Spectrum SportsNet LA to Present ‘Dodgermentary: 1988,’ a Three-Part Series Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Dodgers Historic 1988 World Series Championship Season

Los Angeles, CA - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dodgers 1988 World Series Championship season, Spectrum SportsNet LA will air 'Dodgermentary: 1988,' a special three-part original series created for Dodgers fans, set to premiere on Wednesday, August 8 at 11 PM. The hour-long episodes will be narrated by actor and lifelong Dodger fan Jason Bateman.

The first episode of 'Dodgermentary: 1988' will take Dodgers fans through remarkable moments from the regular season that took the team from being underdogs to World Series champions. Wednesday's premiere episode will include a look-back at how Kirk Gibson set the tone for the team in spring training and Orel Hershiser's recollection of his record-setting consecutive scoreless innings streak. On September 5 at 8:30 PM, the second installment of the series will examine the Dodgers seven-game National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. The final episode, on Tuesday, September 25 at 10:30 PM, will detail the 1988 World Series victory over the Oakland Athletics, including untold stories around Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run, one of the most historic home runs in the history of baseball.

Each hour-long episode of 'Dodgermentary: 1988' will feature previously unseen footage from the archives and in-depth, exclusive interviews with former players, coaches, team management and broadcasters, including Vin Scully, Kirk Gibson, Tommy Lasorda, Bob Costas, Dennis Eckersley, Keith Olbermann, Mike Scioscia, Fred Claire, and Mickey Hatcher.

'Dodgermentary: 1988' is part of Spectrum SportsNet LA's Dodgermentary series. Previous installments of the series include 'The Lasorda Chronicles,' a three-part series retrospective on Tommy Lasorda, and 'Welcome to Dodgertown,' a profile on the Dodgers' former spring training facilities, which received a regional Emmy Award for Sports Special in 2015.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks can be found at spectrumsportsnet.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch

[email protected]

310-531-1570