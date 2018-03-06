Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chemung Financial Corp.    CHMG

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. (CHMG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 12:45am CET

ELMIRA, N.Y., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq:CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today announced revised net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2017.  The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 was increased by $3.9 million and net income was reduced by $2.9 million for both periods, as compared to the amounts furnished on the earnings release dated February 15, 2018.  The change resulted as part of the Corporation’s internal control review process over subsequent events.  Based on additional information obtained subsequent to the earnings release dated February 15, 2018, management determined that an additional $3.9 million of provision for loan losses should be recorded as an expense in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to the $3.9 million impact on pre-tax earnings, the additional provision had the effect of reducing income tax expense by a net of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2017, including the impact of the revaluation of the additional deferred tax asset created by the increase to the provision. The revised net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 included an estimated $2.9 million, or $0.61 per share, one-time net deferred tax revaluation to income tax expense, due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”), an increase of $0.3 million, from the $2.6 million reported in the earnings release dated February 15, 2018. 

Anders Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are disappointed by the additional provision for loan losses needed based upon additional information obtained subsequent to our February 15th earnings release.  However, we will continue to vigorously pursue recovery of the loans identified.”

While the Corporation will pursue every available means of recovery, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) indicate that such potential future recoveries cannot be used in the analysis of the allowance for loan losses until the recovery is more definitive. 

The Corporation has revised its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017, and other disclosures contained in the earnings release to reflect the additional $3.9 million of provision for loan losses and the related income tax expense adjustment as described above.  The additional provision is associated with a long-standing relationship in the Southern Tier of New York that, based on events subsequent to the February 15, 2018 earning release, has been determined to be impaired. 

Revised net income for the full year of 2017 was $7.4 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $10.4 million, or $2.16 per share, previously reported for the full year of 2017.  The revised net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was ($2.2) million, or ($0.45) per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.16 per share, previously reported for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings in the fourth quarter and full year 2017 included an estimated $2.9 million, or $0.61 per share, one-time net deferred tax revaluation to income tax expense, due to the enactment of the Tax Act.  The Tax Act was enacted on December 22, 2017, reducing the corporate Federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% and making other changes to the Federal corporate income tax laws.  The additional expense was attributable to the reduction in the carrying value of net deferred tax assets reflecting lower future tax benefits resulting from the lower enacted corporate tax rate.  GAAP requires that the impact of the Tax Act must be accounted for in the period of enactment of the new law.  Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2017 was $10.8 million, or $2.25 per share, compared to $10.2 million, or $2.13 per share, for the full year of 2016.  Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.7 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Tomson stated:

“In spite of the increase in our provision as noted above, we are proud of the progress we made in 2017. We grew interest earning assets resulting in a substantial increase in revenue while maintaining our focus on operational efficiencies. We reinvested earnings in our digital delivery channels as part of our overall retail distribution transformation strategy. We remain focused on shareholder returns and believe that the recently passed tax reform bill will allow us to significantly reduce our income tax expense in the coming years and redeploy those earnings in initiatives and strategies that strengthen our capital, add value to shareholders, and position the Corporation for continued success.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights1

  • Loans, net of deferred fees, increased $111.5 million, or 9.3%

  • Commercial loans increased $98.1 million, or 13.2%

  • Deposits increased $11.1 million, or 0.8%

  • Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 11.2%

  • Non-interest expense decreased $0.5 million, or 3.3%

  • Dividends declared during the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.26 per share

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for December 31, 2017 versus December 31, 2016.   Income statement comparisons are calculated for the fourth quarter of 2017 versus fourth quarter of 2016.

A more detailed summary of financial performance follows.

