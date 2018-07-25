Log in
CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX)
Chevron : Reports Flaring at El Segundo Refinery in California

07/25/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

By Dan Molinski

Chevron Corp. reported flaring of gases late Tuesday at its El Segundo refinery in southern California.

"An unusual event at the #7 plant caused a flaring event," the refinery said in a filing with the California Emergency Management Agency, noting the emissions event resulted in the release of more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide.

"The area is still under investigation for the cause of the event," the refinery said.

The 270,000-barrel-a-day El Segundo refinery, located among the beach communities south of Los Angeles, is the largest producing oil refinery on the west coast, according to Chevron's website.

Write to Dan Molinski at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.08% 123.85 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
WTI -0.29% 68.47 Delayed Quote.13.58%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 174 B
EBIT 2018 22 076 M
Net income 2018 15 840 M
Debt 2018 24 878 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart CHEVRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chevron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEVRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael K. Wirth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia E. Yarrington Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph C. Geagea EVP-Technology, Projects & Services Divisions
Ronald D. Sugar Lead Independent Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.07%231 857
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP38.42%12 527
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-24.81%12 288
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-15.09%10 425
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.7.36%9 280
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 919
