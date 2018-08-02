Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd.    600115   CNE000000TR0

CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. (600115)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Eastern Airlines : , Japan Airlines link up as more Chinese tour Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:54am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A maintenance worker is seen atop of an airplane of Japan Airlines at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Japan Airlines Co Ltd on Thursday said they would form a joint venture to tap into the growing number of Chinese tourists visiting Japan, the first such deal between a Chinese and Japanese carrier.

China Eastern said in a press release that the pair wanted to offer customers more connecting flights and lower ticket prices through the venture, which will require the approval of both the Chinese and Japanese governments, it added.

JAL said they hoped the agreement could start operations in the first half of 2019. The deal includes plans for its domestic network featuring over 50 cities in Japan and over 80 on China's domestic routes operated by China Eastern, it said.

Ma Xulun, China Eastern's president, said the agreement was made based on the market prospects of Sino-Japanese routes and that they believed the deal would inject a "fresh dynamic" into both countries' aviation markets.

"We believe this partnership will generate more passenger traffic between the two countries and open up commercial opportunities," said Yoshiharu Ueki, JAL's chairman.

The countries have had a strained relationship historically but Japan has been a major beneficiary of a rapid rise in the number of Chinese traveling internationally as household income rises.

China is the largest among inbound visitors to Japan, with the number rising 15 percent to 7.4 million last year, according to Japanese statistics. Only around a third as many Japanese visited China in 2016, based on the latest available outbound data.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and SHANGHAI Newsroom; Additional Reporting by Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE;Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. -2.76% 5.63 End-of-day quote.-29.48%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD -1.24% 4072 End-of-day quote.-8.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
09:54aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Japan Airlines link up as more Chinese tour Japan
RE
08/01Air France sees better than expected 2018 despite strike fallout
RE
07/31China hands over massive emergency relief to Laos
AQ
07/31China hands over massive emergency relief to Laos
AQ
07/26AccorHotels drops plan to buy minority stake in Air France-KLM
RE
07/25US airlines cave to China's demand on referring to Taiwan
AQ
07/25Trainee Chinese pilots take off for the US
AQ
07/23CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Chinese turtle-smuggling flight attendants fined in LA
AQ
07/22CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Notification on refund and rescheduling service of flig..
PU
07/22[TRAVEL TIPS-20 : 00 Update] China Eastern airlines flight cancellation notice f..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Yuan pain for Chinese airlines 
06/21China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
06/19China Eastern calls for bids to supply 150 single-aisle jetliners 
06/06First airline JV inked between North American and Chinese carriers 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 8 141 M
Net income 2018 6 224 M
Debt 2018 135 B
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 15,05
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 77 271 M
Chart CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,64  CNY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman & President
Shao Yong Liu Chairman
Sheng Xi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Liang Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bing Tang Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.-29.48%11 335
DELTA AIR LINES-4.30%37 187
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.72%21 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.91%18 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP7.07%18 346
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.09%15 481
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.