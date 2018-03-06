Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings 0 03/06/2018 | 12:45am CET Send by mail :

ELMIRA, N.Y., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the "Corporation") (Nasdaq:CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced revised net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 was increased by $3.9 million and net income was reduced by $2.9 million for both periods, as compared to the amounts furnished on the earnings release dated February 15, 2018. The change resulted as part of the Corporation's internal control review process over subsequent events. Based on additional information obtained subsequent to the earnings release dated February 15, 2018, management determined that an additional $3.9 million of provision for loan losses should be recorded as an expense in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to the $3.9 million impact on pre-tax earnings, the additional provision had the effect of reducing income tax expense by a net of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2017, including the impact of the revaluation of the additional deferred tax asset created by the increase to the provision. The revised net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 included an estimated $2.9 million, or $0.61 per share, one-time net deferred tax revaluation to income tax expense, due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), an increase of $0.3 million, from the $2.6 million reported in the earnings release dated February 15, 2018.

Anders Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are disappointed by the additional provision for loan losses needed based upon additional information obtained subsequent to our February 15th earnings release. However, we will continue to vigorously pursue recovery of the loans identified.” While the Corporation will pursue every available means of recovery, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) indicate that such potential future recoveries cannot be used in the analysis of the allowance for loan losses until the recovery is more definitive. The Corporation has revised its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, and other disclosures contained in the earnings release to reflect the additional $3.9 million of provision for loan losses and the related income tax expense adjustment as described above. The additional provision is associated with a long-standing relationship in the Southern Tier of New York that, based on events subsequent to the February 15, 2018 earning release, has been determined to be impaired. Revised net income for the full year of 2017 was $7.4 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $10.4 million, or $2.16 per share, previously reported for the full year of 2017. The revised net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was ($2.2) million, or ($0.45) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.16 per share, previously reported for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings in the fourth quarter and full year 2017 included an estimated $2.9 million, or $0.61 per share, one-time net deferred tax revaluation to income tax expense, due to the enactment of the Tax Act. The Tax Act was enacted on December 22, 2017, reducing the corporate Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% and making other changes to the Federal corporate income tax laws. The additional expense was attributable to the reduction in the carrying value of net deferred tax assets reflecting lower future tax benefits resulting from the lower enacted corporate tax rate. GAAP requires that the impact of the Tax Act must be accounted for in the period of enactment of the new law. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2017 was $10.8 million, or $2.25 per share, compared to $10.2 million, or $2.13 per share, for the full year of 2016. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.7 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. Tomson stated: “In spite of the increase in our provision as noted above, we are proud of the progress we made in 2017. We grew interest earning assets resulting in a substantial increase in revenue while maintaining our focus on operational efficiencies. We reinvested earnings in our digital delivery channels as part of our overall retail distribution transformation strategy. We remain focused on shareholder returns and believe that the recently passed tax reform bill will allow us to significantly reduce our income tax expense in the coming years and redeploy those earnings in initiatives and strategies that strengthen our capital, add value to shareholders, and position the Corporation for continued success.” Fourth Quarter Highlights1 Loans, net of deferred fees, increased $111.5 million, or 9.3%





Commercial loans increased $98.1 million, or 13.2%





Deposits increased $11.1 million, or 0.8%





Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 11.2%





Non-interest expense decreased $0.5 million, or 3.3%





