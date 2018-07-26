Charter Financial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings of $4.6 Million
Quarter-to-date and year-to-date EPS of $0.32 and $0.99, up 33.3% and 19.3% from 2017, respectively
Quarterly net interest margin up 38 basis points to 3.98%
Quarterly noninterest income up 12.6%
Nonperforming assets at 0.11% of total assets
Merger process with CenterState Bank Corporation on track
WEST POINT, Ga., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charter Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CHFN) today reported net income of $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, or $0.32 and $0.30 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared with net income of $3.5 million, or $0.24 and $0.23 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Net income for the current-year quarter increased $1.1 million from the prior-year quarter. The increase was attributable to an increase of $2.9 million, or 23.6%, in loans receivable income due largely to the Company's September 2017 acquisition of Resurgens Bancorp ("Resurgens") and the associated increase in loan balances. The interest income increase was offset in part by a $2.2 million increase in noninterest expense, which was tied to increased ongoing operational costs as a result of the Resurgens acquisition and nonrecurring merger-related costs from the Company's pending merger with CenterState Bank Corporation ("CenterState").
"We are pleased with another strong quarter," said Chairman and CEO Robert L. Johnson. "Over the last few years we've stacked quarterly improvements in net interest margin, earnings per share, and asset quality, and these trends drive value."
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was $14.3 million, or $0.99 and $0.94 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared with net income of $11.9 million, or $0.83 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the same period in 2017. The increase was largely a result of increased interest income as a result of the Resurgens acquisition, offset in part by a discrete tax expense from a reduction of the Company's net deferred tax assets of $1.5 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, enacted on December 22, 2017 (the "Tax Act"). The Company's year-to-date annualized return on equity as of June 30, 2018 was 8.65%, as compared to 6.89% for the last full fiscal year, while the Company's annualized return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP measure which excludes the average balance of intangible assets from average equity) was 10.73%, as compared to 8.18% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.
Merger agreement with CenterState Bank Corporation
As previously announced on April 24, 2018, the Company and CenterState signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into CenterState (the "Merger"), while the Company's bank subsidiary, CharterBank (the "Bank"), will merge with and into CenterState Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of CenterState (the "Bank Merger"). Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company's stockholders will receive 0.738 shares of CenterState common stock and $2.30 in cash consideration for each outstanding share of the Company's common stock. Lee Washam, President of the Company and the Bank, will join CenterState as Regional President for Georgia. Completion of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and approval of Charter's stockholders. The Company will hold a special meeting of stockholders on August 21, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to vote on the Merger Agreement.
Quarterly Operating Results
Quarterly earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2017 were positively impacted by:
An increase in loans receivable income of $2.9 million, or 23.6%, to $15.2 million for the 2018 third quarter, compared with $12.3 million for the same quarter in 2017, as a result of the Resurgens acquisition, as well as additional accretion of $296,000 due to the renewal of a loan acquired from Community Bank of the South ("CBS").
An increase in bankcard fee income of $247,000, or 17.1%, due to the continued success of the Company's signature debit card marketing.
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions increased $376,000 due to increased cash balances and the Federal Reserve's rate increases.
A new quarterly incentive payment of $93,000 from the Company's bankcard vendor, included in other income.
Quarterly earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2017 were negatively impacted by:
Nonrecurring merger-related expenses from the pending CenterState merger of $844,000, largely consisting of legal and professional fees. Virtually no merger-related costs were recorded in the same period in 2017.
An increase in interest expense on deposits of $414,000, or 35.0%, due to higher balances as well as an increase of 12 basis points in the Company's cost of deposits due to higher-costing deposits from Resurgens assumed in September 2017 and higher interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve's rate increases pushing legacy deposit costs higher.
Salaries and employee benefits increased $519,000, or 7.9%, due to increased incentive compensation accruals as well as increased ongoing costs as a result of the Resurgens acquisition.
Financial Condition
Total assets decreased $14.3 million from September 30, 2017, to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2018, largely attributable to a $26.6 million, or 14.4%, decline in investment securities available for sale due to paydowns and payoffs. Net loans grew $2.2 million, or 0.2%, to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2018, due primarily to $2.9 million of growth in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area ("MSA"). Loans in the Atlanta MSA now account for 56% of the Company's gross loan balance.
