CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC
Chembio Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 8, 2018

07/25/2018

MEDFORD, N.Y., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CEMI), a leader in point-of-care ("POC") diagnostic testing, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.  The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-0778 from the US or 201-689-8565 from outside the US.  A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.chembio.com.  A telephone replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 34609 until 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Contact:
Lynn Pieper Lewis
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations
(415) 937-5402
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33,8 M
EBIT 2018 -3,34 M
Net income 2018 -3,33 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,76x
Capitalization 161 M
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Sperzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Lyon Davis Chairman
David Gyorke Vice President-Operations
Neil A. Goldman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javan Esfandiari Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC37.20%161
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.37%339 641
PFIZER2.73%217 663
NOVARTIS-0.39%210 826
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.95%203 443
MERCK AND COMPANY12.71%168 655