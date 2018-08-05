Log in
CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC (CALI)
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against China Auto Logistics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/05/2018 | 02:34pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Auto Logistics Inc. ("China Auto Logistics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On April 2, 2018, China Auto Logistics declared that it was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 in a timely manner, because it required additional time to “identify certain related party transactions and the impact of such transactions for the preparation of the financial statements for the Form 10-K.” The Company also stated that it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls related to “identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions.” Once this news reached the marketplace, shares of China Auto Logistics fell over 19%, or $0.66 per share to close at $2.79 on April 2, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Jin Chief Operating Officer
Li Li Yang Independent Director
Fuqi Lv Independent Director
Shaohua Bai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC-25.94%11
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.23%5 250
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.59%4 369
AUTONATION, INC.-9.74%4 293
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%3 806
INCHCAPE-10.67%3 771
