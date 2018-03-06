CB&I : Announces Storage Award for Expansion Project in The Philippines

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I (NYSE:CBI) today announced it has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $70 million by JG Summit Petrochemical Corporation (JGSPC) for the Stage 1 Expansion project in Batangas City, Philippines. CB&I's scope of work includes the engineering, fabrication and construction of ten traditional field erected storage tanks, one double-wall liquefied petroleum gas storage tank and three spheres. Additional scope of work includes technical evaluation to service multiple tanks on the project.

"CB&I has a long-standing relationship with JGSPC and more than 45 years of experience in the Philippines," said Richard Heo, CB&I's Executive Vice President of Fabrication Services. "CB&I previously provided a technology license, basic engineering package and heater supply to the project. This award underlines JGSPC's confidence in CB&I's vertically integrated capabilities and further strengthens our presence in the region."

CB&I (NYSE:CBI) is a leading provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry. With more than 125 years of experience, CB&I provides reliable solutions to our customers around the world while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality. For more information, visit www.CBI.com.