Total deposits decreased $21.4 million to $1.3 billion during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, largely due to a decrease of $37.3 million in retail certificates of deposit. The decrease in CDs was offset in part by growth of $12.7 million in transaction accounts and $6.7 million in money market deposit accounts from September 30, 2017.
From September 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018, total stockholders' equity increased $10.2 million to $224.4 million due primarily to $14.3 million of net income, offset by a $2.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $3.5 million in dividends. Book value per share increased to $14.70 at June 30, 2018, from $14.17 at September 30, 2017, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for further information) increased to $11.92 from $11.33, both due to the Company's retention of earnings.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $2.8 million to $14.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with $12.0 million for the prior-year period. Total interest income increased $3.3 million over the same period. These increases were attributable to increased loan balances and loans receivable interest income as a result of the Resurgens acquisition, as well as increased loan interest income from the higher market interest rates. Loans receivable interest income increased $2.9 million to $15.2 million during the current quarter from $12.3 million during the prior-year quarter. The Company also experienced an increase of $376,000 in interest income on interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions during the current-year quarter due to higher balances and higher rates paid on overnight balances. Total interest expense increased $474,000 to $2.1 million for the current quarter, due to an 11 basis point increase in the average cost and a $97.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. A portion of the rate increase was attributable to increased interest rates on money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while the remainder was tied to higher-costing deposits from the Resurgens acquisition.
"Our sturdy deposit base has added resilience to our liquidity and helped us grow net interest margin in a rising rate environment," Mr. Johnson added. "It provides significant flexibility in pricing and product offerings on deposits and loans, which allows us to remain competitive."
Net interest margin was 3.98% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to 3.60% for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The impact of purchase accounting on the Company's net interest margin was 0.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to 0.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, due to the aforementioned $296,000 of additional accretion during the current quarter. The increase in net interest margin was attributable to increased loan income, both from acquisitions and legacy loan growth, as well as increased yields on the Company's Federal Reserve deposits.
Net interest income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, increased $7.9 million, or 22.1%, to $43.8 million, compared to $35.8 million for the prior-year period. Interest income increased $9.0 million, or 22.1%, to $49.8 million due to increased balances and higher yields on loans from the Resurgens acquisition and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions. Interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 22.3%, to $6.1 million due to higher deposit balances from the Resurgens acquisition and an increase in the average cost of deposits of eight basis points.
At June 30, 2018, the Company had $2.3 million of remaining loan discount accretion related to the CBS and Resurgens acquisitions, which will be accreted over the lives of the loans acquired.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recorded no provision for loan losses during the three months ended June 30, 2018, and a $350,000 negative provision during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, due to the continued positive credit quality trends of its loan portfolio and net recoveries of previously charged-off loans. No provision was recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2017, while a negative provision of $900,000 was recorded during the nine months ended June 30, 2017.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $585,000, or 12.6%, to $5.2 million in the fiscal 2018 third quarter compared to $4.6 million in the same period of 2017 as the Company's efforts to diversify its income streams continued to be effective. The increase was primarily due to a $373,000, or 10.9%, increase in deposit and bankcard fees. The Company's $1.7 million of bankcard fee income was its highest-ever quarterly total. There was also a $93,000 gain on incentive rebates from our debit card vendor.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased $2.2 million to $13.3 million, compared with $11.1 million for the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increased ongoing operational costs as a result of the acquisition of Resurgens as well as $844,000 of acquisition costs from the pending CenterState merger. Salaries and employee benefits increased $519,000, or 7.9%, to $7.0 million during the current quarter, while occupancy and data processing increased $393,000 and $188,000, or 34.0% and 17.2%, over the prior-year quarter.
"Our noninterest income streams continue to perform well," Mr. Johnson continued. "Thanks again to our strong checking deposit base, we have grown reliable deposit service charges. Our bankcard fees are best in class. Brokerage fees, debit card vendor incentive rebates, and mortgage-related fees add to what make us an attractive, stable franchise."