2017 vs 2016

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 totaled $57.0 million compared with $52.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $4.7 million, or 8.9%.  The increase was due primarily to an increase in interest income from the loan portfolio, as the 2017 average loan balances increased $56.6 million when compared to the prior year.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.56% in 2017, compared with 3.37% for the prior year.  The increase in net interest margin was a result of the loan and securities portfolios repricing to current market rates.  Average interest-earning assets increased $52.4 million in 2017 compared to the prior year, primarily in commercial loans.  The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 14 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by seven basis points.  The increase in the average yield of interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to increases of six and 20 basis points in the yields of commercial loans and consumer loans, respectively, 13 and 18 basis points in yields of taxable and tax-exempt securities, respectively, and 59 basis points in the yield of interest-earning deposits, offset by an 11 basis points decrease in mortgage loans.  The decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities can be attributed to a 23 basis points decline in the average cost of borrowings due to the maturity of one $10.0 million FHLB term advance (4.60% rate) in December 2016 and one $10.0 million repurchase agreement (4.54% rate) in March 2017.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $20.5 million compared with $21.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.1%.  The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.1 million in service charges on deposit accounts, $0.3 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, and $0.9 million in net gains on securities transactions, offset by increases of $0.5 million in Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) fee income and $0.2 million in other non-interest income. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts can be attributed to a decline in volume. The decrease in interchange revenue from debit card transactions can be mostly attributed to the recognition of an incremental volume bonus related to the rebranding of the Bank’s credit cards recognized in 2016. The decrease in net gains on securities transactions can be attributed to the sale of $14.5 million in U.S. Treasuries and $25.0 million in obligations of U.S. Government sponsored enterprises in 2016. The increase in WMG fee income can be attributed to an increase in assets under management or administration.  The increase in other non-interest income can be mostly attributed to an increase in CFS Group, Inc. financial services fee income.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $53.8 million compared with $56.6 million for the prior year, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5.0%.  The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.9 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.6 million in net occupancy, $0.1 million in furniture and equipment, $0.4 million in professional services, and $0.4 million in legal accruals and settlements, offset by increases of $0.5 million in salaries and wages and $0.2 million in other non-interest expenses.  The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to the freezing of accruals for the pension and post-retirement healthcare plans, offset by an increase in healthcare and employer 401(k) contributions.  The decrease in net occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses can be attributed to the branch closure at 202 East State Street in Ithaca, NY during the second quarter of 2016, offset by exit costs for the branch at 120 Genesee Street in Auburn, NY recognized during the second quarter of 2017.  The decrease in professional services can be attributed to professional fees incurred during the formation of Chemung Risk Management, Inc. (“CRM”) in 2016 and legal costs associated with the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in 2016.  The decrease in legal accruals and settlements can be attributed to the creation of a $1.2 million legal accrual for the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in 2016, compared to a $0.9 million legal accrual for the same case in 2017.  The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to annual merit increases.

Income Tax Expense:

The effective tax rate increased to 49.4% for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with 30.5% for the prior year.  The increase in the effective tax rate can be attributed to the estimated $2.9 million one-time net deferred tax revaluation due to the enactment of the Tax Act.  The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2017, excluding the one-time net deferred tax revaluation, was 29.5%1.

1 ($7,262 income tax expense - $2,927 revaluation of net deferred tax expense) / $14,692 income before income tax expense.

4th Quarter 2017 vs 4th Quarter 2016

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $14.8 million compared with $13.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.5 million, or 11.2%.  Interest and fees from loans increased $1.2 million and interest from investments, including interest-earning deposits, increased $0.1 million while interest expense on borrowed funds and securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 when compared to the same period in the prior year.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 3.33% for the same period in the prior year.  Average interest-earning assets increased $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 25 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased seven basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in the prior year.  The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to a 40 basis point increase in the yield on investments due to the reinvestment of maturing securities into higher yielding mortgage-backed and municipal securities, along with a 10 basis points increase in the yield on loans due to an increase in PRIME and LIBOR.  The decline in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities can be attributed to a 71 basis points decline in the cost of borrowings due to the maturity of one $10.0 million FHLB term advance (4.60% rate) in December 2016 and one $10.0 million repurchase agreement (4.54% rate) in March 2017.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.5 million compared with $4.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.6 million, or 11.4%.  The increase was due primarily to increases of $0.2 million in wealth management group fee income and $0.3 million in other non-interest income.  The increase in WMG fee income can be attributed to an increase in assets under management or administration.  The increase in other non-interest income can be mostly attributed to an increase in CFS Group, Inc. financial services fee income and interest rate swap and risk participation fees.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.1 million compared with $13.6 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 3.3%.  The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.4 million in pension and other employee benefits and $0.2 million in professional services.  The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to the freezing of accruals for the pension and post-retirement healthcare plans during the fourth quarter of 2016.  The decrease in professional services can be mostly attributed to legal costs associated with the appeal of the Fane v. Chemung Canal Trust Company case in the fourth quarter of 2016. 

4th Quarter 2017 vs 3rd Quarter 2017

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $14.8 million, consistent with the prior quarter.  Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 3.68% for the prior quarter.  Average interest-earning assets increased $23.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the prior quarter.  The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased four basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased one basis point for the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter.  The decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to an eight basis points decrease in the average yield on loans, due to payoffs of nonaccrual loans during the third quarter of 2017, offset by an increase in PRIME and LIBOR.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.5 million compared with $5.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5.6%.  The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.1 million in wealth management group fee income and $0.1 million in net gains on securities transactions. 

