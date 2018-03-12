Log in
Check Point Founder and CEO Gil Shwed Awarded Israel's Top Honor - The Israel Prize in High Tech and Innovation

03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, is proud to announce that Check Point founder & CEO Gil Shwed was awarded the prestigious Israel Prize for his contributions to the Israeli technology industry.

The Israel Prize is awarded every year by the Ministry of Education to individuals who display excellence in their field while also contributing to Israeli society. Past recipients include former Prime Minister Golda Meir, celebrated author Amos Oz, and Israeli Nobel Laureates such as Daniel Kahneman, Ada Yonat, and Dan Shechtman. The Israeli government’s leaders - the prime minister, the president, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, and the president of the Supreme Court - will present the prize in a ceremony to be held on April 18, Israel’s Independence Day.

“I was personally moved when I got the call announcing the decision to award me the Israel Prize, especially on the basis of a field that is strongly intertwined with the state of Israel and Israeli society,” Mr. Shwed commented. “I believe my co-founders Shlomo Kramer and Marius Nacht equally deserve this honor for their role in Check Point’s journey, along with all of the employees over the past 25 years. Together, we’ve created a solution to a global problem, and together, we’re making the world more secure.”

Along with his leadership of Check Point, Mr. Shwed’s extensive work for Israel’s youth and disadvantaged teens was recognized by the Israel Prize’s selection committee. Mr. Shwed chairs the Yeholot Association, a nonprofit that works to reduce dropout rates in Israel’s marginalized communities. He also sits on the board of trustees for Tel Aviv University, overseeing the Youth University program that focuses on developing emerging talent in the sciences.

Mr. Shwed added, “I’m thankful for this honor and wish to extend my gratitude to the Minister of Education and all those involved in the selection process.”

In alignment with Check Point’s philanthropic commitments, the prize money associated with this honor will be donated to charity.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally.  Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and  mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Media Contact                                                                       Investor Contact
Adolph Hunter                                                                       Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies                                       Check Point Software Technologies  
+1 650.628.2260                                                                     +1 650.628.2040
[email protected]                                                      [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
