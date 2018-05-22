Log in
China Distance Education Hldgs : CDEL Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/22/2018 | 12:58pm CEST

BEIJING, China, May 22, 2018 -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ('CDEL', or the 'Company'), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it held its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('2018 AGM') on May 18, 2018. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the 2018 AGM has been approved. Specifically, the shareholders have passed resolutions approving:

1. Re-election of Feijia Ji as class A director, and Baohong Yin as class B director of the Company.

2. Approval and ratification of (i) re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2018; and (ii) authorization to the board of directors and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP.

3. Approval and ratification of the amendment and restatement of the Amended and Restated 2008 Performance Incentive Plan in the form attached as Exhibit A to the notice of 2018 AGM, and each director or officer of the Company be authorized to take any and every action that might be necessary, appropriate or desirable to effect such resolution as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

4. To transact any such other business that may properly come before the meeting.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited　　　　　　　　 The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Investor Relations Department　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 Brandi Piacente
Tel:+86-10-8231-9999 ext 1805　　　　　　　　　　　　 　Tel:+1 212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

CDEL - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 10:57:02 UTC