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.1 million compared with $13.3 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.2%.  The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.2 million in salaries and wages, $0.1 million in pension and other employee benefits, and $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in professional services.  The decrease in salaries and wages can be mostly attributed to a true-up of annual awards during the fourth quarter.  The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to lower healthcare costs during the fourth quarter.  The decrease in other non-interest expense can be attributed to decreases in non-loan charge-offs and check card rewards.  The increase in professional services was due to the timing of services performed.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $17.3 million at December 31, 2017, or 1.32% of total loans, compared with $12.0 million at December 31, 2016, or 1.00% of total loans.  The increase in non-performing loans at December 31, 2017 was primarily in the commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage segments, offset by decreases in the residential mortgage and consumer segments.  Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $19.3 million, or 1.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2017, compared with $12.4 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at December 31, 2016.  As noted above, the increase in non-performing assets was primarily due to the commercial and industrial and commercial mortgage segments of the loan portfolio.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth.  Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million compared with the same period in the prior year.  The increase in the provision for loan losses was due primarily to $4.9 million in specific reserves for eight commercial loans to two long-standing relationships in the Southern Tier of New York.  Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $0.8 million, compared with $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. 

The allowance for loan losses was $21.2 million as of December 31, 2017 and $14.3 million as of December 31, 2016.  The allowance for loan losses was 122.14% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2017 compared with 118.35% at December 31, 2016.  The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.61% at December 31, 2017 compared with 1.19% at December 31, 2016.  The increase in the allowance for loan losses can be mostly attributed to an increase in the commercial and consumer loans portfolios, an increase in impaired loans, and an increase in loss factors relating to the indirect and consumer loan portfolios.

Balance Sheet Activity

Assets totaled $1.708 billion at December 31, 2017 compared with $1.657 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $50.4 million, or 3.0%.  The growth was due primarily to increases of $1.7 million in FHLB and FRB stocks and $111.5 million in the loan portfolio, offset by decreases of $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.8 million in securities available for sale, $0.9 million in securities held to maturity, $2.3 million in premises and equipment, and $0.9 million in other intangible assets, along with a $6.9 million increase in the allowance for loan losses.  

The increase in FHLB and FRB stocks can be attributed to an increase in FHLB overnight advances in 2017 compared to the prior year.  The increase in total loans can be mostly attributed to increases of $98.1 million in commercial loans and $17.5 million in consumer loans, offset by a $4.1 million decrease in residential mortgages.  The decrease in cash and cash equivalents can be mostly attributed to an increase in total loans, offset by an increase in deposits and FHLBNY advances.  The decrease in securities available for sale and held to maturity can be mostly attributed to maturities and calls.  The decrease in premises and equipment can be attributed to the depreciation of assets, along with the closure of the branch at 120 Genesee Street in Auburn, NY.

Deposits totaled $1.467 billion at December 31, 2017 compared with $1.456 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $11.1 million, or 0.8%.  The growth was attributable to increases of $49.8 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, $12.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, and $10.0 million in savings deposits.  Partially offsetting the increases noted above were decreases of $35.2 million in money market accounts and $25.7 million in time deposits.  FHLB advances and other debt totaled $64.2 million at December 31, 2017 compared with $13.8 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $50.4 million, or 364.8%.  FHLBNY overnight advances increased due to loan growth increasing faster than deposit growth during the year.

Total shareholders’ equity was $149.8 million at December 31, 2017 compared with $143.7 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $6.1 million, or 4.2%.  The increase in retained earnings of $4.3 million was due primarily to earnings of $7.4 million and a $1.8 million re-class of the stranded accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset from accumulated other comprehensive loss to retained earnings, offset by $4.9 million in dividends declared during the year.  The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $0.4 million can be attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio, offset by the $1.8 million re-class of the stranded accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset to retained earnings.   Also, additional-paid-in capital increased $0.4 million and treasury stock decreased $0.9 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.77% at December 31, 2017 compared with 8.67% at December 31, 2016.  The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.48% at December 31, 2017 compared with 7.29% at December 31, 2016.  Book value per share increased to $31.10 at December 31, 2017 from $30.07 at December 31, 2016.  As of December 31, 2017, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under regulatory capital guidelines and the Corporation was also well-capitalized under regulatory guidelines.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.952 billion at December 31, 2017, including $346.8 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.721 billion at December 31, 2016, including $294.9 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $230.4 million, or 13.4%.

