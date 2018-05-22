Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Cherry AB (publ)    CHER B   SE0010133256

CHERRY AB (PUBL) (CHER B)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cherry publ : CEO under investigation by Swedish Economic Crime Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Cherry AB (publ) - STO: CHER-B.ST, has been informed that the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has initiated an investigation for insider crime as a result of share trading by Cherry's CEO, Anders Holmgren.

During the morning, the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has performed a search at the head office of Cherry AB and in relation to this event, the company's CEO, Anders Holmgren, was arrested. Cherry will fully cooperate with the Economic Crime Authority in the investigation. During the period of the investigation, Gunnar Lind, chairman of the Cherry Audit Committee, will be acting CEO of Cherry.

Cherry will return with more information as soon as more details can be presented.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Klein, Chairman of Cherry AB, +47 913 22 222, [email protected]
Anders Antonsson, IR & Communications: +46 709 994 970, [email protected]

This information is information that Cherry AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 22 May 2018, at 2:30 p.m. CET.

CHERRY IN BRIEF

Cherry is a Swedish innovating and fast-growing company with operations in gaming, entertainment and media. The company was established in 1963 and today operates through five diversified business areas: Online Gaming, Game Development, Online Marketing, Gaming Technology, and Restaurant Casino. The objective is to grow organically in combination with strategic acquisitions of fast-growing companies. Cherry employs some 1,400 people and has about 6,700 shareholders. The company's class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se.

Disclaimer

Cherry AB published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHERRY AB (PUBL)
02:38pCHERRY PUBL : CEO under investigation by Swedish Economic Crime Authority
PU
02:31pCHERRY PUBL : CEO under investigation by Swedish Economic Crime Authority
AQ
05/04CHERRY PUBL : Correction to Cherry’s earnings per share for the first quar..
PU
05/04CHERRY PUBL : Correction to Cherry's earnings per share for the first quarter of..
AQ
05/03CHERRY PUBL : Interim Report January–March 2018
PU
04/30CHERRY PUBL : has called on the option to acquire an additional 7.5 percent of t..
AQ
04/26CHERRY PUBL : Correction of Notice and new date of Annual General Meeting in Che..
PU
04/26CHERRY PUBL : Correction of Notice and new date of Annual General Meeting in Che..
AQ
04/25CHERRY PUBL : Lahcene Merzoug appointed President of Cherry subsidiary ComeOn
AQ
04/23CHERRY PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Cherry’s interim report for Ja..
PU
More news
Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2018 2 875 M
EBIT 2018 648 M
Net income 2018 367 M
Debt 2018 1 105 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,35
P/E ratio 2019 21,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 6 700 M
Chart CHERRY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cherry AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | CHER B | SE0010133256 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHERRY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 91,2  SEK
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Holmgren President & Chief Executive Officer
Morten Klein Chairman
Christine Rankin Chief Financial Officer
Hans Gunnar Lind Independent Director
Jörgen Olsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY AB (PUBL)37.53%771
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.14.06%61 486
WYNN RESORTS15.18%20 526
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-3.62%18 006
GENTING SINGAPORE PLC-1.52%11 728
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.28%6 961
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.