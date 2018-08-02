Log in
CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC (CALI)

MONDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Auto Logistics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/02/2018 | 10:29pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against China Auto Logistics Inc. (“China Auto Logistics” or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: CALI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 28, 2017 and April 13, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 6, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. China Auto Logistics failed to establish and maintain sufficient internal controls over reporting certain types of relationships and related transactions. Based on these inadequate controls, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Chart CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC
Duration : Period :
China Auto Logistics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Jin Chief Operating Officer
Howard Barth Independent Director
Li Li Yang Independent Director
Fuqi Lv Independent Director
Shaohua Bai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC-25.94%11
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.03%5 165
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.29%4 430
AUTONATION, INC.-5.45%4 409
INCHCAPE-9.97%3 837
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC--.--%3 643
