Current report: CR 44/2018 - Appointment of managing persons - the President and Vice President of the Management Board

Date of preparation: 2018-07-27 / Legal basis: Art. 56, para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

Current report: RB 44/2018

Subject:Appointment of the management of the Company

Date of preparation:2018-07-27

Legal basis: Article 56 para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY S.A. ('Issuer', 'Company'), informs that on July 27, 2018, the Issuer's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to entrust the President of the Management Board - the Company's Chief Executive Officer - Mr Wiesław Paszek with effect from 27 July 2018. Mr Wiesław Paszek has previously served as the Vice-President of the Management Board.

At the same time, on July 27, 2018, the Issuer's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to appoint the Management Board of the Company from July 27, 2018 to perform the function of the Vice-President of the Management Board - Panua Jacek Dubiński.

Information on qualifications and previous positions, along with a description of the professional career of the newly appointed Vice President of the Board:

Mr Wiesław Paszek has a university degree. He graduated from the University of Silesia in Katowice - history. In addition, he completed a number of postgraduate studies at the University of Warsaw - social economy management, at the University of Economics in Katowice - PR in practice, at the AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow - machinery and equipment for underground mining and at the Warsaw School of Economics - sales management.

Professional experience:

• 1994 - 2008 - ZZNPW S.A., Zabrzańskie Zakłady Mechaniczne S.A. - Marketing and Sales Specialist,

• 2008 - 2011 - KOPEX SA - Marketing Specialist, Department Manager,

• 2011 - 2017 - KOPEX SA - Marketing Office Director, Communication and Marketing Director,

• 2017 - 2018 - KERUI Petroleum - Business Development Manager.

Mr. Wiesław Paszek has been the Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer's subsidiary - the company Zakład Energetyczny ZEN Sp. z o.o. based in Dąbrowa Górnicza.

According to the submitted statement, Mr. Wiesław Paszek does not conduct any activity competitive to the business conducted by the Issuer, he does not remain a partner in a company competitive to the Issuer, a member of the competitive capital company, or any other legal person competing with the Issuer. Mr. Wiesław Paszek is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors.

Mr. Jacek Dubiński has a university degree. He graduated in 1991 from the University of Warsaw - Faculty of Economic Sciences. In addition, he completed a number of courses and trainings, including has the right to represent the Treasury in Supervisory Boards, as well as the right to train employers in the field of occupational safety - CIOP-PIB. He also completed a course organized by the Ministry of the Treasury in the Corporate Governance area, as well as numerous courses and trainings in finance and business law, . in the field of syndicated loans.

Professional experience:

2017 - 2018 Photortaports Sp. from o. o.

2016 - 2017 Kasa Rolniczego Ubezpieczenia Społecznego - President

2017 - 2017 Member of the Supervisory Board of Mars Finance 1 Group of MS TFI SA

2013 - 2016 Biosolution Sp. z o.o. - Chairman of the Board

2011 - 2012 Polish Chamber of Commerce - Incubator of Innovative Technologies

2010 - 2013 Isolution Sp. z o.o. - Business Area Director

2009 - 2010 Polish Radio S.A. - Management consultant

2008 - 2009 Kancelaria Inwestycyjna Sp. z o.o. - Key Accounts Director

2006 - 2008 Kasa Rolniczego Ubezpieczenia Społecznego - President

2003 - 2008 Agency for Restructuring and Modernization of Agriculture - Director of the Organizational and Economic Department

2003 - 2003 Telecommunications Poland 'Teltech' - Advisor to the Board

1999 - 2003 Insurance Contribution Fund

2008 - 2008 Social Farmers - Director of the Office of the Board Deputy Director of the Management Office

1999 - 1999 Daewoo Insurance Company - Chief Specialist

1997 - 1999 Office of the Committee for European Integration - Director of the Administrative and Budget Office

1994 - 1997 Office of the Council of Ministers -

Advisor to the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers for Economic Affairs,

Adviser to the Minister of the URM

1990 - 1994 Ministry of Finance

Department of Administration and Budget

Department of Financial Policy and Analysis

Department of Public Debt

Department of Indirect Taxes and Fees

1988 - 1989 University of Warsaw

International Cooperation Office

According to the submitted statement, Mr. Jacek Dubiński does not conduct any competitive activity in relation to the activities conducted by the Issuer, he is not a partner in a company competitive to the Issuer, a member of the competitive capital company, or any other legal person competing with the Issuer. Mr. Jacek Dubiński is not listed in the Insolvent Debtors Register.