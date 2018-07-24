Log in
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation : To Host Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/24/2018 | 03:08pm EDT

DOVER, Del., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, August 9, 2018, before the market opens.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Second Quarter conference call.

To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, use the link CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay, or visit the Investors/Events and Presentations section of Company's website at www.chpk.com.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's IR App. 

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
302.734.6799

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-conference-call-to-review-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300685852.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
