Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in March Investor Conferences

03/13/2018 | 12:46pm CET

NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in March.

  • Oppenheimer’s 28th Annual Healthcare Conference: Checkpoint will host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City
  • The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Growth Conference: Checkpoint will present a company overview on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 11:50 a.m. EDT at The University Club of New York in New York City

A live webcast of The Wall Street Investor Forum presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors & Media section of Checkpoint’s website: www.checkpointtx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint’s lead product candidate is a fully-human monoclonal antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that targets programmed death-ligand 1 (“PD-L1”). Checkpoint commenced a Phase 1 clinical study for its anti-PD-L1 antibody, CK-301, in October 2017, evaluating the safety and tolerability of CK-301 in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, and plans to develop CK-301 as a treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and other solid tumors. In addition, Checkpoint is developing a small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, for the treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) mutation-positive NSCLC. In September 2016, Checkpoint commenced the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical study for CK-101. Checkpoint’s pipeline also includes antibodies that target glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein (“GITR”) and carbonic anhydrase IX (“CAIX”), in addition to oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit bromodomain and extra-terminal (“BET”) proteins and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”). Checkpoint is a majority-controlled subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) (NASDAQ:FBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress develops and commercializes products both within Fortress and through certain of its subsidiary companies, also known as Fortress Companies. In addition to its internal development programs, Fortress leverages its biopharmaceutical business expertise and drug development capabilities and provides funding and management services to help the Fortress Companies achieve their goals. Fortress and the Fortress Companies may seek licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(212) 915-2568
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Laura Bagby
6 Degrees
(312) 448-8098
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
