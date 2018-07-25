CHC Student Housing Announces Issuance of Loan Warrants

Log in
07/25/2018 | 02:20pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces further to its press release, dated July 13, 2018 that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the issuance of 200,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Loan Warrants") to Halmont Properties Corporation ("Halmont") in connection with the $14.0 million second mortgage refinancing of the Company's London, Ontario property with Halmont, and has issued the Loan Warrants to Halmont today. Each of the Loan Warrants is exercisable to acquire one common share of CHC at an exercise price of $1.00 per share (not $2.00 per share as stated in the Company's press release dated July 13, 2018) until June 30, 2021, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties located in proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 For more information, please contact:

Simon Nyilassy, President and Chief Executive Officer
CHC Student Housing Corp.
Telephone: (416) 504-9380
Email: [email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