Noninterest income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, increased $1.4 million, or 10.0%, to $15.6 million, compared with $14.2 million for the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to an increase of $1.2 million, or 12.8%, in deposit and bankcard fees, $387,000 in incentive rebates from the Company's bankcard vendor, a nonrecurring $266,000 gain on the sale of assets available for sale, and a $145,000, or 16.4% increase in bank owned life insurance. These increases were offset in part by a $247,000 decrease in gains on the sale of investment securities for sale and a decrease in gains on sale of loans of $177,000 due to reduced activity. The Company also recorded a $250,000 recovery on loans previously covered in FDIC-assisted acquisitions during the prior year, while no such gain was recorded for the same period in the current fiscal year.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 increased $5.7 million, or 17.9%, to $37.9 million compared with $32.1 million for the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased ongoing operational costs from the Resurgens acquisition, as well as a combined $1.8 million of merger-related expenses from Resurgens and CenterState. Salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, and data processing increased $1.7 million, $880,000, and $677,000, respectively. The net benefit of operations of real estate owned also decreased $287,000 due to reduced sales activity as the Company's portfolio of other real estate has fallen to minimal levels. These increases were offset in part by a reduction of $221,000 in legal and professional fees.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2018, were at 0.11% of total assets, an eight basis point decline from September 30, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.2 million, or 84.2%, decline in the balance of other real estate owned to $228,000 at June 30, 2018. Nonaccrual loans also declined $293,000 from September 30, 2017.
The allowance for loan losses was at 0.99% of total loans and 714.79% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2018, compared to 0.96% and 649.13%, respectively, at September 30, 2017. Not included in the allowance at June 30, 2018, was $2.3 million in yield and credit discounts on the acquired loans from CBS and Resurgens. At June 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was 1.15% of legacy loans, compared to 1.22% at September 30, 2017. The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $386,000 and $768,000 in its allowance for loan losses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, compared with net loan recoveries of $296,000 and $1.3 million for the same periods in the prior year.
Capital Management
From the first quarter of fiscal 2014 through the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company repurchased 8.1 million shares, or 35.6%, of its common stock, for $91.9 million. The Company repurchased no shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company paid a $0.085 per share dividend, the seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The Company's equity as a percent of total assets was 13.80% at June 30, 2018, as compared to 13.06% at September 30, 2017, while the Company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure (see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for further information), was 11.49% at June 30, 2018, up from 10.72% at September 30, 2017.
"We are proud of the CharterBank team. Their work to build balance sheet scale and stability with a customer- and community-driven focus has led to a profitable, attractive franchise," Mr. Johnson concluded.
About Charter Financial Corporation
Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company and the parent company of CharterBank, a full-service community bank and a federal savings institution. CharterBank is headquartered in West Point, Georgia, and operates branches in Metro Atlanta, the I-85 corridor south to Auburn, Alabama, and the Florida Gulf Coast. CharterBank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Investors may obtain additional information about Charter Financial Corporation and CharterBank on the internet at www.charterbk.com under About Us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements may be identified by use of such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “well-positioned,” “planned,” “intend,” “strive,” “probably,” “focused on,” “estimated,” “working on,” “continue to,” “seek,” "leverage," "building," and “potential.” Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth, profitability, expense reduction, improvements in income and margins, increasing stockholder value, and estimates with respect to our financial condition and results of operation and business that are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include but are not limited to the Company's inability to implement its business strategy; general and local economic conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, demand for mortgages and other loans, real estate values, and competition; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating an increase in borrowing to fund loans and investments; the changing exposure to credit risk; business disruption as a result of the Company's pending merger with CenterState; diversion of management's time on issues relating to the merger; the failure to complete the merger with CenterState on a timely basis or at all; fluctuations in CenterState's stock price prior to the completion of the merger; the reaction of our customers and employees to the merger; the potential inability to effectively manage the new businesses and lending teams that transitioned from Community Bank of the South and Resurgens Bank; the inability to properly leverage the expansion into the North Atlanta market; changes in legislation or regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products, and services; the effect of cyberterrorism and system failures; the uncertainty in global markets resulting from the new administration; and the effects of geopolitical instability and risks such as terrorist attacks, the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes, and the effect of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments relating to any of the factors listed herein. Any or all forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements we make may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statements can be guaranteed. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company refers you to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The risks included here are not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, its management, or persons acting on their behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time unless otherwise required by law.
