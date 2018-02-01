Log in
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Announces Taxable Composition of 2017 Dividends

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “CHMI”)(NYSE:CHMI), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2017 distribution on its common stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

           
Common Stock
  Total Total Capital Unrecaptured
Record Payable Distributions Total Ordinary Qualified Gain Section 1250 Nondividend
Date   Date   Per Share   Dividends   Dividends   Distributions   Gain   Distributions
3/20/2017 4/25/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0
6/30/2017 7/25/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0
9/29/2017 10/24/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0
12/29/2017 1/30/2018 $0.49   $0.49   $0   $0   $0   $0
Total $1.96 $1.96 $0 $0 $0 $0
 

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 24,2 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 32,9 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 11,6%
P/E ratio 2017 4,53
P/E ratio 2018 8,48
Capi. / Sales 2017 8,91x
Capi. / Sales 2018 11,4x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVES
Duration : Period :
Cherry Hill Mortgage Inves Technical Analysis Chart | CHMI | US1646511014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,7 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey B. Lown President & Director
Martin J. Levine Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joseph P. Murin Independent Director
Regina Lowrie Independent Director
Robert C. Mercer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP-4.56%216
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.85%12 222
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-5.40%7 352
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.04%5 322
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP-2.74%5 314
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC-2.24%3 274
