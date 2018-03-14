China Distance Education Hldgs : Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Asia Pacific Telecom, Media & Technology Conference, March 16 , at the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Taipei .

, at the Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in . Credit Suisse 21 st Annual Asian Investment Conference, March 19 , at the Conrad Hotel in Hong Kong .

Annual Asian Investment Conference, , at the Conrad Hotel in . J.P. Morgan "Best of Asia" Conference 2018, April 10-11 , at the J.P. Morgan offices at 60 Victoria Embankment in London .

, at the J.P. Morgan offices at 60 Victoria Embankment in . J.P. Morgan Global China Summit 2018, May 8 , at the China World Summit Wing in Beijing .

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, and other industries. The Company also offers professional education courses for participants in the national judicial examination, online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students intending to take the nationwide graduate school entrance exam, practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals, as well as online language courses and third-party developed online courses. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Investor Relations Department Tel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext 1805 Email: [email protected] The Piacente Group | Investor Relations Brandi Piacente Tel: +1 212-481-2050 Email: [email protected]

