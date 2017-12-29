Log in
China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Airbus A320neo series for $5.4 billion

12/29/2017 | 02:36am CET
The new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (>> China Aircraft Leasing Group Hldgns Ltd) said it will buy 50 Airbus SE (>> Airbus SE) A320neo aircraft for an aggregate list price of $5.42 billion (4 billion pounds), as it expands its fleet to strengthen its position as a full-value chain aircraft solutions provider.

A subsidiary has agreed to the purchase in a deal to be settled using internal resources, loans and other borrowings, China Aircraft Leasing said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

A subsidiary has agreed to the purchase in a deal to be settled using internal resources, loans and other borrowings, China Aircraft Leasing said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

China Aircraft Leasing, which currently owns and manages 107 aircraft, said the actual purchase price would be lower than the list price as Airbus is likely to grant price concessions as per industry practice.

The aircraft will be delivered in stages through 2023.

The company said its total order book would rise to 252 aircraft, comprising 202 from Airbus and 50 from Boeing Co (>> Boeing Company (The)).

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 2 822 M
EBIT 2017 1 478 M
Net income 2017 648 M
Debt 2017 17 266 M
Yield 2017 6,22%
P/E ratio 2017 8,26
P/E ratio 2018 7,14
EV / Sales 2017 8,05x
EV / Sales 2018 8,17x
Capitalization 5 459 M
Chart CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GRO
Duration : Period :
China Aircraft Leasing Gro Technical Analysis Chart | 1848 | KYG211241057 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Man Poon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shuang Chen Chairman
Yu Ping Tang Chief Operating Officer
Chung Tat Mok Chief Financial Officer
Chi Chun Tang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HLDGNS LTD-5.99%698
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.26.99%8 343
TOKYO CENTURY CORP36.50%5 196
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD-17.40%4 854
GRENKE AG61.98%4 253
BOC AVIATION LTD9.10%3 654
