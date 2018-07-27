Log in
CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY SA    CHSA   PLCHMDW00010

CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY SA (CHSA)
Current report: RB 43/2018 - Dismissal of the managing person - President of the management board

07/27/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Date of preparation: 2018-07-27 / Legal basis: Art. 56, para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

Current report:RB 43/2018

Subject:Dismissal of the managing person - president of the management board of the company
Date of preparation:2018-07-27
Legal basis:Article 56 para.1 point2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY S.A.('Issuer', 'Company'), informs that on July 27, 2018, the Issuer's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to dismiss, from July 27, 2018, from the Management Board of the managing person acting as the President of the Management Board - General Manager - Mr. Wojciech Mazur

Mr. Wojciech Mazur was the President of the Management Board of Chemoservis-Dwory S.A.from 2010

Chemoservis-Dwory SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 18:16:09 UTC