Dividends declared during the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.26 per share 1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for December 31, 2017 versus December 31, 2016. Income statement comparisons are calculated for the fourth quarter of 2017 versus fourth quarter of 2016. A more detailed summary of financial performance follows. 2017 vs 2016 Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 totaled $57.0 million compared with $52.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $4.7 million, or 8.9%. The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from the loan portfolio, as the 2017 average loan balances increased $56.6 million when compared to the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.56% in 2017, compared with 3.37% for the prior year. The increase in net interest margin was a result of the loan and securities portfolios repricing to current market rates. Average interest-earning assets increased $52.4 million in 2017 compared to the prior year, primarily in commercial loans. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 14 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by seven basis points. The increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to increases of six and 20 basis points in the yields of commercial loans and consumer loans, respectively, 13 and 18 basis points in yields of taxable and tax-exempt securities, respectively, and 59 basis points in the yield of interest-earning deposits, offset by an 11 basis points decrease in mortgage loans. The decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities can be attributed to a 23 basis points decline in the average cost of borrowings due to the maturity of one $10.0 million FHLB term advance (4.60% rate) in December 2016 and one $10.0 million repurchase agreement (4.54% rate) in March 2017. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $20.5 million compared with $21.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.1%. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts, $0.3 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, and $0.9 million in net gains on securities transactions, offset by increases of $0.5 million in Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) fee income and $0.2 million in other non-interest income. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts can be attributed to a decline in volume. The decrease in interchange revenue from debit card transactions can be mostly attributed to the recognition of an incremental volume bonus related to the rebranding of the Bank’s credit cards recognized in 2016. The decrease in net gains on securities transactions can be attributed to the sale of $14.5 million in U.S. Treasuries and $25.0 million in obligations of U.S. Government sponsored enterprises in 2016. The increase in WMG fee income can be attributed to an increase in assets under management or administration. The increase in other non-interest income can be mostly attributed to an increase in CFS Group, Inc. financial services fee income. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $53.8 million compared with $56.6 million for the prior year, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5.0%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.9 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.6 million in net occupancy, $0.1 million in furniture and equipment, $0.4 million in professional services, and $0.4 million in legal accruals and settlements, offset by increases of $0.5 million in salaries and wages and $0.2 million in other non-interest expenses. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to the freezing of accruals for the pension and post-retirement healthcare plans, offset by an increase in healthcare and employer 401(k) contributions. The decrease in net occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses can be attributed to the branch closure at 202 East State Street in Ithaca, NY during the second quarter of 2016, offset by exit costs for the branch at 120 Genesee Street in Auburn, NY recognized during the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in professional services can be attributed to professional fees incurred during the formation of Chemung Risk Management, Inc. (“CRM”) in 2016 and legal costs associated with the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in 2016. The decrease in legal accruals and settlements can be attributed to the creation of a $1.2 million legal accrual for the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in 2016, compared to a $0.9 million legal accrual for the same case in 2017. The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to annual merit increases. Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate increased to 49.4% for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with 30.5% for the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate can be attributed to the estimated $2.9 million one-time net deferred tax revaluation due to the enactment of the Tax Act. