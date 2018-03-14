Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation : Provides Update on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) (“Cherry Hill”
or the “Company”) today provided an update on its fourth quarter and
full year 2017 results.
The Company is currently completing an evaluation of its amortization
methodology process. As a result, the Company is delaying its conference
call initially scheduled for today while it completes the work. Cherry
Hill expects to file full results and its Form 10-K with the Securities
and Exchange Commission as soon as possible and will reschedule its call
at that time.
Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2017 Highlights
-
Book value of $20.44 per share at December 31, 2017, a 1.9% increase
from September 30, 2017, net of the Company’s fourth quarter dividend
-
Acquired over $2 billion in conventional MSRs
-
Declared regular common dividend of $0.49 per share; annualized common
dividend yield at market close was 11.6% at March 12, 2018
-
Aggregate portfolio leverage stood at 5.3x at December 31, 2017
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance
company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage
assets in the United States. For additional information, visit www.chmireit.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other federal securities laws, including, among others, statements
relating to the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategies,
expand its market opportunities and create its own Excess MSRs and its
ability to generate sustainable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for
stockholders. These forward looking statements are based upon the
Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed
to occur. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's
actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking
statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk
Factors” included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, and other documents filed by the Company
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
