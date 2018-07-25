Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Aoyuan Property Group Limited    3883   KYG2112H1065

CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED (3883)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/24
5.64 HKD   +3.30%
05:19pCHINA AOYUAN PR : Positive profit alert
PU
07/11CHINA AOYUAN PR : General disclosure under rule 13.18 of t...
PU
07/03CHINA AOYUAN PR : Voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Aoyuan Property : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance, Chapter 571,

Laws of Hong Kong.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on preliminary review and analysis of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and other information currently available, the Group is expected to record an increase of approximately 50% in the core net profit (excluding fair value gain on investment properties, loss on early redemptions of senior notes, net exchange difference and loss on change in fair value of derivative financial instruments) as compared to the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the Group's total gross floor area delivered to buyers during the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the Company's preliminary assessment of the consolidated management accounts of the Group, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors. The Company is still in the process of finalising the Group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which will be published in mid-August 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Ms. Zhong Ping and Mr. Ma Jun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 15:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROU
05:19pCHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Positive profit alert
PU
07/11CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : General disclosure under rule 13.18 of t...
PU
07/03CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement
PU
06/12CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to further issue US$225m senior notes
AQ
06/11CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to buy Kwai Chung property at HK$950m
AQ
06/11CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Proposed further issue of usd senior not...
PU
06/01CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Voluntary announcement unaudited contrac...
PU
05/29CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : Poll results of the annual general meeti...
PU
05/03CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY : to issue US$200m senior notes
AQ
05/02DELETED : Rating Action: Moody's assigns B2 to China Aoyuan's proposed USD notes
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Lumiere Capital Letter To Investors 2017 Full Year Review 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 28 984 M
EBIT 2018 5 608 M
Net income 2018 2 576 M
Debt 2018 5 846 M
Yield 2018 6,58%
P/E ratio 2018 5,18
P/E ratio 2019 3,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 13 091 M
Chart CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Aoyuan Property Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,33  CNY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Ning Guo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zi Wen Guo Chairman
Jun Ma Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ping Zhong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AOYUAN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED24.23%1 927
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.66%43 533
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.25%36 156
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.63%36 016
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.77%34 352
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.68%27 946
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.