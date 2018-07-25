Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.37, an8 percent increase year over year
“We are pleased with our second quarter results and the progress in our initiatives we have achieved to date. Revenues for the quarter were towards the top of our guidance while EPS over the top,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “Every major enterprise today is faced with overwhelming threats from cyberattacks. We believe that Check Point Infinity is the only platform that is focused on full prevention of Gen V attacks across the entire threat landscape, including cloud and mobile,” Shwed concluded.
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2018:
Total Revenue: $468 million compared to $459 million in the second quarter of 2017, a 2 percent increase year over year.
GAAP Operating Income: $224 million compared to $222 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing 48 percent of revenues in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017.
Non-GAAP Operating Income: $247 million compared to $248 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing 53 percent and 54 percent of revenues in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
GAAP Taxes on Income: $43 million compared to $45 million in the second quarter of 2017.
GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share: GAAP net income was $198 million compared to $188 million in the second quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.24 compared to $1.12 in the second quarter of 2017, a 10 percent increase year over year.
Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings per Diluted Share: Non-GAAP net income was $218 million compared to $212 million in the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.37 compared to $1.26 in the second quarter of 2017, an 8 percent increase year over year.
Deferred Revenues: As of June 30, 2018, deferred revenues were $1,158 million compared to $1,065 million as of June 30, 2017, a 9 percent increase year over year.
Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations of $213 million compared to $226 million in the second quarter of 2017. Year over year, currency-hedging transactions had a $25 million effect on our cash flow from operations with minimal impact on our financial income as intended. This quarter includes excess payments related to our currency hedging transactions in an amount of $14 million compared to $11 million of income in the second quarter of 2017.
Cash Balances, Marketable Securities and Short Term Deposits: $4,042 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $3,806 million as of June 30, 2017.
Share Repurchase Program: During the second quarter of 2018 we purchased approximately 2.5 million shares at a total cost of approximately $250 million.
100% Increase in the Share Repurchase Program: Today, we announced a 100 percent increase to the share repurchase program. Under the updated plan, $2 billion is allocated for share repurchase, compared to $1 billion in the previous program, with purchases of up to $325 million a quarter, compared to $250 million in the previous program.
For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”
Second Quarter Highlights:
Check Point a “Leader in End Point Security Suites”: In the Forrester Research report, Check Point’s SandBlast Agent Complete Endpoint Protection earned the highest possible scores across a majority of the evaluation criteria that included Malware Prevention, Data Security, Mobile Security, External Integrations, and Product Support criteria, as well as Corporate Vision and Focus.
97 Percent of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Attacks: Check Point’s newly published 2018 security report provides a clear overview of a threat landscape where 5th Generation cyberattacks are becoming more and more frequent. A key finding from the report is that over 300 mobile apps in trusted, reputable app stores are infected with malware, while cloud threats, crypto-mining attacks and IoT device vulnerabilities are on the rise.
Check Point’s Research Team https://research.checkpoint.com exposes vulnerabilities and attacks to ensure our customers have the highest levels of prevention and protection. In the second quarter, our publications included the following:
Necurs is Back, Just in Time for Easter: Necurs, considered to be the world’s largest botnet, was previously used to distribute several malware families such as the Locky and Jaff ransomware. Check Point researchers picked up new activity from Necurs that showed the infamous botnet is back once again and is spreading QuantLoader malware through email attachments.
SiliVaccine: Inside North Korea’s Anti-Virus: In an exclusive piece of research, Check Point Researchers carried out a revealing investigation into North Korea’s home-grown anti-virus software, SiliVaccine. One of several interesting factors is that a key component of SiliVaccine’s code is a direct copy of one of Trend Micro’s software components.
Remote Code Execution Vulnerability on LG Smartphones: Check Point Research discovered two vulnerabilities that reside in the default keyboard on all mainstream LG smartphone models. Both vulnerabilities could have been used to remotely execute code with elevated privileges on LG mobile devices by manipulating the keyboard updating process, act as a keylogger and thereby compromise the users’ privacy and authentication details.
Return of the Festi Rootkit: After the author of the Festi Rootkit was arrested in 2012, his once popular lay dormant – until Check Point researchers noticed it was again active and back in the wild, distributed mainly by the RIG exploit kit. The new variants of Festi are accompanied by a tricky new dropper that masquerades as an Adobe Flash Player update in order to elevate privileges.
