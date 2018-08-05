DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against China Auto Logistics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Auto Logistics Inc. ("China Auto Logistics" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On April 2, 2018, China Auto Logistics declared that it was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017 in a timely manner, because it required additional time to “identify certain related party transactions and the impact of such transactions for the preparation of the financial statements for the Form 10-K.” The Company also stated that it had identified a material weakness in its internal controls related to “identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions.” Once this news reached the marketplace, shares of China Auto Logistics fell over 19%, or $0.66 per share to close at $2.79 on April 2, 2018.