The Corporation elected to adopt ASU 2018-02, Income Statement – Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income as of December 31, 2017.  The objective of the ASU is to allow a reclassification from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings for stranded tax effects resulting from the Tax Act passed in December 2017.  Adoption of the ASU eliminates the stranded tax effects within accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the revaluation of the net deferred tax asset.  As of December 31, 2017, the Corporation reclassified $1.8 million from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings relating to the adoption of ASU 2018-02.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.7 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 34 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers.  Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State.  Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

           
Chemung Financial Corporation          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands) 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016
ASSETS          
Cash and due from financial institutions $  27,966  $  34,572  $  26,684  $  26,275  $  28,205 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions    2,763     21,806     37,862     99,410     45,957 
Total cash and cash equivalents    30,729     56,378     64,546     125,685     74,162 
           
Trading assets, at fair value    988     909     877     826     774 
           
Securities available for sale    293,627     312,226     324,293     302,581     303,402 
Securities held to maturity    3,781     3,865     4,928     3,721     4,705 
FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost    5,784     3,497     3,764     3,597     4,041 
Total investment securities    303,192     319,588     332,985     309,899     312,148 
           
Commercial    843,337     826,554     794,175     780,687     745,217 
Mortgage    194,440     197,210     200,629     198,020     198,493 
Consumer    274,047     265,049     257,843     255,544     256,580 
Loans, net of deferred loan fees    1,311,824     1,288,813     1,252,647     1,234,251     1,200,290 
Allowance for loan losses    (21,161)    (15,694)    (15,104)    (14,960)    (14,253)
Loans, net    1,290,663     1,273,119     1,237,543     1,219,291     1,186,037 
           
Loans held for sale    542     1,246     386     20     412 
Premises and equipment, net    26,657     27,366     27,836     28,206     28,923 
Goodwill    21,824     21,824     21,824     21,824     21,824 
Other intangible assets, net    2,085     2,292     2,506     2,719     2,945 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets    30,940     28,960     30,069     27,630     29,954 
Total assets $  1,707,620  $  1,731,682  $  1,718,572  $  1,736,100  $  1,657,179 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $  467,610  $  449,841  $  436,017  $  432,062  $  417,812 
Interest-bearing demand deposits    149,026     156,094     144,239     154,848     136,826 
Money market accounts    513,782     586,795     591,751     597,547     548,963 
Savings deposits    218,666     218,106     220,227     219,180     208,636 
Time deposits    118,362     126,182     132,803     140,614     144,106 
Total deposits    1,467,446     1,537,018     1,525,037     1,544,251     1,456,343 
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    10,000     10,000     11,937     15,215     27,606 
FHLB advances and other debt    64,217     13,577     13,658     13,736     13,815 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities    16,144     16,810     15,978     14,641     15,667 
Total liabilities    1,557,807     1,577,405     1,566,610     1,587,843     1,513,431 
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock    53     53     53     53     53 
Additional-paid-in capital    45,967     46,089     45,966     45,901     45,603 
Retained earnings    128,453     130,006     127,585     125,860     124,111 
Treasury stock, at cost    (14,320)    (14,596)    (14,670)    (14,801)    (15,265)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)    (10,340)    (7,275)    (6,972)    (8,756)    (10,754)
Total shareholders' equity    149,813     154,277     151,962     148,257     143,748 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  1,707,620  $  1,731,682  $  1,718,572  $  1,736,100  $  1,657,179 
             


             
Chemung Financial Corporation           
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, Percent December 31, Percent
(in thousands, except per share data)  2017   2016  Change  2017   2016  Change
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees $  13,815  $  12,623  9.4  $  52,840  $  49,677  6.4 
Taxable securities    1,314     1,296  1.4     5,503     5,239  5.0 
Tax exempt securities    313     223  40.4     1,149     945  21.6 
Interest-earning deposits    118     127  (7.1)    563     307  83.4 
Total interest and dividend income    15,560     14,269  9.0     60,055     56,168  6.9 
            
Interest expense:            
Deposits    536     563  (4.8)    2,168     2,170  (0.1)
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase    95     213  (55.4)    478     849  (43.7)
Borrowed funds    149     197  (24.4)    422     820  (48.5)
Total interest expense    780     973  (19.8)    3,068     3,839  (20.1)
            
Net interest income    14,780     13,296  11.2     56,987     52,329  8.9 
Provision for loan losses    6,272     404  1452.5     9,022     2,437  270.2 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    8,508     12,892  (34.0)    47,965     49,892  (3.9)
            
