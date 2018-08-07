Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spectrum SportsNet LA to Present ‘Dodgermentary: 1988,’ a Three-Part Series Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Dodgers Historic 1988 World Series Championship Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

Los Angeles, CA - To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Dodgers 1988 World Series Championship season, Spectrum SportsNet LA will air 'Dodgermentary: 1988,' a special three-part original series created for Dodgers fans, set to premiere on Wednesday, August 8 at 11 PM. The hour-long episodes will be narrated by actor and lifelong Dodger fan Jason Bateman.

The first episode of 'Dodgermentary: 1988' will take Dodgers fans through remarkable moments from the regular season that took the team from being underdogs to World Series champions. Wednesday's premiere episode will include a look-back at how Kirk Gibson set the tone for the team in spring training and Orel Hershiser's recollection of his record-setting consecutive scoreless innings streak. On September 5 at 8:30 PM, the second installment of the series will examine the Dodgers seven-game National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. The final episode, on Tuesday, September 25 at 10:30 PM, will detail the 1988 World Series victory over the Oakland Athletics, including untold stories around Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run, one of the most historic home runs in the history of baseball.

Each hour-long episode of 'Dodgermentary: 1988' will feature previously unseen footage from the archives and in-depth, exclusive interviews with former players, coaches, team management and broadcasters, including Vin Scully, Kirk Gibson, Tommy Lasorda, Bob Costas, Dennis Eckersley, Keith Olbermann, Mike Scioscia, Fred Claire, and Mickey Hatcher.

'Dodgermentary: 1988' is part of Spectrum SportsNet LA's Dodgermentary series. Previous installments of the series include 'The Lasorda Chronicles,' a three-part series retrospective on Tommy Lasorda, and 'Welcome to Dodgertown,' a profile on the Dodgers' former spring training facilities, which received a regional Emmy Award for Sports Special in 2015.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks can be found at spectrumsportsnet.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch
[email protected]
310-531-1570

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 21:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
08/07SPECTRUM SPORTSNET LA TO PRESENT &LS : 1988,’ a Three-Part Series Commemor..
PU
08/07CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner ..
AQ
08/07CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : won't run Brindisi ad on cable channels
AQ
08/06TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : DISH Network and Charter Communications
AC
08/05CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Anxiety follows Charter order
AQ
08/05CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : order brings anxiety to area
AQ
08/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : laying off 51 sales employees
AQ
08/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Seniors targeted for low-cost internet
AQ
08/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Good riddance to bad service from Charter
AQ
07/31MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks rise, breaking 3-day losing streak
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07China has outspent the U.S. in 5G 
08/02CELL TOWER REITS : The Hub Of 5G 
08/02Charter says it will stop airing some ads in NY dispute 
07/31Charter Communications (CHTR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31Charter Communications, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 598 M
EBIT 2018 5 103 M
Net income 2018 1 044 M
Debt 2018 71 515 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,18
P/E ratio 2019 42,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,28x
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 71 337 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 375 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC-10.70%71 337
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-21.04%22 023
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-24.19%16 924
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP-7.28%14 314
CABLE ONE INC4.83%4 223
CYFROWY POLSAT SA-4.97%4 115
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.