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2017, excluding the one-time net deferred tax revaluation, was 29.5%1. 1 ($7,262 income tax expense - $2,927 revaluation of net deferred tax expense) / $14,692 income before income tax expense. 4th Quarter 2017 vs 4th Quarter 2016 Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $14.8 million compared with $13.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.5 million, or 11.2%. Interest and fees from loans increased $1.2 million and interest from investments, including interest-earning deposits, increased $0.1 million while interest expense on borrowed funds and securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 3.33% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in the prior year. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased seven basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to a 40 basis point increase in the yield on investments due to the reinvestment of maturing securities into higher yielding mortgage-backed and municipal securities, along with a 10 basis points increase in the yield on loans due to an increase in PRIME and LIBOR. The decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities can be attributed to a 71 basis points decline in the cost of borrowings due to the maturity of one $10.0 million FHLB term advance (4.60% rate) in December 2016 and one $10.0 million repurchase agreement (4.54% rate) in March 2017. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.5 million compared with $4.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.6 million, or 11.4%. The increase was due primarily to increases of $0.2 million in wealth management group fee income and $0.3 million in other non-interest income. The increase in WMG fee income can be attributed to an increase in assets under management or administration. The increase in other non-interest income can be mostly attributed to an increase in CFS Group, Inc. financial services fee income and interest rate swap and risk participation fees. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.1 million compared with $13.6 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 3.3%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.4 million in pension and other employee benefits and $0.2 million in professional services. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to the freezing of accruals for the pension and post-retirement healthcare plans during the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease in professional services can be mostly attributed to legal costs associated with the appeal of the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in the fourth quarter of 2016. 4th Quarter 2017 vs 3rd Quarter 2017 Net Interest Income: Net interest income for fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $14.8 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 3.68% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $23.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased four basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased one basis point for the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to an eight basis points decrease in the average yield on loans, due to payoffs of nonaccrual loans during the third quarter of 2017, offset by an increase in PRIME and LIBOR. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.5 million compared with $5.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5.6%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.1 million in wealth management group fee income and $0.1 million in net gains on securities transactions. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.1 million compared with $13.3 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.2%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages, $0.1 million in pension and other employee benefits, and $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in professional services. The decrease in salaries and wages can be mostly attributed to a true-up of annual awards during the fourth quarter. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to lower healthcare costs during the fourth quarter. The decrease in other non-interest expense can be attributed to decreases in non-loan charge-offs and check card rewards. The increase in professional services was due to the timing of services performed. Asset Quality Non-performing loans totaled $17.3 million at December 31, 2017, or 1.32% of total loans, compared with $12.0 million at December 31, 2016, or 1.00% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans at December 31, 2017 was primarily in the commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage segments, offset by decreases in the residential mortgage and consumer segments. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $19.3 million, or 1.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2017, compared with $12.4 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at December 31, 2016. As noted above, the increase in non-performing assets was primarily due to the commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage segments of the loan portfolio. Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase in the provision for loan losses was due primarily to $4.9 million in specific reserves for eight commercial loans to two long-standing relationships in the Southern Tier of New York. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.8 million, compared with $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The allowance for loan losses was $21.2 million as of December 31, 2017 and $14.3 million as of December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses was 122.14% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017 compared with 118.35% at December 31, 2016. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.61% at December 31, 2017 compared with 1.19% at December 31, 2016. The increase in the allowance for loan losses can be mostly attributed to an increase in the commercial and consumer loans portfolios, an increase in impaired loans, and an increase in loss factors relating to the indirect and consumer loan portfolios. Balance Sheet Activity Assets totaled $1.708 billion at December 31, 2017 compared with $1.657 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $50.4 million, or 3.0%. The growth was due primarily to increases of $1.7 million in FHLB and FRB stocks and $111.5 million in the loan portfolio, offset by decreases of $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.8 million in securities available for sale, $0.9 million in securities held to maturity, $2.3 million in premises and equipment, and $0.9 million in other intangible assets, along with a $6.9 million increase in the allowance for loan losses. The increase in FHLB and FRB stocks can be attributed to an increase in FHLB overnight advances in 2017 compared to the prior year. The increase in total loans can be mostly attributed to increases of $98.1 million in commercial loans and $17.5 million in consumer loans, offset by a $4.1 million decrease in residential mortgages. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents can be mostly attributed to an increase in total loans, offset by an increase in deposits and FHLBNY advances. The decrease in securities available for sale and held to maturity can be mostly attributed to maturities and calls. The decrease in premises and equipment can be attributed to the depreciation of assets, along with the closure of the branch at 120 Genesee Street in Auburn, NY. Deposits totaled $1.467 billion at December 31, 2017 compared with $1.456 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $11.1 million, or 0.8%. The growth was attributable to increases of $49.8 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, $12.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, and $10.0 million in savings deposits. Partially offsetting the increases noted above were decreases of $35.2 million in money market accounts and $25.7 million in time deposits. FHLB advances and other debt totaled $64.2 million at December 31, 2017 compared with $13.8 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $50.4 million, or 364.8%. FHLBNY overnight advances increased due to loan growth increasing faster than deposit growth during the year. Total shareholders’ equity was $149.8 million at December 31, 2017 compared with $143.7 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $6.1 million, or 4.2%. The increase in retained earnings of $4.3 million was due primarily to earnings of $7.4 million and a $1.8 million re-class of the stranded accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings, offset by $4.9 million in dividends declared during the year. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $0.4 million can be attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio, offset by the $1.8 million re-class of the stranded accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset to retained earnings. Also, additional-paid-in capital increased $0.4 million and treasury stock decreased $0.9 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans. The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.77% at December 31, 2017 compared with 8.67% at December 31, 2016. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.48% at December 31, 2017 compared with 7.29% at December 31, 2016. Book value per share increased to $31.10 at December 31, 2017 from $30.07 at December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2017, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under regulatory capital guidelines and the Corporation was also well-capitalized under regulatory guidelines. Other Items The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.952 billion at December 31, 2017, including $346.8 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.721 billion at December 31, 2016, including $294.9 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $230.4 million, or 13.4%. The Corporation elected to adopt ASU 2018-02, Income Statement – Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income as of December 31, 2017. The objective of the ASU is to allow a reclassification from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings for stranded tax effects resulting from the Tax Act passed in December 2017. Adoption of the ASU eliminates the stranded tax effects within accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset. As of December 31, 2017, the Corporation reclassified $1.8 million from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings relating to the adoption of ASU 2018-02. About Chemung Financial Corporation Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.7 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 34 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada. This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations. Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 27,966 $ 34,572 $ 26,684 $ 26,275 $ 28,205 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 2,763 21,806 37,862 99,410 45,957 Total cash and cash equivalents 30,729 56,378 64,546 125,685 74,162 Trading assets, at fair value 988 909 877 826 774 Securities available for sale 293,627 312,226 324,293 302,581 303,402 Securities held to maturity 3,781 3,865 4,928 3,721 4,705 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 5,784 3,497 3,764 3,597 4,041 Total investment securities 303,192 319,588 332,985 309,899 312,148 Commercial 843,337 826,554 794,175 780,687 745,217 Mortgage 194,440 197,210 200,629 198,020 198,493 Consumer 274,047 265,049 257,843 255,544 256,580 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,311,824 1,288,813 1,252,647 1,234,251 1,200,290 Allowance for loan losses (21,161 ) (15,694 ) (15,104 ) (14,960 ) (14,253 ) Loans, net 1,290,663 1,273,119 1,237,543 1,219,291 1,186,037 Loans held for sale 542 1,246 386 20 412 Premises and equipment, net 26,657 27,366 27,836 28,206 28,923 Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 2,085 2,292 2,506 2,719 2,945 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 30,940 28,960 30,069 27,630 29,954 Total assets $ 1,707,620 $ 1,731,682 $ 1,718,572 $ 1,736,100 $ 1,657,179 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 467,610 $ 449,841 $ 436,017 $ 432,062 $ 417,812 Interest-bearing demand deposits 149,026 156,094 144,239 154,848 136,826 Money market accounts 513,782 586,795 591,751 597,547 548,963 Savings deposits 218,666 218,106 220,227 219,180 208,636 Time deposits 118,362 126,182 132,803 140,614 144,106 Total deposits 1,467,446 1,537,018 1,525,037 1,544,251 1,456,343 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,000 10,000 11,937 15,215 27,606 FHLB advances and other debt 64,217 13,577 13,658 13,736 13,815 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,144 16,810 15,978 14,641 15,667 Total liabilities 1,557,807 1,577,405 1,566,610 1,587,843 1,513,431 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 45,967 46,089 45,966 45,901 45,603 Retained earnings 128,453 130,006 127,585 125,860 124,111 Treasury stock, at cost (14,320 ) (14,596 ) (14,670 ) (14,801 ) (15,265 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (10,340 ) (7,275 ) (6,972 ) (8,756 ) (10,754 ) Total shareholders' equity 149,813 154,277 151,962 148,257 143,748 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,707,620 $ 1,731,682 $ 1,718,572 $ 1,736,100 $ 1,657,179

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Percent December 31, Percent (in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 13,815 $ 12,623 9.4 $ 52,840 $ 49,677 6.4 Taxable securities 1,314 1,296 1.4 5,503 5,239 5.0 Tax exempt securities 313 223 40.4 1,149 945 21.6 Interest-earning deposits 118 127 (7.1 ) 563 307 83.4 Total interest and dividend income 15,560 14,269 9.0 60,055 56,168 6.9 Interest expense: Deposits 536 563 (4.8 ) 2,168 2,170 (0.1 ) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 95 213 (55.4 ) 478 849 (43.7 ) Borrowed funds 149 197 (24.4 ) 422 820 (48.5 ) Total interest expense 780 973 (19.8 ) 3,068 3,839 (20.1 ) Net interest income 14,780 13,296 11.2 56,987 52,329 8.9 Provision for loan losses 6,272 404 1452.5 9,022 2,437 270.2 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,508 12,892 (34.0 ) 47,965 49,892 (3.9 ) Non-interest income: Wealth management group fee income 2,279 2,076 9.8 8,804 8,316 5.9 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,283 1,308 (1.9 ) 4,961 5,089 (2.5 ) Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 952 992 (4.0 ) 3,761 4,027 (6.6 ) Net gains on securities transactions 97 4 2325.0 109 987 (89.0 ) Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 67 53 26.4 260 326 (20.2 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned - 27 (100.0 ) 38 21 81.0 Income from bank owned life insurance 18 18 0.0 70 73 (4.1 ) Other 760 419 81.4 2,488 2,310 7.7 Total non-interest income 5,456 4,897 11.4 20,491 21,149 (3.1 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 5,299 5,234 1.2 21,476 20,954 2.5 Pension and other employee benefits 859 1,238 (30.6 ) 4,276 6,132 (30.3 ) Net occupancy 1,479 1,550 (4.6 ) 6,263 6,837 (8.4 ) Furniture and equipment 709 681 4.1 2,828 2,967 (4.7 ) Data processing 1,681 1,535 9.5 6,539 6,593 (0.8 ) Professional services 605 757 (20.1 ) 1,774 2,175 (18.4 ) Legal accruals and settlements - - N/M 850 1,200 (29.2 ) Amortization of intangible assets 207 238 (13.0 ) 860 986 (12.8 ) Marketing and advertising 214 229 (6.6 ) 794 877 (9.5 ) Other real estate owned expense 75 30 150.0 110 180 (38.9 ) FDIC insurance 290 298 (2.7 ) 1,236 1,193 3.6 Loan expense 247 207 19.3 694 669 3.7 Other 1,446 1,564 (7.5 ) 6,064 5,847 3.7 Total non-interest expense 13,111 13,561 (3.3 ) 53,764 56,610 (5.0 ) Income before income tax expense 853 4,228 (79.8 ) 14,692 14,431 1.8 Income tax expense 3,012 1,274 136.4 7,262 4,404 64.9 Net income (loss) $ (2,159 ) $ 2,954 (173.1 ) $ 7,430 $ 10,027 (25.9 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.62 $ 1.55 $ 2.11 Cash dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,809 4,773 4,800 4,762 N/M - Not meaningful