Charter Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited)
June 30, 2018
September 30, 2017 (1)
Assets
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions
$
20,328,705
$
25,455,465
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
150,570,173
126,882,924
Cash and cash equivalents
170,898,878
152,338,389
Loans held for sale, fair value of $1,998,594 and $1,998,988
1,965,657
1,961,185
Certificates of deposit held at other financial institutions
4,027,270
7,514,630
Investment securities available for sale
157,232,405
183,789,821
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4,075,200
4,054,400
Restricted securities, at cost
279,000
279,000
Loans receivable
1,164,306,803
1,161,519,752
Unamortized loan origination fees, net
(1,284,342
)
(1,165,148
)
Allowance for loan losses
(11,496,661
)
(11,078,422
)
Loans receivable, net
1,151,525,800
1,149,276,182
Other real estate owned
227,531
1,437,345
Accrued interest and dividends receivable
4,354,702
4,197,708
Premises and equipment, net
28,857,528
29,578,513
Goodwill
39,347,378
39,347,378
Other intangible assets, net of amortization
3,064,830
3,614,833
Cash surrender value of life insurance
54,546,197
53,516,317
Deferred income taxes
3,876,928
5,970,282
Other assets
1,555,998
3,282,577
Total assets
$
1,625,835,302
$
1,640,158,560
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,317,738,045
$
1,339,143,287
Short-term borrowings
5,010,175
—
Long-term borrowings
55,000,925
60,023,100
Floating rate junior subordinated debt
6,827,470
6,724,646
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,366,262
2,956,441
Other liabilities
14,485,773
17,112,581
Total liabilities
1,401,428,650
1,425,960,055
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 15,262,472 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 15,115,883 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017
152,625
151,159
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
86,569,306
85,651,391
Unearned compensation – ESOP
(4,192,308
)
(4,673,761
)
Retained earnings
145,268,886
134,207,368
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,391,857
)
(1,137,652
)
Total stockholders’ equity
224,406,652
214,198,505
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,625,835,302
$
1,640,158,560
(1) Financial information at September 30, 2017 has been derived from audited financial statements.
Charter Financial Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$
15,168,739
$
12,276,095
$
45,043,315
$
36,749,414
Taxable investment securities
1,021,648
1,036,572
3,081,621
3,236,212
Nontaxable investment securities
3,274
4,571
9,822
13,714
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
57,813
39,913
161,744
119,432
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
612,023
235,928
1,459,216
560,055
Certificates of deposit held at other financial institutions
17,079
30,953
62,714
112,357
Restricted securities
3,481
2,855
9,779
8,107
Total interest income
16,884,057
13,626,887
49,828,211
40,799,291
Interest expense:
Deposits
1,596,469
1,182,649
4,534,057
3,506,425
Borrowings
367,493
327,790
1,102,532
1,077,644
Floating rate junior subordinated debt
149,807
129,051
427,674
373,473
Total interest expense
2,113,769
1,639,490
6,064,263
4,957,542
Net interest income
14,770,288
11,987,397
43,763,948
35,841,749
Provision for loan losses
—
—
(350,000
)
(900,000
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,770,288
11,987,397
44,113,948
36,741,749
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,097,870
1,972,205
6,194,239
5,560,729
Bankcard fees
1,690,450
1,443,151
4,692,182
4,092,195
Gain on investment securities available for sale
—
—
1,074
247,780
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets held for sale
—
—
265,806
(38,528
)
Bank owned life insurance
338,992
305,709
1,029,880
884,976
Gain on sale of loans
563,567
542,762
1,640,090
1,816,848
Brokerage commissions
216,770
185,674
552,308
576,237
Recoveries on acquired loans previously covered under FDIC-assisted acquisitions
—
—
—
