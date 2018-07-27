Current report: RB 43/2018 - Dismissal of the managing person - President of the management board

Date of preparation: 2018-07-27 / Legal basis: Art. 56, para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information
Subject:Dismissal of the managing person - president of the management board of the company
CHEMOSERVIS-DWORY S.A.('Issuer', 'Company'), informs that on July 27, 2018, the Issuer's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to dismiss, from July 27, 2018, from the Management Board of the managing person acting as the President of the Management Board - General Manager - Mr. Wojciech Mazur
Mr. Wojciech Mazur was the President of the Management Board of Chemoservis-Dwory S.A.from 2010
