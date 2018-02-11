China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUC...

Log in
02/11/2018 | 11:26am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE

AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JANUARY 2018

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") and all directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

Benchmark item

Unit

2018

2017

Percentage change

%

January

Total

January

Total

January

Total

1.Coal operations

(1)Production volume commercial coal

of

10 thousand tonnes

611

611

658

658

-7.1

-7.1

(2)Sales volume of commercial coal

10 thousand tonnes

1,204

1,204

663

663

81.6

81.6

Of which: Sales volume of self-produced commercial coal

10 thousand tonnes

551

551

483

483

14.1

14.1

2.Coal chemical operations

1olefin

Production volume of polyethylene

10 thousand tonnes

5.6

5.6

3.1

3.1

80.6

80.6

Sales volume polyethylene

of

10 thousand tonnes

6.1

6.1

2.4

2.4

154.2

154.2

Production volume of polypropylene

10 thousand tonnes

6.1

6.1

2.9

2.9

110.3

110.3

Sales volume polypropyleneof

10 thousand tonnes

5.6

5.6

1.7

1.7

229.4

229.4

2urea

Production volume

10 thousand tonnes

17.7

17.7

20.7

20.7

-14.5

-14.5

Sales volume

10 thousand tonnes

25.2

25.2

12.6

12.6

100.0

100.0

3methanol

Production volume

10 thousand tonnes

5.3

5.3

7.5

7.5

-29.3

-29.3

Sales volume

10 thousand tonnes

1.0

1.0

1.9

1.9

-47.4

-47.4

3. Coal mining equipment operations

Production value of coal mining equipment

RMB100 million

5.2

5.2

3.4

3.4

52.9

52.9

Note: ▲、The methanol sales volume of the Company in 2018 does not include the internal self-consumption.

The major productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance and safety inspection, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month.

The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

11 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang, Peng Yi and Niu Jianhua; the non-executive directors of the Company are Liu Zhiyong, Du Ji'an and Xiang Xujia ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

* For identification purpose only

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 10:25:05 UTC.