Non-interest income:            
Wealth management group fee income    2,279     2,076  9.8     8,804     8,316  5.9 
Service charges on deposit accounts    1,283     1,308  (1.9)    4,961     5,089  (2.5)
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions    952     992  (4.0)    3,761     4,027  (6.6)
Net gains on securities transactions    97     4  2325.0     109     987  (89.0)
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale    67     53  26.4     260     326  (20.2)
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned    -      27  (100.0)    38     21  81.0 
Income from bank owned life insurance    18     18  0.0     70     73  (4.1)
Other    760     419  81.4     2,488     2,310  7.7 
Total non-interest income    5,456     4,897  11.4     20,491     21,149  (3.1)
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and wages    5,299     5,234  1.2     21,476     20,954  2.5 
Pension and other employee benefits    859     1,238  (30.6)    4,276     6,132  (30.3)
Net occupancy    1,479     1,550  (4.6)    6,263     6,837  (8.4)
Furniture and equipment    709     681  4.1     2,828     2,967  (4.7)
Data processing    1,681     1,535  9.5     6,539     6,593  (0.8)
Professional services    605     757  (20.1)    1,774     2,175  (18.4)
Legal accruals and settlements    -      -   N/M     850     1,200  (29.2)
Amortization of intangible assets    207     238  (13.0)    860     986  (12.8)
Marketing and advertising    214     229  (6.6)    794     877  (9.5)
Other real estate owned expense    75     30  150.0     110     180  (38.9)
FDIC insurance    290     298  (2.7)    1,236     1,193  3.6 
Loan expense    247     207  19.3     694     669  3.7 
Other    1,446     1,564  (7.5)    6,064     5,847  3.7 
Total non-interest expense    13,111     13,561  (3.3)    53,764     56,610  (5.0)
             
Income before income tax expense    853     4,228  (79.8)    14,692     14,431  1.8 
Income tax expense    3,012     1,274  136.4     7,262     4,404  64.9 
  Net income (loss) $  (2,159) $  2,954  (173.1) $  7,430  $  10,027  (25.9)
             
Basic and diluted earnings per share $  (0.45) $  0.62    $  1.55  $  2.11   
Cash dividends declared per share    0.26     0.26       1.04     1.04   
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding    4,809     4,773       4,800     4,762   
             
N/M - Not meaningful            
             


    
Chemung Financial Corporation              
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)    
            As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands, per share data)  2017   2017   2017   2017   2016   2017   2016 
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS           
Interest income $  15,560  $  15,497  $  14,684  $  14,314  $  14,269  $  60,055  $  56,168 
Interest expense  780   734   734   820   973   3,068   3,839 
Net interest income  14,780   14,763   13,950   13,494   13,296   56,987   52,329 
Provision for loan losses  6,272   1,289   421   1,040   404   9,022   2,437 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  8,508   13,474   13,529   12,454   12,892   47,965   49,892 
Non-interest income  5,456   5,166   5,022   4,847   4,897   20,491   21,149 
Non-interest expense  13,111   13,276   14,332   13,045   13,561   53,764   56,610 
Income before income tax expense  853   5,364   4,219   4,256   4,228   14,692   14,431 
Income tax expense  3,012   1,710   1,263   1,277   1,274   7,262   4,404 
Net income (loss) $  (2,159) $  3,654  $  2,956  $  2,979  $  2,954  $  7,430  $  10,027 
               
Basic and diluted earnings per share $  (0.45) $  0.76  $  0.62  $  0.62  $  0.62  $  1.55  $  2.11 
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  4,809   4,802   4,797   4,790   4,773   4,800   4,762 
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS              
Return on average assets  (0.50)%  0.85%  0.69%  0.71%  0.69%  0.43%  0.60%
Return on average equity  (5.53)%  9.46%  7.90%  8.24%  8.20%  4.91%  7.02%
Return on average tangible equity (a)  (6.55)%  11.24%  9.43%  9.90%  9.92%  5.85%  8.52%
Efficiency ratio (a) (b)  63.43%  64.83%  69.28%  69.25%  72.63%  66.60%  74.43%
Non-interest expense to average assets  3.01%  3.09%  3.34%  3.12%  3.18%  3.14%  3.32%
Loans to deposits  89.40%  83.85%  82.14%  79.93%  82.42%  89.40%  82.42%
               
YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent              
Yield on loans  4.26%  4.34%  4.18%  4.19%  4.16%  4.24%  4.18%
Yield on investments  2.15%  2.16%  2.01%  2.00%  1.75%  2.08%  1.83%
Yield on interest-earning assets  3.82%  3.86%  3.65%  3.66%  3.57%  3.75%  3.61%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits  0.20%  0.20%  0.20%  0.20%  0.21%  0.20%  0.21%
Cost of borrowings  2.42%  2.95%  2.82%  3.04%  3.13%  2.78%  3.01%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  0.28%  0.27%  0.26%  0.30%  0.35%  0.28%  0.35%
Interest rate spread  3.54%  3.59%  3.39%  3.36%  3.22%  3.47%  3.26%
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent  3.63%  3.68%  3.47%  3.45%  3.33%  3.56%  3.37%
               
