News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Aoyuan Property : PROPOSED FURTHER ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOT...

07/26/2018 | 03:15am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

PROPOSED FURTHER ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

Reference is made to the Announcement. The Company proposes to further issue additional USD senior notes. If the New Notes Issue materialises, the New Notes shall be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes.

The pricing of the New Notes, including the aggregate principal amount and the Offer Price, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by China Industrial Securities International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank, and OCBC Bank as the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners of the New Notes Issue. Upon finalising the terms of the New Notes, it is expected that China Industrial Securities International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank and OCBC Bank and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the New Notes to refinance the Group's existing indebtedness and for general working capital. The pricing and completion of the New Notes Issue are subject to market conditions and investor interest.

The Original Notes are listed on the SGX-ST. Application has been made to the SGX-ST for the listing of and quotation for the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the New Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries (if any).

As no binding agreement in relation to the New Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the New Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the New Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

THE NEW NOTES ISSUE

Introduction

Reference is made to the Announcement. Unless otherwise defined, terms that are defined in the Announcements shall have the same meanings in this announcement. The Company proposes to further issue additional USD senior notes. If the New Notes Issue materialises, the New Notes shall be consolidated and form a single series with the Original Notes.

The pricing of the New Notes, including the aggregate principal amount and the Offer Price, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by China Industrial Securities International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank and OCBC Bank as the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners of the New Notes Issue. The terms and conditions of the New Notes will otherwise be consistent with the terms and conditions of the Original Notes. Upon finalising the terms of the New Notes, it is expected that China Industrial Securities International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank and OCBC Bank and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which, China Industrial Securities International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank and OCBC Bank will be the initial purchasers of the New Notes. The Company will make a further announcement on the New Notes Issue upon execution of the Purchase Agreement.

The New Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States and may only be offered, sold or delivered outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered and sold only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the New Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the New Notes will be placed with any connected persons of the Company.

Reasons for the New Notes Issue

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the New Notes to refinance the Group's existing indebtedness and for general working capital. The Company may adjust the foregoing plan in response to changing market conditions and reallocate the use of proceeds.

Listing

The Original Notes are listed on the SGX-ST. Application has been made to the SGX-ST for the listing of and quotation for the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the New Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries (if any).

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the New Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the New Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the New Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Announcement"

the announcements dated 4 January 2017 in relation to the issuance

of the Original Notes

"China Industrial Securities

China Industrial Securities International Brokerage Limited, one of

International"

the joint lead managers and the joint bookrunners in respect of the

offer and sale of the New Notes

"China Merchants

China Merchants Securities (HK) Co., Limited, one of the joint lead

Securities (HK)"

managers and the joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale

of the New Notes

"Deutsche Bank"

Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, one of the joint lead

managers and the joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale

of the New Notes

"New Notes"

the additional USD senior notes to be issued by the Company subject

to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement, which,

if issued, shall be consolidated and form a single series with the

Original Notes

"New Notes Issue"

the proposed issue of the New Notes by the Company

"OCBC Bank"

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, one of the joint lead

managers and the joint bookrunners in respect of the offer and sale

of the New Notes

"Offer Price"

the final price at which the New Notes will be sold

"Original Notes"

USD250,000,000 6.35% senior notes due 2020 issued by the

Company

"Purchase Agreement"

the agreement proposed to be entered into by and among, inter

alia, the Company, China Industrial Securities International, China

Merchants Securities (HK), Deutsche Bank and OCBC Bank, in

relation to the New Notes Issue

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

the guarantees provided by certain Subsidiary Guarantors in respect

of the New Notes Issue

"Subsidiary Guarantors"

certain of the Company's existing subsidiaries that will guarantee the

New Notes on the issue date of the New Notes

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

By order of the Board

Guo Zi Wen

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Ms. Zhong Ping and Mr. Ma Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 01:14:06 UTC
