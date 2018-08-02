Chelverton UK Dividend Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Log in
08/02/2018 | 02:59pm CEST

CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 MR WILLIAM VAN HEESEWIJK
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification /Amendment INITIAL
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC
b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25p


GB0006615826
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) 215.5p 10,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

10,000
215.5p  per share
£21,550.00
100,000 shares
e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2018
f) Place of the transaction LONDON

© PRNewswire 2018