250,000
Other
316,557
189,996
1,203,168
778,261
Total noninterest income
5,224,206
4,639,497
15,578,747
14,168,498
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,049,321
6,530,408
20,429,841
18,742,656
Occupancy
1,549,444
1,156,618
4,580,138
3,699,807
Data processing
1,279,244
1,091,208
3,681,398
3,004,137
Legal and professional
293,820
384,240
834,637
1,055,985
Marketing
437,717
383,890
1,245,999
1,152,357
Federal insurance premiums and other regulatory fees
203,648
198,350
699,604
561,106
Net cost (benefit) of operations of real estate owned
8,307
18,079
(40,667
)
(327,365
)
Furniture and equipment
242,536
202,259
787,919
604,696
Postage, office supplies and printing
201,526
224,073
646,850
717,775
Core deposit intangible amortization expense
168,501
117,806
550,003
420,902
Merger-related expenses
843,887
131
1,770,517
131
Other
989,002
790,073
2,687,898
2,504,167
Total noninterest expenses
13,266,953
11,097,135
37,874,137
32,136,354
Income before income taxes
6,727,541
5,529,759
21,818,558
18,773,893
Income tax expense
2,081,428
2,015,909
7,525,933
6,897,581
Net income
$
4,646,113
$
3,513,850
$
14,292,625
$
11,876,312
Basic net income per share
$
0.32
$
0.24
$
0.99
$
0.83
Diluted net income per share
$
0.30
$
0.23
$
0.94
$
0.78
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
14,544,417
14,353,082
14,490,993
14,293,859
Weighted average number of common and potential common shares outstanding
15,413,155
15,256,623
15,263,528
15,197,400
Charter Financial Corporation Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited) in thousands except per share data
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017 (1)
6/30/2017
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Consolidated balance sheet data:
Total assets
$
1,625,835
$
1,653,916
$
1,643,673
$
1,640,159
$
1,480,122
$
1,625,835
$
1,480,122
Cash and cash equivalents
170,899
179,401
163,143
152,338
120,144
170,899
120,144
Loans receivable, net
1,151,526
1,151,885
1,151,314
1,149,276
1,032,108
1,151,526
1,032,108
Other real estate owned
228
303
1,244
1,437
1,938
228
1,938
Securities available for sale
157,232
174,536
180,205
183,790
187,655
157,232
187,655
Transaction accounts
579,962
595,216
574,682
567,213
510,810
579,962
510,810
Total deposits
1,317,738
1,349,261
1,343,997
1,339,143
1,194,254
1,317,738
1,194,254
Borrowings
66,839
66,808
66,778
66,748
56,690
66,839
56,690
Total stockholders’ equity
224,407
221,587
218,187
214,199
212,080
224,407
212,080
Consolidated earnings summary:
Interest income
$
16,884
$
16,664
$
16,280
$
15,062
$
13,626
$
49,828
$
40,799
Interest expense
2,114
1,978
1,973
1,762
1,639
6,064
4,957
Net interest income
14,770
14,686
14,307
13,300
11,987
43,764
35,842
Provision for loan losses
—
(350
)
—
—
—
(350
)
(900
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,770
15,036
14,307
13,300
11,987
44,114
36,742
Noninterest income
5,224
4,963
5,391
5,070
4,639
15,579
14,168
Noninterest expense
13,267
12,735
11,870
14,386
11,096
37,874
32,136
Income tax expense
2,081
2,014
3,431
1,424
2,016
7,526
6,898
Net income
$
4,646
$
5,250
$
4,397
$
2,560
$
3,514
$
14,293
$
11,876
Per share data:
Earnings per share – basic
$
0.32
$
0.36
$
0.31
$
0.18
$
0.24
$
0.99
$
0.83
Earnings per share – fully diluted
$
0.30
$
0.34
$
0.29
$
0.17
$
0.23
$
0.94
$
0.78
Cash dividends per share
$
0.085
$
0.080
$
0.075
$
0.070
$
0.065
$
0.240
$
0.180
Weighted average basic shares
14,544
14,521
14,408
14,384
14,353
14,491
14,294
Weighted average diluted shares
15,413
15,372
15,236
15,241
15,257
15,264
15,197
Total shares outstanding
15,262
15,138
15,132
15,116
15,112
15,262
15,112
Book value per share
$
14.70
$
14.64
$
14.42
$
14.17
$
14.03
$
14.70
$
14.03
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
11.92
$
11.83
$
11.59
$
11.33
$
11.92
$
11.92
$
11.92
(1) Financial information at and for the year ended September 30, 2017 has been derived from audited financial statements. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets divided by period-end shares outstanding.
Charter Financial Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited) dollars in thousands
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Loans receivable:
1-4 family residential real estate
$
246,591
$
246,513
$
224,829
$
232,040
$
222,904
$
246,591
$
222,904
Commercial real estate
676,399
682,151
698,906
697,071
624,926
676,399
624,926
Commercial
102,936
106,099
106,669
103,673
79,695
102,936
79,695
Real estate construction
101,570
91,739
94,142
88,792
75,941
101,570
75,941
Consumer and other
36,811
37,462
38,902
39,944
40,675
36,811
40,675
Total loans receivable
$
1,164,307
$
1,163,964
$
1,163,448
$
1,161,520
$
1,044,141
$
1,164,307
$
1,044,141
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
11,111
$
11,114
$
11,078
$
10,800
$
10,505
$
11,078
$
10,371
Charge-offs
(28
)
(233
)
(267
)
(76
)
(73
)
(527
)
(226
)
Recoveries
414
580
303
354
368
1,296
1,555
Provision
—
(350
)
—
—
—
(350
)
(900
)
Balance at end of period
$
11,497
$
11,111
$
11,114
$
11,078
$
10,800
$
11,497
$
10,800
Nonperforming assets: (1)
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,367
$
1,304
$
1,600
$
1,661
$
1,549
$
1,367
$
1,549
Loans delinquent 90 days or greater and still accruing
241
119
332
46
291
241
291
Total nonperforming loans
1,608
1,423
1,932
1,707
1,840
1,608
1,840
Other real estate owned
228
303
1,244
1,437
1,938
228
1,938
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,836
$
1,725
$
3,177
$
3,144
$
3,778
$
1,836
$
3,778
Troubled debt restructuring:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$
3,875
$
4,051
$
4,368
$
4,951
$
5,007
$
3,875
$
5,007
Troubled debt restructurings - nonaccrual
373
175
90
92
107
373
107
Total troubled debt restructurings
$
4,248
$
4,226
$
4,458
$
5,043
$
5,114
$
4,248
$
5,114
(1) Loans being accounted for under purchase accounting rules which have associated accretion income established at the time of acquisition remaining to recognize, that were greater than 90 days delinquent or otherwise considered nonperforming loans at the acquisition date are excluded from this table.
Charter Financial Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Quarter to Date
Year to Date
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Return on equity (annualized)
8.29
%
9.56
%
8.10
%
4.77
%
6.65
%
8.65
%
7.62
%
Return on tangible equity (annualized) (1)
10.23
%
11.86
%
10.10
%
5.72
%
7.84
%
10.73
%
9.02
%
Return on assets (annualized)
1.14
%
1.29
%
1.08
%
0.67
%
0.96
%
1.17
%
1.08
%
Net interest margin (annualized)
3.98
%
3.98
%
3.87
%
3.85
%
3.60
%
3.94
%
3.61
%
Impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin (2)
0.17
%
0.23
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.05
%
0.16
%
0.13
%
Holding company tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
12.01
%
11.83
%
11.55
%
12.05
%
13.08
%
12.01
%
13.08
%
Holding company total risk-based capital ratio (3)
16.64
%
16.14
%
15.90
%
15.79
%
17.98
%
16.64
%
17.98
%
Bank tier 1 leverage ratio (3) (4)
11.29
%
10.94
%
10.57
%
10.96
%
12.06
%
11.29
%
12.06
%
Bank total risk-based capital ratio (3)
15.70
%
14.98
%
14.61
%
14.45
%
16.67
%
15.70
%
16.67
%
Effective tax rate (5)
30.94
%
27.73
%
43.83
%
35.75
%
36.46
%
34.49
%
36.74
%
Yield on loans
5.22
%
5.21
%
5.10
%
5.04
%
4.79
%
5.18
%
4.84
%
Cost of deposits
0.59
%
0.54
%
0.53
%
0.50
%
0.47
%
0.55
%
0.47
%
Asset quality ratios: (6)
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans (7)
0.99
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
1.04
%
0.99
%
1.04
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans
714.79
%
780.63
%
575.09
%
649.13
%
586.83
%
714.79
%
586.83
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total loans and OREO
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.36
%
0.16
%
0.36
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.19
%
0.19
%
0.26
%
0.11
%
0.26
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (annualized)
(0.13
)%
(0.12
)%
(0.01
)%
(0.10
)%
(0.12
)%
(0.09
)%
(0.17
)%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure, derived as net income divided by average tangible equity. (2) Impact on net interest margin when excluding accretion income and average balance of accretable discounts. (3) Current period bank and holding company capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release. (4) During the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a net upstream of capital was made between the bank and the holding company in the amount of $2.7 million as part of the Company's acquisition of Resurgens. (5) Excluding the revaluation of the Company's deferred tax asset, which resulted in additional charges to income tax expense of $40,000, $49,000, and $1.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively, the Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017 was 30.3%, 27.0% and 25.7%, respectively. (6) Ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and June 30, 2017 include all assets with the exception of FAS ASC 310-30 loans that are excluded from nonperforming loans due to the ongoing recognition of accretion income established at the time of acquisition. (7) Excluding former CBS and Resurgens loans totaling $163.2 million, $192.0 million, $224.8 million, $254.2 million, and $154.0 million at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and June 30, 2017, respectively, which were recorded at acquisition date fair value, the allowance approximated 1.15%, 1.15%, 1.19%, 1.22%, and 1.22%, of all other loans at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and June 30, 2017, respectively.