Uncovering Drupalgeddon 2: Drupal, the open-source content management system (CMS) that is used by more than one million sites around the world (including governments, e-retail, enterprise organizations, financial institutions and more), published a highly critical vulnerability, nicknamed Drupalgeddon2, that allowed an unauthenticated attacker to perform remote code execution on default or common Drupal installations. Details of the vulnerability were not available to the public, however, until Check Point Research expanded upon this vulnerability and revealed exactly how it works.
A New Phishing Kit on the Dark Net: Check Point Research discovered the next generation in phishing kits, currently being advertised on the Dark Net. Unlike previous kits that are primarily composed of just one or two pages to collect personal or financial data, this new and advanced phishing kit offered much more in order to create a more convincing fake site.
NTLM Credentials Theft via PDF Files: Just a few days after it was reported that malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities in MS outlook using OLE to steal a Windows user’s NTLM hashes, the Check Point Research team revealed that NTLM hash leaks can also be achieved via PDF files with no user interaction or exploitation.
Telegram, Cyber Crime’s Channel of Choice: Threat actors no longer need to use the Dark Net to communicate and promote their malicious plans and tools. Instead, they have shifted to new channels, such as the popular mobile messaging app, Telegram, to evade authorities. Check Point Research reveals how it works.
GlanceLove: Spying Under the Cover of the World Cup: Check Point researchers got hold of samples of the mobile malware, dubbed ‘GlanceLove’ that had been used by the Hamas terrorist organization to target Israeli military personnel under the guise of a World Cup scheduling app. The malware recorded the infected victims’ phonecalls, tracked their GPS location, stole photos, SMS messages and contact lists and took photos of the victim’s surroundings.
Banking Trojans Up 50 Percent Among Threat Actors: Check Point’s latest Global Threat Index for June 2018, revealed the global impact of banking Trojans has increased by 50% during the past four months, with two Trojan malware families entering the Index’s top ten ‘most wanted’ ranking.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, including the Check Point Infinity architecture, and our participation in investor conferences during the third quarter of 2018. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continuing to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share and adjusted cash flow from operations, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude or include certain items. Check Point’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Check Point’s ongoing core operations, liquidity and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures in order to assist the investment community to see the Company “through the eyes of management,” and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating the business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues:
Products and licenses
$
125,666
$
138,288
$
243,805
$
264,614
Security subscriptions
132,076
117,947
259,327
230,011
Total revenues from products and security subscriptions
257,742
256,235
503,132
494,625
Software updates and maintenance
210,028
202,338
416,964
399,398
Total revenues
467,770
458,573
920,096
894,023
Operating expenses:
Cost of products and licenses
21,595
26,207
40,973
50,093
Cost of security subscriptions
4,085
5,349
7,726
9,429
Total cost of products and security subscriptions
25,680
31,556
48,699
59,522
Cost of Software updates and maintenance
22,381
21,291
43,058
42,076
Amortization of technology
546
546
1,092
1,092
Total cost of revenues
48,607
53,393
92,849
102,690
Research and development
50,289
46,368
103,652
92,460
Selling and marketing
124,493
114,681
244,251
220,868
General and administrative
20,421
22,489
41,959
45,533
Total operating expenses
243,810
236,931
482,711
461,551
Operating income
223,960
221,642
437,385
432,472
Financial income, net
16,415
11,311
31,275
21,679
Income before taxes on income
240,375
232,953
468,660
454,151
Taxes on income
42,689
44,591
83,834
83,238
Net income
$
197,686
$
188,362
$
384,826
$
370,913
Basic earnings per share
$
1.26
$
1.15
$
2.44
$
2.26
Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share
156,982
163,328
157,571
164,197
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.12
$
2.40
$
2.21
Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
159,669
167,685
160,674
168,090
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$
467,770
$
458,573
$
920,096
$
894,023
Non-GAAP operating income
247,123
248,279
486,121
481,443
Non-GAAP net income
218,183
212,006
428,074
413,506
Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.26
$
2.67
$
2.46
Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share
159,669
167,685
160,674
168,090
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP operating income
$
223,960
$
221,642
$
437,385
$
432,472
Stock-based compensation (1)
20,827
23,378
43,141
42,453
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)
2,336
3,259
5,595
6,518
Non-GAAP operating income
$
247,123
$
248,279
$
486,121
$
481,443
GAAP net income
$
197,686
$
188,362
$
384,826
$
370,913
Stock-based compensation (1)
20,827
23,378
43,141
42,453
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)
2,336
3,259
5,595
6,518
Taxes on the above items (3)
(2,666
)
(2,993
)
(5,488
)
(6,378
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
218,183
$
212,006
$
428,074
$
413,506
Diluted GAAP Earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.12
$
2.40
$
2.21
Stock-based compensation (1)
0.13
0.14
0.27
0.24
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.04
Taxes on the above items (3)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.04
)
(0.03
)
Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share
$
1.37
$
1.26
$
2.67
$
2.46
Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share
159,669
167,685
160,674
168,090
(1) Stock-based compensation:
Cost of products and licenses
$
39
$
23
$
76
$
39
Cost of software updates and maintenance
851
675
1,537
1,232
Research and development
4,212
3,913
8,248
7,598
Selling and marketing
4,448
5,732
9,738
8,464
General and administrative
11,277
13,035
23,542
25,120
20,827
23,378
43,141
42,453
(2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses:
Amortization of technology-cost of revenues
546
546
1,092
1,092
Research and development
974
1,897
2,871
3,794
Selling and marketing
816
816
1,632
1,632
2,336
3,259
5,595
6,518
(3) Taxes on the above items
(2,666
)
(2,993
)
(5,488
)
(6,378
)
Total, net
$
20,497
$
23,644
$
43,248
$
42,593
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In thousands)
ASSETS
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236,270
$
245,014
Marketable securities and short-term deposits
1,445,521
1,165,716
Trade receivables, net
325,560
472,223
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,012
81,478
Total current assets
2,057,363
1,964,431
Long-term assets:
Marketable securities
2,359,914
2,437,315
Property and equipment, net
79,174
77,767
Deferred tax asset, net
113,477
119,431
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
828,527
830,407
Other assets
54,632
33,575
Total long-term assets
3,435,724
3,498,495
Total assets
$
5,493,087
$
5,462,926
LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Deferred revenues
$
855,979
$
878,287
Trade payables and other accrued liabilities
345,934
328,638
Total current liabilities
1,201,913
1,206,925
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term deferred revenues
302,470
308,286
Income tax accrual
352,197
337,453
Accrued severance pay
9,643
10,139
664,310
655,878
Total liabilities
1,866,223
1,862,803
Shareholders’ equity:
Share capital
774
774
Additional paid-in capital
1,399,433
1,305,130
Treasury shares at cost
(6,344,203
)
(5,893,182
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(36,118
)
(15,634
)
Retained earnings
8,606,978
8,203,035
Total shareholders’ equity
3,626,864
3,600,123
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,493,087
$
5,462,926
Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits
$
4,041,705
$
3,848,045
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$
197,686
$
188,362
$
384,826
$
370,913
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
4,144
3,017
8,032
5,998
Amortization of intangible assets
940
940
1,880
1,880
Stock-based compensation
20,827
23,378
43,141
42,453
Realized loss on marketable securities
87
68
89
143
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net
341
(49,248
)
181,736
141,934
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities
(12,013
)
44,147
7,194
(8,606
)
Deferred income taxes, net
1,096
15,632
5,043
26,994
Net cash provided by operating activities
213,108
226,296
631,941
581,709
Cash flow from investing activities:
Investment in property and equipment
(4,767
)
(6,122
)
(9,439
)
(14,075
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,767
)
(6,122
)
(9,439
)
(14,075
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
79,152
39,324
99,097
63,706
Purchase of treasury shares
(249,549
)
(247,987
)
(498,957
)
(495,849
)
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes
(3,124
)
(3,855
)
(3,423
)
(4,064
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(173,521
)
(212,518
)
(403,283
)
(436,207
)
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net
(2,169
)
1,991
(25,559
)
5,955
Increase in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits
32,651
9,647
193,660
137,382
Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the beginning of the period
4,009,054
3,796,759
3,848,045
3,669,024
Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the end of the period