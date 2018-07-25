Chevron : Reports Flaring at El Segundo Refinery in California

By Dan Molinski



Chevron Corp. reported flaring of gases late Tuesday at its El Segundo refinery in southern California.

"An unusual event at the #7 plant caused a flaring event," the refinery said in a filing with the California Emergency Management Agency, noting the emissions event resulted in the release of more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide.

"The area is still under investigation for the cause of the event," the refinery said.

The 270,000-barrel-a-day El Segundo refinery, located among the beach communities south of Los Angeles, is the largest producing oil refinery on the west coast, according to Chevron's website.

Write to Dan Molinski at [email protected]