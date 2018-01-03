China Jinmao : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR DECEMBER 2017

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED SALES DATA FOR DECEMbER 2017

This announcement is made by China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that, for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017, the Group's accumulative contracted sales amount and sales consideration is RMB69,299.97 million. In addition, as at 31 December 2017, the Group recorded subscribed (but not contracted) property sales of RMB1,000.22 million.

December 2017

Gross Floor Area Contracted Amount (sq.m.) (RMB million) Property contracted sales 257,767 7,957.34 Land primary development sales consideration 824,827 7,269.00 Notes:

1. The land primary development sales consideration disclosed above refers to: (1) the consideration for the grant by the Nanjing Land and Resources Bureau of the state-owned construction land use right of the parcels of land No. 2017G71 and No. 2017G72 located within the territory of Nanjing Qinglong Mountain International Ecological New City Primary Development Project of the Company through online listing-for-sale, and (2) the consideration for the grant by the Changsha Land and Resources Bureau of the state-owned construction land use right of the parcels of land No. F19 (Announcement [2017] Chang Tu Wang No. 053), F20 (Announcement [2017] Chang Tu Wang No. 054) and B50 (Announcement [2017] Chang Tu Wang No. 055) within the territory of Changsha Meixi Lake Primary Development Project of the Company through online listing-for-sale.

2. The sales data disclosed in this announcement are exclusive of property rent income of the Group in December

2017 or for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017.

Disclaimer

In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the property sales process, the property sales data disclosed above are based on preliminary internal management records of the Group and are unaudited. The sales consideration data of land primary development disclosed above are derived from the listing-for-sale documents or result announcements published by Nanjing Land and Resources Bureau and Changsha Land and Resources Bureau, which are recorded in the internal management records of the Group and are unaudited. The above data may differ from the data to be disclosed in the regular reports of the Company. Such data are provided for investors' reference only, and do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or financial products. They should not be used as a basis for research reports, and are not intended to, nor should they constitute any investment advice. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, and should not place undue reliance on the data disclosed herein.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 3 January 2018

