Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Announces Taxable Composition of 2017 Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “CHMI”)(NYSE:CHMI), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2017 distribution on its common stock, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

Common Stock Total Total Capital Unrecaptured Record Payable Distributions Total Ordinary Qualified Gain Section 1250 Nondividend Date Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distributions Gain Distributions 3/20/2017 4/25/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0 6/30/2017 7/25/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0 9/29/2017 10/24/2017 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0 12/29/2017 1/30/2018 $0.49 $0.49 $0 $0 $0 $0 Total $1.96 $1.96 $0 $0 $0 $0

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

