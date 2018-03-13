ADRs End Lower

By Imani Moise

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 153.36. The European index decreased 0.9% to 138.83, the Asian index dropped 1.2% to 185.18, the Latin American index fell 0.7% to 276.46 and the emerging markets index decreased 1.3% to 346.24.

ADRs of China Lodging Group Ltd. (>> company sheet) dropped 4.6% to $147.35 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

ADRs of Barclays PLC fell 0.9% to $11.76 after Citigroup wrote a note criticizing the bank's reliance on revenue from its investment bank.

ADRs of ING Bank NV (>> company sheet) fell 1.1% to $17.52 after the company decided to withdraw proposed changes to its executive pay after receiving backlash from shareholders.

