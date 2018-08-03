Chemed Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of
Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30-cents per share
on the Company’s capital stock, payable on August 31, 2018, to
shareholders of record as of August 13, 2018. This is a 2-cent, or 7.1%,
increase over the 28-cent dividend paid in June 2018. The previous
dividend increase was in August 2017, when the Board raised the
quarterly dividend from 26-cents to 28-cents per share. This represents
the 189th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 47 years
as a public company.
Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati,
Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com)
operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and
Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life
hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of
plumbing and drain cleaning services.
Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may
relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements
are forward-looking statements and are based on present information
Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are
cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent
risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking
statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume
any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on
unanticipated events or changed expectations.