Charter Financial Corporation Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields (unaudited) dollars in thousands
Quarter to Date
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost (10)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost (10)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
$
142,559
$
612
1.72
%
$
102,944
$
236
0.92
%
Certificates of deposit held at other financial institutions
4,620
17
1.48
9,021
31
1.37
FHLB common stock and other equity securities
4,075
58
5.67
3,485
40
4.58
Taxable investment securities
170,653
1,022
2.39
188,138
1,037
2.20
Nontaxable investment securities (1)
1,048
3
1.25
1,579
5
1.16
Restricted securities
279
3
4.99
279
3
4.09
Loans receivable (1)(2)(3)(4)
1,162,944
14,593
5.02
1,025,454
12,103
4.72
Accretion, net, of acquired loan discounts (5)
576
0.20
173
0.07
Total interest-earning assets
1,486,178
16,884
4.54
1,330,900
13,628
4.10
Total noninterest-earning assets
149,251
139,050
Total assets
$
1,635,429
$
1,469,950
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing checking
$
278,553
$
128
0.18
%
$
254,983
$
104
0.16
%
Bank rewarded checking
57,574
29
0.20
54,845
27
0.20
Savings accounts
67,932
7
0.04
65,036
6
0.04
Money market deposit accounts
293,017
409
0.56
240,561
178
0.30
Certificate of deposit accounts
387,921
1,023
1.06
381,863
868
0.91
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,084,997
1,596
0.59
997,288
1,183
0.47
Borrowed funds
60,014
368
2.45
50,000
328
2.62
Floating rate junior subordinated debt
6,805
150
8.81
6,668
129
7.74
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,151,816
2,114
0.73
1,053,956
1,640
0.62
Noninterest-bearing deposits
242,184
187,354
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
17,333
17,345
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
259,517
204,699
Total liabilities
1,411,333
1,258,655
Total stockholders' equity
224,096
211,295
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,635,429
$
1,469,950
Net interest income
$
14,770
$
11,988
Net interest earning assets (6)
$
334,362
$
276,944
Net interest rate spread (7)
3.81
%
3.47
%
Net interest margin (8)
3.98
%
3.60
%
Impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin (9)
0.17
%
0.05
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
129.03
%
126.28
%
(1) Tax exempt or tax-advantaged securities and loans are shown at their contractual yields and are not shown at a tax equivalent yield. (2) Includes net loan fees deferred and accreted pursuant to applicable accounting requirements. (3) Interest income on loans is interest income as recorded in the income statement and does not include interest income on nonaccrual loans. (4) Interest income on loans excludes discount accretion. (5) Accretion of accretable purchase discount on loans acquired. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total average interest-earning assets less total average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (9) Impact on net interest margin when excluding accretion income and average accretable discounts. (10) Annualized.
