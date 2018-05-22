Cherry publ : CEO under investigation by Swedish Economic Crime Authority

Cherry AB (publ) - STO: CHER-B.ST, has been informed that the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has initiated an investigation for insider crime as a result of share trading by Cherry's CEO, Anders Holmgren.

During the morning, the Swedish Economic Crime Authority has performed a search at the head office of Cherry AB and in relation to this event, the company's CEO, Anders Holmgren, was arrested. Cherry will fully cooperate with the Economic Crime Authority in the investigation. During the period of the investigation, Gunnar Lind, chairman of the Cherry Audit Committee, will be acting CEO of Cherry.

Cherry will return with more information as soon as more details can be presented.

