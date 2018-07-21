Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Evergrande Group    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP (3333)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Evergrande : 2018.07.21Hui Ka Yan , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pays an Visit to FF in USA and ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

On July 13 US local time, a group led by Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, went to Faraday Future (FF) headquartered in Los Angeles for inspection and conducted discussions and exchanges with the FF management layer on its future development. Other accompanying members in this inspection were Xia Haijun (President of Evergrande Group and Chairman of FF), Peng Jianjun (Vice President of Evergrande Group), Jia Yueting (Global CEO of FF) and all the senior executives of FF.

Together with them, Hui Ka Yan carefully investigated and studied the core R&D departments on manufacturing, electrical laboratory, powertrain, battery electronic control, design studio, vehicle safety, vehicle networking, and autopilot in the FF Headquarter, and took a test drive in the first high-end model of FF (FF91). He highly praised FF's world-leading products and technologies, and highly appreciated the interior and exterior designs and product performance of FF 91.

As a world-leading NEV company, FF exceeds industrial standards in multiple technical indicators and has research teams with over 1000 people in the world. It has submitted nearly 1500 patent applications in China and the United States, and obtained more than 380 patents.

As the first high-end model of FF, FF91 has a 0-100 acceleration capability of 2.39 seconds and a maximum endurance mileage of 700km and is equipped with more than 30 smart sensors and 3D smart self-adjusting laser radar. It owns unattended automatic parking, facial recognition, seamless access to system, and other advanced technologies. What's more, FF91 has established a smart interconnected ecosystem, incorporating up to 10 super-large screens and a light-speed network access. The model has integrated in-car recreation, content, and cloud service to provide mobile working, leisure and entertainment, and other smart life scenes. Multiple technical and performance indicators have been absolutely leading in the world.

Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, leads his inspection group to arrive at FF headquarter and Jia Yueting, Global CEO of FF, welcomes them with all the senior executives. This picture shows the handshake between Hui Ka Yan and Peter Savagian, Global R&D SVP of FF (former Chief EV Director of GM Group).

Chris Rotach, Senior Vehicle Integration Engineer of FF (first from left), introduces the vehicle integration technology of FF.

Dag Reckhorn, Global Manufacturing SVP of FF (former Tesla's Chief Manufacturing Director, second from right), introduces FF's production plan.

Peter Savagian, Global R&D SVP of FF (former Chief EV Director of GM Group, first from left), and Silva Hiti, Powertrain and Thermal Management Senior Director (former Electric Powertrain Director of GM Group, first from right), introduce the powertrain technology integrating battery, motor and electric control that is independently developed by FF.

Steven Schulz, FF's Electrical Laboratory Technician (former EV Technician of GM Group), introduces FF's electronic and electrical technologies.

Nick Sampson, FF's Global Products SVP (former Tesla's Model S R&D Director, third from right), and JT Guerin, FF's Director of Power Management and Charging Systems (first from right), introduce battery grouping technology and battery cells of FF.

Nick Sampson, FF's Global Products SVP (former Tesla's Model S R&D Director, first from right), and Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director (former Designer of Tesla and Ford Motor, second from left), introduce the interior and exterior product materials and design concept of FF.

Andy Hall, FF's Product Safety Director (former Safety Engineer of Audi and Mercedes-Benz), introduces FF's product safety concept.

Hui Ka Yan tries the electrical test equipment out at FF's electrical laboratory.

Hui Ka Yan visits FF's office area.

Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director, introduces the interior design concept of FF 91.

Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director, and Hanbin Youn, FF's Exterior Designer, give the design sketching to Hui Ka Yan as a present.

Hui Ka Yan highly praises the technologies and performance of FF91.

Hui Ka Yan and his crew hold a strategic seminar with FF's management layer.

Strategic Seminar Site

Disclaimer

China Evergrande Group published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 14:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
04:18pCHINA EVERGRANDE : 2018.07.21Hui Ka Yan , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pa..
PU
07/19CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/17CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/13CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/10CHINA EVERGRANDE : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/09CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/05CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
07/03CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
06/05CHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : Still Room For Growth? 
2017Chinese Insurers Could Face Liquidity Crunch In 2017 
2016China's Property Sector - Demographic Shifts Could Spur Long Term Demand 
2016Plot Thickens For Control Of China Vanke As Evergrande Enters Fray 
2015EVERGRANDE : Myths And Hidden Debt 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 439 B
EBIT 2018 115 B
Net income 2018 38 953 M
Debt 2018 395 B
Yield 2018 12,6%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 4,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 227 B
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | 3333 | KYG2119W1069 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Darong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Miao Ling He Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.47%33 540
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.34%42 891
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-14.92%34 144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.51%33 014
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-13.17%28 313
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD7.17%24 405
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.