Charter Financial Corporation Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields (unaudited) dollars in thousands
Fiscal Year to Date
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost (10)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Cost (10)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
$
131,770
$
1,459
1.48
%
$
102,615
$
560
0.73
%
Certificates of deposit held at other financial institutions
5,785
63
1.45
11,427
112
1.31
FHLB common stock and other equity securities
4,062
162
5.31
3,413
119
4.67
Taxable investment securities
177,498
3,082
2.32
192,986
3,236
2.24
Nontaxable investment securities (1)
1,056
10
1.24
1,588
14
1.15
Restricted securities
279
10
4.67
279
8
3.87
Loans receivable (1)(2)(3)(4)
1,160,135
43,332
4.98
1,011,408
35,495
4.68
Accretion and amortization of acquired loan discounts (5)
1,710
0.20
1,255
0.17
Total interest-earning assets
1,480,585
49,828
4.49
1,323,716
40,799
4.11
Total noninterest-earning assets
153,537
136,939
Total assets
$
1,634,122
$
1,460,655
Liabilities and Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing checking
$
277,661
$
376
0.18
%
$
252,401
$
283
0.15
%
Bank rewarded checking
55,600
83
0.20
53,409
78
0.19
Savings accounts
66,995
20
0.04
63,302
19
0.04
Money market deposit accounts
289,970
1,055
0.49
251,773
567
0.30
Certificate of deposit accounts
401,908
3,000
1.00
381,010
2,559
0.90
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,092,134
4,534
0.55
1,001,895
3,506
0.47
Borrowed funds
60,021
1,102
2.45
50,004
1,078
2.87
Floating rate junior subordinated debt
6,771
428
8.42
6,634
373
7.51
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,158,926
6,064
0.70
1,058,533
4,957
0.62
Noninterest-bearing deposits
237,589
178,159
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
17,339
16,087
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
254,928
194,246
Total liabilities
1,413,854
1,252,779
Total stockholders' equity
220,268
207,876
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,634,122
$
1,460,655
Net interest income
$
43,764
$
35,842
Net interest earning assets (6)
$
321,659
$
265,183
Net interest rate spread (7)
3.79
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin (8)
3.94
%
3.61
%
Impact of purchase accounting on net interest margin (9)
0.16
%
0.13
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
127.75
%
125.05
%
(1) Tax exempt or tax-advantaged securities and loans are shown at their contractual yields and are not shown at a tax equivalent yield. (2) Includes net loan fees deferred and accreted pursuant to applicable accounting requirements. (3) Interest income on loans is interest income as recorded in the income statement and does not include interest income on nonaccrual loans. (4) Interest income on loans excludes discount accretion. (5) Accretion of accretable purchase discount on loans acquired. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total average interest-earning assets less total average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (9) Impact on net interest margin when excluding accretion income and average accretable discounts. (10) Annualized.
Charter Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Charter Financial management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, and return on average tangible equity, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible book value per share excludes the following from book value per share: the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible common equity ratio excludes the following from total equity to total assets: the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets in both total equity and total assets. Return on average tangible equity excludes the following from return on average equity: the average balance of goodwill and other intangible assets.
Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
For the Quarters Ended
6/30/2018
3/31/2018
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Book value per share
$
14.70
$
14.64
$
14.42
$
14.17
$
14.03
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.78
)
(2.81
)
(2.83
)
(2.84
)
(2.11
)
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
$
11.92
$
11.83
$
11.59
$
11.33
$
11.92
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
Total equity to total assets
13.80
%
13.40
%
13.27
%
13.06
%
14.33
%
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.31
)
(2.29
)
(2.31
)
(2.34
)
(1.90
)
Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
11.49
%
11.11
%
10.96
%
10.72
%
12.43
%
Return On Average Tangible Equity
Return on average equity
8.29
%
9.56
%
8.10
%
4.77
%
6.65
%
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets
1.94
2.30
2.00
0.95
1.19
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
10.23
%
11.86
%
10.10
%
5.72
%
7.84
%
For the Nine Months Ended
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Book value per share
$
14.70
$
14.03
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.78
)
(2.11
)
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
$
11.92
$
11.92
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
Total equity to total assets
13.80
%
14.33
%
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.31
)
(1.90
)
Tangible common equity ratio (Non-GAAP)
11.49
%
12.43
%
Return On Average Tangible Equity
Return on average equity
8.65
%
7.62
%
Effect to adjust for goodwill and other intangible assets