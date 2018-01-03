Log in
China Jinmao : INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

01/03/2018 | 03:30am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ʕ਷ږ߱છٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00817)

INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group will record a significant increase of at least 80% in the profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2017 (excluding the impact of fair value change of investment properties) as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2016, which is mainly attributable to the significant increase in the profit from the city and property development segment for the year ended 31 December 2017 as compared to that for the year ended 31 December 2016.

The information contained herein is only a preliminary assessment provided based on the unaudited management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company or the audit committee of the Board. The Company is still in the process of finalizing the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017. Investors should carefully read the details of the annual results of the Group, which will be published by the end of March 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

NING Gaoning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. NING Gaoning (Chairman), Mr. YANG Lin and Mr. AN Hongjun as Non-executive Directors; Mr. LI Congrui, Mr. JIANG Nan and Mr. SONG Liuyi as Executive Directors; Mr. LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose, Mr. SU Xijia and Mr. GAO Shibin as Independent Non-executive Directors.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 02:29:10 UTC.