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, per share data) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 15,560 $ 15,497 $ 14,684 $ 14,314 $ 14,269 $ 60,055 $ 56,168 Interest expense 780 734 734 820 973 3,068 3,839 Net interest income 14,780 14,763 13,950 13,494 13,296 56,987 52,329 Provision for loan losses 6,272 1,289 421 1,040 404 9,022 2,437 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,508 13,474 13,529 12,454 12,892 47,965 49,892 Non-interest income 5,456 5,166 5,022 4,847 4,897 20,491 21,149 Non-interest expense 13,111 13,276 14,332 13,045 13,561 53,764 56,610 Income before income tax expense 853 5,364 4,219 4,256 4,228 14,692 14,431 Income tax expense 3,012 1,710 1,263 1,277 1,274 7,262 4,404 Net income (loss) $ (2,159 ) $ 3,654 $ 2,956 $ 2,979 $ 2,954 $ 7,430 $ 10,027 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.45 ) $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 1.55 $ 2.11 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,809 4,802 4,797 4,790 4,773 4,800 4,762 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (0.50 )% 0.85 % 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.43 % 0.60 % Return on average equity (5.53 )% 9.46 % 7.90 % 8.24 % 8.20 % 4.91 % 7.02 % Return on average tangible equity (a) (6.55 )% 11.24 % 9.43 % 9.90 % 9.92 % 5.85 % 8.52 % Efficiency ratio (a) (b) 63.43 % 64.83 % 69.28 % 69.25 % 72.63 % 66.60 % 74.43 % Non-interest expense to average assets 3.01 % 3.09 % 3.34 % 3.12 % 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.32 % Loans to deposits 89.40 % 83.85 % 82.14 % 79.93 % 82.42 % 89.40 % 82.42 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 4.26 % 4.34 % 4.18 % 4.19 % 4.16 % 4.24 % 4.18 % Yield on investments 2.15 % 2.16 % 2.01 % 2.00 % 1.75 % 2.08 % 1.83 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.57 % 3.75 % 3.61 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Cost of borrowings 2.42 % 2.95 % 2.82 % 3.04 % 3.13 % 2.78 % 3.01 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.28 % 0.35 % Interest rate spread 3.54 % 3.59 % 3.39 % 3.36 % 3.22 % 3.47 % 3.26 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.47 % 3.45 % 3.33 % 3.56 % 3.37 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 8.77 % 8.91 % 8.84 % 8.54 % 8.67 % 8.77 % 8.67 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 7.48 % 7.62 % 7.53 % 7.23 % 7.29 % 7.48 % 7.29 % Book value per share $ 31.10 $ 32.11 $ 31.67 $ 30.93 $ 30.07 $ 31.10 $ 30.07 Tangible book value per share (a) 26.14 27.09 26.60 25.81 24.89 26.14 24.89 Period-end market value per share 48.10 47.10 40.88 39.50 36.35 48.10 36.35 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,291,414 $ 1,259,919 $ 1,237,189 $ 1,215,445 $ 1,210,922 $ 1,251,225 $ 1,194,589 Interest earning assets 1,639,257 1,615,833 1,634,955 1,605,460 1,607,287 1,623,948 1,571,513 Total assets 1,727,616 1,707,111 1,723,664 1,694,199 1,699,059 1,713,233 1,667,184 Deposits 1,516,390 1,512,685 1,532,819 1,495,724 1,483,348 1,514,457 1,450,520 Total equity 154,767 153,244 150,155 146,642 143,388 151,229 142,906 Tangible equity (a) 130,759 129,024 125,720 121,988 118,502 126,902 117,656 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 805 $ 699 $ 277 $ 333 $ 1,476 $ 2,114 $ 2,444 Non-performing loans (d) 17,324 14,028 15,208 12,914 12,043 17,324 12,043 Non-performing assets (e) 19,264 14,216 15,545 13,251 12,431 19,264 12,431 Allowance for loan losses 21,161 15,694 15,104 14,960 14,253 21,161 14,253 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.48 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.32 % 1.09 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.32 % 1.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.13 % 0.82 % 0.90 % 0.76 % 0.75 % 1.13 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.61 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.61 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 122.15 % 111.88 % 99.32 % 115.84 % 118.35 % 122.15 % 118.35 % (a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (b) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains on securities transactions less gain from bargain purchase less gain on liquidation of trust preferred securities. (c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. (d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. (e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.

Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 vs. 2016 (in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total Change Due to Volume Due to Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 791,627 $ 34,596 4.37 % $ 734,628 $ 31,682 4.31 % $ 2,914 $ 2,471 $ 443 Mortgage loans 198,783 7,541 3.79 % 197,132 7,689 3.90 % (148 ) 65 (213 ) Consumer loans 260,815 10,964 4.20 % 262,829 10,512 4.00 % 452 (80 ) 532 Taxable securities 270,168 5,510 2.04 % 274,401 5,245 1.91 % 265 (83 ) 348 Tax-exempt securities 52,227 1,669 3.20 % 45,127 1,364 3.02 % 305 221 84 Interest-earning deposits 50,328 563 1.12 % 57,396 307 0.53 % 256 (42 ) 298 Total interest earning assets 1,623,948 60,843 3.75 % 1,571,513 56,799 3.61 % 4,044 2,552 1,492 Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,663 26,708 Premises and equipment, net 27,936 29,525 Other assets 53,883 51,590 Allowance for loan losses (15,066 ) (14,771 ) AFS valuation allowance (3,131 ) 2,619 Total assets $ 1,713,233 $ 1,667,184 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 146,999 $ 135 0.09 % $ 135,874 $ 136 0.10 % $ (1 ) $ 12 $ (13 ) Savings and money market 800,070 1,566 0.20 % 752,489 1,457 0.19 % 109 59 50 Time deposits 132,607 467 0.35 % 156,737 577 0.37 % (110 ) (82 ) (28 ) FHLB advances and repos 32,350 900 2.78 % 55,472 1,669 3.01 % (769 ) (650 ) (119 ) Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,112,026 3,068 0.28 % 1,100,572 3,839 0.35 % (771 ) (661 ) (110 ) Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 434,781 405,420 Other liabilities 15,197 18,286 Total liabilities 1,562,004 1,524,278 Shareholders' equity 151,229 142,906 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,713,233 $ 1,667,184 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 57,775 52,960 $ 4,815 $ 3,213 $ 1,602 Net interest rate spread (1) 3.47 % 3.26 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.56 % 3.37 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (788 ) (631 ) Net interest income $ 56,987 $ 52,329 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Chemung Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2016 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 vs. 2016 (in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total Change Due to Volume Due to Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 825,773 $ 9,170 4.41 % $ 754,893 $ 8,064 4.25 % $ 1,106 $ 790 $ 316 Mortgage loans 196,283 1,825 3.69 % 198,122 1,884 3.78 % (59 ) (17 ) (42 ) Consumer loans 269,358 2,882 4.24 % 257,907 2,728 4.21 % 154 132 22 Taxable securities 261,395 1,316 2.00 % 265,626 1,298 1.94 % 18 (21 ) 39 Tax-exempt securities 55,822 455 3.23 % 43,052 322 2.98 % 133 104 29 Interest-earning deposits 30,626 118 1.53 % 87,687 127 0.58 % (9 ) (122 ) 113 Total interest earning assets 1,639,257 15,766 3.82 % 1,607,287 14,423 3.57 % 1,343 866 477 Non- interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 26,275 26,234 Premises and equipment, net 27,130 29,016 Other assets 53,568 51,162 Allowance for loan losses (15,660 ) (15,302 ) AFS valuation allowance (2,954 ) 662 Total assets $ 1,727,616 $ 1,699,059 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 153,869 $ 37 0.10 % $ 144,469 $ 35 0.10 % 2 2 - Savings and money market 792,266 398 0.20 % 778,343 392 0.20 % 6 6 - Time deposits 121,472 101 0.33 % 145,971 136 0.37 % (35 ) (21 ) (14 ) FHLB advances and repos 40,034 244 2.42 % 52,096 410 3.13 % (166 ) (84 ) (82 ) Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,107,641 780 0.28 % 1,120,879 973 0.35 % (193 ) (97 ) (96 ) Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 448,783 414,565 Other liabilities 16,425 20,227 Total liabilities 1,572,849 1,555,671 Shareholders' equity 154,767 143,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,727,616 $ 1,699,059 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 14,986 13,450 $ 1,536 $ 963 $ 573 Net interest rate spread (1) 3.54 % 3.22 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.63 % 3.33 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (206 ) (154 ) Net interest income $ 14,780 $ 13,296 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Chemung Financial Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements. In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them. Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Efficiency Ratio Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent. As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT AND EFFICIENCY RATIO Net interest income (GAAP) $ 14,780 $ 14,763 $ 13,950 $ 13,494 $ 13,296 $ 56,987 $ 52,329 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 206 220 192 169 154 788 631 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 14,986 $ 14,983 $ 14,142 $ 13,663 $ 13,450 $ 57,775 $ 52,960 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 5,456 $ 5,166 $ 5,022 $ 4,847 $ 4,897 $ 20,491 $ 21,149 Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions (97 ) - (12 ) - (4 ) (109 ) (987 ) Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,359 $ 5,166 $ 5,010 $ 4,847 $ 4,893 $ 20,382 $ 20,162 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 13,111 $ 13,276 $ 14,332 $ 13,045 $ 13,561 $ 53,764 $ 56,610 Less: amortization of intangible assets (207 ) (214 ) (213 ) (226 ) (238 ) (860 ) (986 ) Less: legal reserve - - (850 ) - - (850 ) (1,200 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 12,904 $ 13,062 $ 13,269 $ 12,819 $ 13,323 $ 52,054 $ 54,424 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,639,257 $ 1,615,833 $ 1,634,955 $ 1,605,460 $ 1,607,287 $ 1,623,948 $ 1,571,513 Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.63 % 3.68 % 3.47 % 3.45 % 3.33 % 3.56 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.43 % 64.83 % 69.28 % 69.25 % 72.63 % 66.60 % 74.43 % Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End) Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity. As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END) Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 149,813 $ 154,277 $ 151,962 $ 148,257 $ 143,748 $ 149,813 $ 143,748 Less: intangible assets (23,909 ) (24,116 ) (24,330 ) (24,543 ) (24,769 ) (23,909 ) (24,769 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 125,904 $ 130,161 $ 127,632 $ 123,714 $ 118,979 $ 125,904 $ 118,979 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,707,620 $ 1,731,682 $ 1,718,572 $ 1,736,100 $ 1,657,179 $ 1,707,620 $ 1,657,179 Less: intangible assets (23,909 ) (24,116 ) (24,330 ) (24,543 ) (24,769 ) (23,909 ) (24,769 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,683,711 $ 1,707,566 $ 1,694,242 $ 1,711,557 $ 1,632,410 $ 1,683,711 $ 1,632,410 Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP) 8.77 % 8.91 % 8.84 % 8.54 % 8.67 % 8.77 % 8.67 % Book value per share (GAAP) $ 31.10 $ 32.11 $ 31.67 $ 30.93 $ 30.07 $ 31.10 $ 30.07 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 7.48 % 7.62 % 7.53 % 7.23 % 7.29 % 7.48 % 7.29 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 26.14 $ 27.09 $ 26.60 $ 25.81 $ 24.89 $ 26.14 $ 24.89 Tangible Equity (Average) Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity. As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, except ratio data) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE) Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 154,767 $ 153,244 $ 150,155 $ 146,642 $ 143,388 $ 151,229 $ 142,906 Less: average intangible assets (24,008 ) (24,220 ) (24,435 ) (24,654 ) (24,886 ) (24,327 ) (25,250 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,759 $ 129,024 $ 125,720 $ 121,988 $ 118,502 $ 126,902 $ 117,656 Return on average equity (GAAP) (5.53 )% 9.46 % 7.90 % 8.24 % 8.20 % 4.91 % 7.02 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (6.55 )% 11.24 % 9.43 % 9.90 % 9.92 % 5.85 % 8.52 % Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G. As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share and ratio data) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 NON-GAAP NET INCOME Reported net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (2,159 ) $ 3,654 $ 2,956 $ 2,979 $ 2,954 $ 7,430 $ 10,027 Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) (60 ) - (8 ) - (2 ) (68 ) (614 ) Legal reserve (net of tax) - - 528 - - 528 747 Revaluation of net deferred tax asset 2,927 - - - - 2,927 - Non-GAAP net income $ 708 $ 3,654 $ 3,476 $ 2,979 $ 2,952 $ 10,817 $ 10,160 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,809 4,802 4,797 4,790 4,773 4,800 4,762 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.45 ) $ 0.76 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 1.55 $ 2.11 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) (0.50 )% 0.85 % 0.69 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.43 % 0.60 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) (5.53 )% 9.46 % 7.90 % 8.24 % 8.20 % 4.91 % 7.02 % Core basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 2.25 $ 2.13 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.16 % 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.61 % Core return on average equity (non-GAAP) 1.81 % 9.46 % 9.29 % 8.24 % 8.19 % 7.15 % 7.11 % Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

