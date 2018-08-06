Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chesnara Plc    CSN   GB00B00FPT80

CHESNARA PLC (CSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/06 04:51:57 pm
400.25 GBp   -1.29%
04:46pCHESNARA : Notice of H1 Results
PU
07/06CHESNARA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
04/24CHESNARA : Application for Block Listing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chesnara : Notice of H1 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

CHESNARA plc

('Chesnara' or 'the Company')

06 August 2018

LEI Number: 213800VFRMBRTSZ3SJ06

Chesnara plc, the life assurance group, will be reporting results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 30 August 2018.

A presentation for analysts will be held at 09:30, on 30 August 2018 at the offices of Panmure Gordon, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF.

For further information, please contact:

Roddy Watt

Director, Capital Markets

FWD

Forward thinking communications

T - 020 7280 0651

E - [email protected]

Notes to Editors

Chesnara plc ('Chesnara'), which listed on the London Stock Exchange in May 2004, is the owner of Countrywide Assured plc ('CA plc'), Movestic Livförsäkringar AB ('Movestic') and Chesnara Holdings BV. Chesnara Holdings BV is the intermediate holding company of 'Waard Group' and 'Scildon'.

CA plc is a UK life assurance subsidiary that is closed to new business. In June 2005 Chesnara acquired a further closed life insurance company - City of Westminster Assurance - for £47.8m. With effect from 30 June 2006, CWA's policies and assets were transferred into CA plc. Save & Prosper Insurance Limited and its subsidiary, Save & Prosper Pensions Limited, were acquired on 20 December 2010 for £63.5 million. With effect from 31 December 2011, the business of Save & Prosper was transferred into CA plc. On 28 November 2013 Chesnara acquired Direct Line Life Insurance Company Limited (subsequently renamed Protection Life Company Limited) from Direct Line Group plc for £39.3m. On 31 December 2014 the PL business transferred into CA plc. CA plc operates an outsourced business model.

Movestic, a Swedish life assurance company which originally focused on pensions and savings, was acquired on 23 July 2009 for £20 million. The company is open to new business and seeks to grow its position in the Swedish unit-linked market. Its proposition was strengthened in February 2010 with the acquisition of the operations of Aspis Försäkringar Liv AB which has a risk and health product bias.

The Waard Group, a Netherlands-based Group comprising three closed book insurance companies and a servicing company, was acquired on 19 May 2015 for €69.9m. The Waard Group, comprising Waard Leven N.V., Hollands Welvaren Leven N.V., Waard Schade N.V. and Tadas Verzekeringen B.V. was previously owned by DSB Beheer B.V., a Dutch financial services Group. The policy base of the Waard Group is predominantly term life policies, with some unit linked policies and some non-life policies. On 5 April 2017 Chesnara completed its acquisition of Legal & General Nederland Levensverzeikering Maatschappij N.V. ('LGN') for €161.2 million. The LGN business which has been renamed Scildon, is in the Dutch life assurance market, and as with our Swedish subsidiary Movestic, Scildon writes protection and pension new business.

Further details are available on the Company's website(www.chesnara.co.uk).

Disclaimer

Chesnara plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 14:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHESNARA PLC
04:46pCHESNARA : Notice of H1 Results
PU
07/06CHESNARA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
04/24CHESNARA : Application for Block Listing
PU
04/12CHESNARA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29CHESNARA : full-year profit jumps on Dutch insurance deal
RE
03/26CHESNARA PLC : annual earnings release
2017CHESNARA : Capital Markets Day
PU
2017CHESNARA : Result of External Audit Tender
PU
2017Factbox - Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
RE
2017Insurers' preparations regarding Britain's planned EU exit
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/02Chesnara Plc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Chesnara (CSNRF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Are Financial Stocks About To Reward Patient Turnaround Investors? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 289 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,10%
P/E ratio 2018 16,69
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 608 M
Chart CHESNARA PLC
Duration : Period :
Chesnara Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHESNARA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,71  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Deane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter William Mason Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Rimmington Executive Director & Finance Director
Veronica Susan France Independent Non-Executive Director
David Sheldon Brand Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHESNARA PLC4.17%790
AXA-10.86%61 797
PRUDENTIAL-8.32%58 849
METLIFE-10.34%46 079
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.53%41 756
AFLAC6.15%36 068
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.