sign is pictured in Long Beach, California

(Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission said on Friday it revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, saying Charter failed to build out its network for enough homes and that the company must end its operations in the state.

The commission said the U.S. broadband provider failed to live up to its agreement as part of the merger to build internet access to an additional 145,000 households and businesses in rural areas of New York under-served by internet providers.

Charter said in a statement that its Spectrum internet brand "has extended the reach of our advanced broadband network to more than 86,000 New York homes and businesses since our merger agreement" with the Public Service Commission, and is working to deliver broadband to more New Yorkers.

The commission said it will begin a special proceeding or action in the New York State Supreme Court to seek penalties for Charter's violations.

Charter has 30 days to appeal the commission's decision to revoke its agreement to the merger.

A Charter spokesman did not respond to requests for further comment.

"The Company has had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them," the commission said.

The commission gave the company two months to find a new cable provider to replace its operations.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Dan Grebler and Will Dunham)

By Sheila Dang and Sonam Rai

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 545 M
EBIT 2018 4 974 M
Net income 2018 979 M
Debt 2018 70 904 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 73,90
P/E ratio 2019 40,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 65 309 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 371 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC-14.60%65 309
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-23.74%21 304
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-36.54%13 914
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP-10.99%13 446
CABLE ONE INC3.74%4 083
CYFROWY POLSAT SA-6.26%4 019
