China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUC...

China Coal Energy Company Limited

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE

AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JANUARY 2018

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

Benchmark item Unit 2018 2017 Percentage change （%） January Total January Total January Total 1.Coal operations (1)Production volume commercial coal of 10 thousand tonnes 611 611 658 658 -7.1 -7.1 (2)Sales volume of commercial coal 10 thousand tonnes 1,204 1,204 663 663 81.6 81.6 Of which: Sales volume of self-produced commercial coal 10 thousand tonnes 551 551 483 483 14.1 14.1 2.Coal chemical operations （1）olefin Production volume of polyethylene 10 thousand tonnes 5.6 5.6 3.1 3.1 80.6 80.6 Sales volume polyethylene of 10 thousand tonnes 6.1 6.1 2.4 2.4 154.2 154.2 Production volume of polypropylene 10 thousand tonnes 6.1 6.1 2.9 2.9 110.3 110.3 Sales volume polypropyleneof 10 thousand tonnes 5.6 5.6 1.7 1.7 229.4 229.4 （2）urea Production volume 10 thousand tonnes 17.7 17.7 20.7 20.7 -14.5 -14.5 Sales volume 10 thousand tonnes 25.2 25.2 12.6 12.6 100.0 100.0 （3）methanol

Production volume 10 thousand tonnes 5.3 5.3 7.5 7.5 -29.3 -29.3 Sales volume▲ 10 thousand tonnes 1.0 1.0 1.9 1.9 -47.4 -47.4 3. Coal mining equipment operations Production value of coal mining equipment RMB100 million 5.2 5.2 3.4 3.4 52.9 52.9

Note: ▲、The methanol sales volume of the Company in 2018 does not include the internal self-consumption.

The major productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month.

The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

China Coal Energy Company Limited

11 February 2018

