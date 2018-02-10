Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  China Keli Electric Co Ltd    ZKL   CA1689301051

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD (ZKL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/09
0.06 CAD   -14.29%
01/25 China Keli Announces Lapse of Proposed Going Private Transaction
01/02 China Keli Announces Q2 2018 Results
2017 China Keli Announces Q1 2018 Results
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China Keli Announces No Material Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 03:20am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2018) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL) (the "Company") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time.

At the Company's annual general meeting held on February 5, 2018, all the Company's director nominees, being Sou Wa Wang, Lou Meng Cheong, Yan Zhang, Jian Wen Wu and George Dorin were re-elected. Subsequent to the annual meeting, the directors held a board meeting and reconfirmed all officer appointments as follows:

Sou Wa Wang - Chair of the Board
Lou Meng Cheong - Chief Executive Officer
Phillip Lo - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

The directors further appointed each of Yan Zhang, Jian Wen Wu and George Dorin to the Company's audit committee and compensation & corporate governance committee, with Mr. Dorin serving as the chair of the audit committee, and Mr. Zhang serving as the chair of the compensation & corporate governance committee.

The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About China Keli Electric Company Ltd.

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and installation of electrical components and equipment, including pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears and circuit breakers.

For further information, please contact:

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.

Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: [email protected]

For further company information please access our website: www.zkl.cc

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD
03:19a CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : Announces No Material Change
01/25 China Keli Announces Lapse of Proposed Going Private Transaction
01/25 CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : Announces Lapse of Proposed Going Private Transaction
01/02 China Keli Announces Q2 2018 Results
01/02 CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : Announces Q2 2018 Results
2017 China Keli Announces Q1 2018 Results
2017 CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : Announces Q1 2018 Results
2017 China Keli Announces FY 2017 Results with Revenue Decline of 36.9% and a Loss..
2017 CHINA KELI ELECTRIC : Announces FY 2017 Results with Revenue Decline of 36.9% an..
2017 China Keli Announces Fourth Update of Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statem..
More news
Chart CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Keli Electric Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | ZKL | CA1689301051 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Lou Meng Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sou Wa Wong Chairman
Tsz Fung Lo Chief Financial Officer
George G. Dorin Independent Director
Yan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC CO LTD200.00%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.73%71 134
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.89%50 687
NIDEC CORPORATION2.08%45 080
EMERSON ELECTRIC-1.05%44 330
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.30%36 128
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.