CAPITAL              
Total equity to total assets at end of period  8.77%  8.91%  8.84%  8.54%  8.67%  8.77%  8.67%
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)  7.48%  7.62%  7.53%  7.23%  7.29%  7.48%  7.29%
               
Book value per share $  31.10  $  32.11  $  31.67  $  30.93  $  30.07  $  31.10  $  30.07 
Tangible book value per share (a)  26.14   27.09   26.60   25.81   24.89   26.14   24.89 
Period-end market value per share  48.10   47.10   40.88   39.50   36.35   48.10   36.35 
Dividends declared per share  0.26   0.26   0.26   0.26   0.26   1.04   1.04 
               
AVERAGE BALANCES              
Loans and loans held for sale (c) $  1,291,414  $  1,259,919  $  1,237,189  $  1,215,445  $  1,210,922  $  1,251,225  $  1,194,589 
Interest earning assets  1,639,257   1,615,833   1,634,955   1,605,460   1,607,287   1,623,948   1,571,513 
Total assets  1,727,616   1,707,111   1,723,664   1,694,199   1,699,059   1,713,233   1,667,184 
Deposits  1,516,390   1,512,685   1,532,819   1,495,724   1,483,348   1,514,457   1,450,520 
Total equity  154,767   153,244   150,155   146,642   143,388   151,229   142,906 
Tangible equity (a)  130,759   129,024   125,720   121,988   118,502   126,902   117,656 
               
ASSET QUALITY              
Net charge-offs $  805  $  699  $  277  $  333  $  1,476  $  2,114  $  2,444 
Non-performing loans (d)  17,324   14,028   15,208   12,914   12,043   17,324   12,043 
Non-performing assets (e)  19,264   14,216   15,545   13,251   12,431   19,264   12,431 
Allowance for loan losses  21,161   15,694   15,104   14,960   14,253   21,161   14,253 
               
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.25%  0.22%  0.09%  0.11%  0.48%  0.17%  0.20%
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.32%  1.09%  1.21%  1.05%  1.00%  1.32%  1.00%
Non-performing assets to total assets  1.13%  0.82%  0.90%  0.76%  0.75%  1.13%  0.75%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.61%  1.22%  1.21%  1.21%  1.19%  1.61%  1.19%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  122.15%  111.88%  99.32%  115.84%  118.35%  122.15%  118.35%
               
(a)  See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.     
(b)  Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains on securities transactions less gain from bargain purchase less gain on liquidation of trust preferred securities.
(c)  Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses.     
(d)  Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.   
(e)  Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.   
               


Chemung Financial Corporation
            
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) 
       
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2017		Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2016		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2017 vs. 2016
(in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total Change Due to Volume Due to Rate
   
Interest earning assets:                  
Commercial loans $  791,627  $  34,596  4.37% $  734,628  $  31,682  4.31% $  2,914  $  2,471  $  443 
Mortgage loans    198,783     7,541  3.79%    197,132     7,689  3.90%    (148)    65     (213)
Consumer loans    260,815     10,964  4.20%    262,829     10,512  4.00%    452     (80)    532 
Taxable securities    270,168     5,510  2.04%    274,401     5,245  1.91%    265     (83)    348 
Tax-exempt securities    52,227     1,669  3.20%    45,127     1,364  3.02%    305     221     84 
Interest-earning deposits    50,328     563  1.12%    57,396     307  0.53%    256     (42)    298 
Total interest earning assets    1,623,948     60,843  3.75%    1,571,513     56,799  3.61%    4,044     2,552     1,492 
                   
Non-interest earnings assets:                  
Cash and due from banks    25,663         26,708           
Premises and equipment, net    27,936         29,525           
Other assets    53,883         51,590           
Allowance for loan losses    (15,066)        (14,771)          
AFS valuation allowance    (3,131)        2,619           
  Total assets $ 1,713,233      $ 1,667,184           
                   
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $  146,999  $  135  0.09% $  135,874  $  136  0.10% $  (1) $  12  $  (13)
Savings and money market    800,070     1,566  0.20%    752,489     1,457  0.19%    109     59     50 
Time deposits    132,607     467  0.35%    156,737     577  0.37%    (110)    (82)    (28)
FHLB advances and repos     32,350     900  2.78%    55,472     1,669  3.01%    (769)    (650)    (119)
Total int.-bearing liabilities    1,112,026     3,068  0.28%    1,100,572     3,839  0.35%    (771)    (661)    (110)
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits    434,781         405,420           
Other liabilities    15,197         18,286           
Total liabilities    1,562,004         1,524,278           
Shareholders' equity    151,229         142,906           
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,713,233      $ 1,667,184           
                   
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income      57,775         52,960    $  4,815  $  3,213  $  1,602 
Net interest rate spread (1)     3.47%     3.26%      
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)     3.56%     3.37%      
Taxable equivalent adjustment      (788)        (631)        
Net interest income   $  56,987      $  52,329         
                   
(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.  
                   
