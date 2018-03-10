Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd    2799   CNE100002367

SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China Huarong Asset Management : Huarong Asset buys 36.2 percent stake in CEFC unit - filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 06:03am CET
FILE PHOTO: Logos of China Huarong Asset Management Co are seen during a finance expo in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - State-controlled China Huarong Asset Management Co has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the unit of CEFC China Energy through which CEFC is acquiring a $9.1 billion (6.57 billion pounds) stake in Russia's Rosneft (>> NK Rosneft' PAO), a filing by the CEFC unit showed.

BEIJING (Reuters) - State-controlled China Huarong Asset Management Co has bought a 36.2 percent stake in the unit of CEFC China Energy through which CEFC is acquiring a $9.1 billion (6.57 billion pounds) stake in Russia's Rosneft (>> NK Rosneft' PAO), a filing by the CEFC unit showed.

Huarong (>> China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd) acquired the stake in CEFC Hainan International in two tranches, in December and in February, according to a filing on Feb. 13 by CEFC Hainan at an online portal run by the State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC).

CEFC subsidiary CEFC Shanghai International Group Co owns the remaining 63.8 percent in CEFC Hainan.

Huarong made the stake purchase through its unit, Huarong Ruitong Equity Investment Management Co.

It was not immediately clear how much Huarong paid for the stake, but the filing showed CEFC Hainan's registered capital expanded by 9.6 billion yuan as a result of Huarong Ruitong's fund injection.

Huarong Ruitong and CEFC did not immediately comment.

Chinese financial publication Caixin, in a story published late Friday, quoted an unnamed China Huarong official as saying the firm did not purchase the stake and instead was ordered to conduct a debt-for-equity swap by the government.

China Huarong could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters and other Chinese and international media reported last week that Ye Jianming, the chairman and founder of privately owned CEFC, had been investigated for suspected economic crimes.

CEFC subsequently denied this and said operations were normal.

In just a few years, CEFC has transformed from a niche fuel trader into a rapidly growing oil and finance conglomerate, with assets across the world and an ambition to become one of China's energy giants. It agreed in September to buy a 14.16 percent stake in Rosneft for $9.1 billion.

Huarong Ruitong, responsible for fundraising, project selection, debt acquisition and equity management for Huarong's debt-for-equity swap deals, planned to raise a 50 billion yuan investment fund for deals, Huarong said in early 2017.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Lin Qi; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : NK Rosneft' PAO, China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NK ROSNEFT' PAO --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGE
06:03aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Huarong Asset buys 36.2 percent stake in CEFC u..
RE
03/09CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Huarong Asset buys 36.2 percent stake in CEFC u..
RE
03/04China's C919 receives 30 new orders
AQ
02/27COMAC gets orders for 30 more C919 from Huarong
AQ
02/27COMAC gets orders for 30 more C919 from Huarong
AQ
02/26China's C919 receives 30 new orders
AQ
02/26China's C919 receives 30 new orders
AQ
02/03Huarong launches first online exchange for trading bad debt
AQ
02/03Huarong launches first online exchange for trading bad debt
AQ
2017SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : En+ group appoints new non-executive director to its board
AQ
More news
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 141 B
EBIT 2017 48 667 M
Net income 2017 20 850 M
Debt 2017 448 B
Yield 2017 5,61%
P/E ratio 2017 5,28
P/E ratio 2018 4,56
EV / Sales 2017 4,17x
EV / Sales 2018 3,94x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGE
Duration : Period :
China Huarong Asset Manage Technical Analysis Chart | 2799 | CNE100002367 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,78  HKD
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Hua Wang President & Executive Director
Xiao Min Lai Chairman
Zhong Fu Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Feng Ming Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Cong Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-3.24%17 852
CITIC LTD1.77%42 149
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD4.41%27 600
NATIXIS4.70%26 684
INVESTEC20.41%8 976
SBI HOLDINGS INC-0.19%5 732
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.