Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd    2128   KYG2157Q1029

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (2128)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Lesso : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:21am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國聯塑集團控股有限公司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2128)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28

August 2018 at which the declaration, recommendation or payment of a dividend is expected to be decided (if any) and at which the announcement of the unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 is to be approved for publication.

By Order of the Board

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Kwan Chi Wai Samuel

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr.

Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.

Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr.

Cheng Dickson.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS
09:21aCHINA LESSO : Date of board meeting
PU
07/11CHINA LESSO : Re-designation of director, resignation of director, appointment o..
PU
06/05CHINA LESSO : Chairman Increases Stake in the Group for HK$22.3 Million as Vote ..
PU
05/29CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23CHINA LESSO : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting to be held on ..
PU
04/19GLOBAL PPR PIPE MARKET 2018- ZHEJIAN : 9strategy.biz added a depth and professio..
AQ
04/17CHINA LESSO : buys 26.28% stake in Xingfa Alum
AQ
03/20CHINA LESSO : year net up 19.3% to Rmb2.29bn; div HK18 cts
AQ
03/14CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2017CHINA LESSO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Our Guide To Investing Outside The U.S. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 22 865 M
EBIT 2018 3 368 M
Net income 2018 2 334 M
Debt 2018 3 668 M
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 5,52
P/E ratio 2019 4,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 12 959 M
Chart CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,06  CNY
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Man Lun Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luen Hei Wong Chairman
Guang Gen Liu Chief Financial Officer
Ji Yue Yang Chief Technology Officer
Xiao Ping Zuo Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-6.09%1 887
GEBERIT2.54%16 474
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV34.24%7 342
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD71.36%3 459
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 452
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD29.87%1 956
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.