Chemung Financial Corporation                  
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)    
                   
  Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2017		 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2016		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017 vs. 2016
(in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total Change Due to Volume Due to Rate
   
Interest earning assets:                  
Commercial loans $  825,773  $  9,170  4.41% $  754,893  $  8,064  4.25% $  1,106  $  790  $  316 
Mortgage loans    196,283     1,825  3.69%    198,122     1,884  3.78%    (59)    (17)    (42)
Consumer loans    269,358     2,882  4.24%    257,907     2,728  4.21%    154     132     22 
Taxable securities    261,395     1,316  2.00%    265,626     1,298  1.94%    18     (21)    39 
Tax-exempt securities    55,822     455  3.23%    43,052     322  2.98%    133     104     29 
Interest-earning deposits    30,626     118  1.53%    87,687     127  0.58%    (9)    (122)    113 
Total interest earning assets    1,639,257     15,766  3.82%    1,607,287     14,423  3.57%    1,343     866     477 
                   
Non- interest earnings assets:                  
Cash and due from banks    26,275         26,234           
Premises and equipment, net    27,130         29,016           
Other assets    53,568         51,162           
Allowance for loan losses    (15,660)        (15,302)          
AFS valuation allowance    (2,954)        662           
  Total assets $ 1,727,616      $ 1,699,059           
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking $  153,869  $  37  0.10% $  144,469  $  35  0.10%    2     2     -  
Savings and money market    792,266     398  0.20%    778,343     392  0.20%    6     6     -  
Time deposits    121,472     101  0.33%    145,971     136  0.37%    (35)    (21)    (14)
FHLB advances and repos     40,034     244  2.42%    52,096     410  3.13%    (166)    (84)    (82)
Total int.-bearing liabilities    1,107,641     780  0.28%    1,120,879     973  0.35%    (193)    (97)    (96)
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand deposits    448,783         414,565           
Other liabilities    16,425         20,227           
Total liabilities    1,572,849         1,555,671           
Shareholders' equity    154,767         143,388           
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,727,616      $ 1,699,059           
                   
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income      14,986         13,450    $  1,536  $  963  $  573 
Net interest rate spread (1)     3.54%     3.22%      
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)     3.63%     3.33%      
Taxable equivalent adjustment      (206)        (154)        
Net interest income   $  14,780      $  13,296         
                   
(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.     
                   

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP.  See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.”  Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures.  The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP.  When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required.  The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Efficiency Ratio

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis.  That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total.  This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations.  Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.  For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time.  The Corporation follows these practices.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization.  This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

             
            As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2017   2017   2017   2017   2016   2017   2016 
NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT              
AND EFFICIENCY RATIO              
Net interest income (GAAP) $  14,780  $  14,763  $  13,950  $  13,494  $  13,296  $  56,987  $  52,329 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment    206     220     192     169   154   788   631 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $  14,986  $  14,983  $  14,142  $  13,663  $  13,450  $  57,775  $  52,960 
               
Non-interest income (GAAP) $  5,456  $  5,166  $  5,022  $  4,847  $  4,897  $  20,491  $  21,149 
Less:  net (gains) losses on security transactions    (97)    -     (12)    -     (4)    (109)    (987)
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $  5,359  $  5,166  $  5,010  $  4,847  $  4,893  $  20,382  $  20,162 
               
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $  13,111  $  13,276  $  14,332  $  13,045  $  13,561  $  53,764  $  56,610 
Less:  amortization of intangible assets    (207)    (214)    (213)    (226)    (238)    (860)    (986)
Less:  legal reserve    -     -     (850)    -     -     (850)    (1,200)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $  12,904  $  13,062  $  13,269  $  12,819  $  13,323  $  52,054  $  54,424 
               
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $  1,639,257  $  1,615,833  $  1,634,955  $  1,605,460  $  1,607,287  $  1,623,948  $  1,571,513 
               
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.63%  3.68%  3.47%  3.45%  3.33%  3.56%  3.37%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  63.43%  64.83%  69.28%  69.25%  72.63%  66.60%  74.43%
               
               
Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s equity divided by common shares at period-end.  These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
               
            As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)  2017   2017   2017   2017   2016   2017   2016 
TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS              
(PERIOD END)              
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $  149,813  $  154,277  $  151,962  $  148,257  $  143,748  $  149,813  $  143,748 
Less:  intangible assets  (23,909)  (24,116)  (24,330)  (24,543)  (24,769)  (23,909)  (24,769)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $  125,904  $  130,161  $  127,632  $  123,714  $  118,979  $  125,904  $  118,979 
               
