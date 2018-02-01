Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Announces Taxable Composition of 2017 Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or
“CHMI”)(NYSE:CHMI), today announced the estimated Federal income tax
treatment of the Company’s 2017 distribution on its common stock, as
described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their
personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the
Company’s distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital
|
|
Unrecaptured
|
|
|
Record
|
|
Payable
|
|
Distributions
|
|
Total Ordinary
|
|
Qualified
|
|
Gain
|
|
Section 1250
|
|
Nondividend
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Dividends
|
|
Distributions
|
|
Gain
|
|
Distributions
|
3/20/2017
|
|
4/25/2017
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
6/30/2017
|
|
7/25/2017
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
9/29/2017
|
|
10/24/2017
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
12/29/2017
|
|
1/30/2018
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0.49
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$1.96
|
|
$1.96
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
$0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance
company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage
assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other federal securities laws. These forward looking statements are
based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are
not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the
Company's actual results or performance to differ from its
forward-looking statements, please review the information under the
heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other documents filed by
the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
