China Green : Announcements and Notices - Litigation

CHINA GREEN (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中國綠色食品（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 904)

LITIGATION

The board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of China Green (Holdings) Limited ("Company") announces that on 2 January 2018, it received a petition ("Petition") issued in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong ("Court") by Ms. Zhu Xiao Yan (the "Petitioner") against, among other respondents, the Company.

According to the Petition, the Petitioner has held and continues to hold 3,234,000 shares in Convoy Global Holdings Limited ("Convoy") since around mid-2015. According to the Petition, the Petitioner seeks, inter alia, the following orders against the Company (as one of the placees ("Placees") in a share placement of Convoy on 29 October 2015 (the "Share Placement")):

(i) a declaration that the placement of 3,989,987,999 shares of Convoy in October 2015 and/or the shares so placed are void ab initio and of no legal effect or, alternatively, be set aside;

(ii) damages for dilution of the Petitioner's shareholding;

(iii) interests;

(iv) such further or other relief and all necessary and consequential directions as the Court may think fit; and

(v) costs.

The Company is currently seeking legal advice on the matter to assess the merits of the claims and their implications on the Company. The Company can confirm that it was not a Placee for the Share Placement. The Company is currently seeking legal advice on the Petition as well as legal advice on any other alternative course of actions. Further announcement will be made to update on the progress of the matter as and when appropriate.