Total assets (GAAP) $  1,707,620  $  1,731,682  $  1,718,572  $  1,736,100  $  1,657,179  $  1,707,620  $  1,657,179 
Less:  intangible assets  (23,909)  (24,116)  (24,330)  (24,543)  (24,769)  (23,909)  (24,769)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $  1,683,711  $  1,707,566  $  1,694,242  $  1,711,557  $  1,632,410  $  1,683,711  $  1,632,410 
               
Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)  8.77%  8.91%  8.84%  8.54%  8.67%  8.77%  8.67%
Book value per share (GAAP) $  31.10  $  32.11  $  31.67  $  30.93  $  30.07  $  31.10  $  30.07 
               
Tangible equity to tangible assets at              
  end of period (non-GAAP)  7.48%  7.62%  7.53%  7.23%  7.29%  7.48%  7.29%
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $  26.14  $  27.09  $  26.60  $  25.81  $  24.89  $  26.14  $  24.89 
               
               
Tangible Equity (Average)              
Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period.  Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity.  These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
               
            As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except ratio data)  2017   2017   2017   2017   2016   2017   2016 
TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)              
Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $  154,767  $  153,244  $  150,155  $  146,642  $  143,388  $  151,229  $  142,906 
Less:  average intangible assets  (24,008)  (24,220)  (24,435)  (24,654)  (24,886)  (24,327)  (25,250)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $  130,759  $  129,024  $  125,720  $  121,988  $  118,502  $  126,902  $  117,656 
               
Return on average equity (GAAP)  (5.53)%  9.46%  7.90%  8.24%  8.20%  4.91%  7.02%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  (6.55)%  11.24%  9.43%  9.90%  9.92%  5.85%  8.52%
               
               
Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense              
In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items.  The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.
 
            As of or for the
  As of or for the Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
  Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)  2017   2017   2017   2017   2016   2017   2016 
NON-GAAP NET INCOME              
Reported net income (loss) (GAAP) $  (2,159) $  3,654  $  2,956  $  2,979  $  2,954  $  7,430  $  10,027 
Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)    (60)    -     (8)    -     (2)  (68)    (614)
Legal reserve (net of tax)    -     -     528     -     -   528     747 
Revaluation of net deferred tax asset    2,927     -     -     -     -   2,927     - 
Non-GAAP net income $  708  $  3,654  $  3,476  $  2,979  $  2,952  $  10,817  $  10,160 
               
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding  4,809   4,802   4,797   4,790   4,773   4,800   4,762 
               
Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $  (0.45) $  0.76  $  0.62  $  0.62  $  0.62  $  1.55  $  2.11 
Reported return on average assets (GAAP)  (0.50)%  0.85%  0.69%  0.71%  0.69%  0.43%  0.60%
Reported return on average equity (GAAP)  (5.53)%  9.46%  7.90%  8.24%  8.20%  4.91%  7.02%
               
Core basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $  0.15  $  0.76  $  0.72  $  0.62  $  0.62  $  2.25  $  2.13 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.16%  0.85%  0.81%  0.71%  0.69%  0.63%  0.61%
Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)  1.81%  9.46%  9.29%  8.24%  8.19%  7.15%  7.11%
               

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release.  All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements.  These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend."  The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct.  The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends.  Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.  These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746.  Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


For further information contact:
Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO
[email protected]
Phone:  607-737-3714

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.
12:45aChemung Financial Corporation Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
GL
02/27CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDA : CHMG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors..
AQ
02/27CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/27Chemung Financial Corporation Elects Three New Board Members
GL
02/23CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDA : CHMG) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
02/22CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/22Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/21INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY CHEMUNG FIN : CHMG) – Director Bought 1,250 share..
AQ
02/16CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDA : CHMG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
AQ
02/16CHEMUNG FINANCIAL : posts 4Q profit
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22Chemung Financial declares $0.26 dividend 
02/15Chemung Financial reports Q4 results 
2017Chemung Financial declares $0.26 dividend 
2017Chemung Financial beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
2017Chemung Financial declares $0.26 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 82,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 17,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 11,77
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 201 M
Chart CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Chemung Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | CHMG | US1640241014 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 51,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders M. Tomson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Dalrymple Chairman
Karl Francis Krebs Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert H. Dalrymple Independent Director
Stephen M. Lounsberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP.-11.64%201
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.97%393 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.74%358 068
BANK OF AMERICA7.15%325 387
WELLS FARGO-5.54%282 702
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.90%273 981
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.