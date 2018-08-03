Log in
CHEMED CORPORATION
08/03 05:34:14 pm
316.97 USD   -0.76%
05:22pCHEMED CORPORAT : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents
BU
07/31VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40 Years of Hospice Care
GL
07/26CHEMED : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Chemed Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 30 Cents

08/03/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on August 31, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 13, 2018. This is a 2-cent, or 7.1%, increase over the 28-cent dividend paid in June 2018. The previous dividend increase was in August 2017, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 26-cents to 28-cents per share. This represents the 189th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 47 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2018
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/26Chemed Corporation (CHE) CEO Kevin McNamara on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25Chemed beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
06/08S&P indexes swap firms due to shifting market caps; FSB to SmallCap 600 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 783 M
EBIT 2018 258 M
Net income 2018 197 M
Finance 2018 36,4 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 28,75
P/E ratio 2019 26,65
EV / Sales 2018 2,80x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 5 036 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 331 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION31.43%5 036
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)42.62%43 516
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.89%30 312
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.65%17 836
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.58%14 615
DAVITA2.56%12 274
