China Lesso : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 中國聯塑集團控股有限公司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2128)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Lesso Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 28

August 2018 at which the declaration, recommendation or payment of a dividend is expected to be decided (if any) and at which the announcement of the unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 is to be approved for publication.

By Order of the Board

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Kwan Chi Wai Samuel

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr.

Wong Luen Hei, Mr. Zuo Manlun, Ms. Zuo Xiaoping, Mr. Lai Zhiqiang, Mr. Kong Zhaocong, Mr. Chen Guonan, Dr. Lin Shaoquan, Mr. Huang Guirong, Mr. Luo Jianfeng and Mr. Lin Dewei; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.

Wong Kwok Ho Jonathan, Mr. Cheung Man Yu, Ms. Lan Fang, Dr. Tao Zhigang and Mr.

Cheng Dickson.

* For identification purpose only