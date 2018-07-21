China Evergrande : 2018.07.21Hui Ka Yan , Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pays an Visit to FF in USA and ...

On July 13 US local time, a group led by Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, went to Faraday Future (FF) headquartered in Los Angeles for inspection and conducted discussions and exchanges with the FF management layer on its future development. Other accompanying members in this inspection were Xia Haijun (President of Evergrande Group and Chairman of FF), Peng Jianjun (Vice President of Evergrande Group), Jia Yueting (Global CEO of FF) and all the senior executives of FF.

Together with them, Hui Ka Yan carefully investigated and studied the core R&D departments on manufacturing, electrical laboratory, powertrain, battery electronic control, design studio, vehicle safety, vehicle networking, and autopilot in the FF Headquarter, and took a test drive in the first high-end model of FF (FF91). He highly praised FF's world-leading products and technologies, and highly appreciated the interior and exterior designs and product performance of FF 91.

As a world-leading NEV company, FF exceeds industrial standards in multiple technical indicators and has research teams with over 1000 people in the world. It has submitted nearly 1500 patent applications in China and the United States, and obtained more than 380 patents.

As the first high-end model of FF, FF91 has a 0-100 acceleration capability of 2.39 seconds and a maximum endurance mileage of 700km and is equipped with more than 30 smart sensors and 3D smart self-adjusting laser radar. It owns unattended automatic parking, facial recognition, seamless access to system, and other advanced technologies. What's more, FF91 has established a smart interconnected ecosystem, incorporating up to 10 super-large screens and a light-speed network access. The model has integrated in-car recreation, content, and cloud service to provide mobile working, leisure and entertainment, and other smart life scenes. Multiple technical and performance indicators have been absolutely leading in the world.

Hui Ka Yan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, leads his inspection group to arrive at FF headquarter and Jia Yueting, Global CEO of FF, welcomes them with all the senior executives. This picture shows the handshake between Hui Ka Yan and Peter Savagian, Global R&D SVP of FF (former Chief EV Director of GM Group).

Chris Rotach, Senior Vehicle Integration Engineer of FF (first from left), introduces the vehicle integration technology of FF.

Dag Reckhorn, Global Manufacturing SVP of FF (former Tesla's Chief Manufacturing Director, second from right), introduces FF's production plan.

Peter Savagian, Global R&D SVP of FF (former Chief EV Director of GM Group, first from left), and Silva Hiti, Powertrain and Thermal Management Senior Director (former Electric Powertrain Director of GM Group, first from right), introduce the powertrain technology integrating battery, motor and electric control that is independently developed by FF.



Steven Schulz, FF's Electrical Laboratory Technician (former EV Technician of GM Group), introduces FF's electronic and electrical technologies.

Nick Sampson, FF's Global Products SVP (former Tesla's Model S R&D Director, third from right), and JT Guerin, FF's Director of Power Management and Charging Systems (first from right), introduce battery grouping technology and battery cells of FF.

Nick Sampson, FF's Global Products SVP (former Tesla's Model S R&D Director, first from right), and Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director (former Designer of Tesla and Ford Motor, second from left), introduce the interior and exterior product materials and design concept of FF.

Andy Hall, FF's Product Safety Director (former Safety Engineer of Audi and Mercedes-Benz), introduces FF's product safety concept.

Hui Ka Yan tries the electrical test equipment out at FF's electrical laboratory.

Hui Ka Yan visits FF's office area.

Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director, introduces the interior design concept of FF 91.

Ron Polonski, FF's Design Director, and Hanbin Youn, FF's Exterior Designer, give the design sketching to Hui Ka Yan as a present.

Hui Ka Yan highly praises the technologies and performance of FF91.

Hui Ka Yan and his crew hold a strategic seminar with FF's management layer.

Strategic Seminar Site