Chelverton UK Dividend Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MR WILLIAM VAN HEESEWIJK
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|INITIAL
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 25p
GB0006615826
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(i) 215.5p
|10,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings
|
10,000
215.5p per share
£21,550.00
100,000 shares
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON