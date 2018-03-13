Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR)    HTHT

CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR) (HTHT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/13 09:58:15 pm
138.52 USD   -10.34%
11:16pCHINA LODGING : posts 4Q profit
AQ
10:32pADRs End Lower
DJ
09:31pChina Lodging Group, Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ADRs End Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:32pm CET

By Imani Moise

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Tuesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1% to 153.36. The European index decreased 0.9% to 138.83, the Asian index dropped 1.2% to 185.18, the Latin American index fell 0.7% to 276.46 and the emerging markets index decreased 1.3% to 346.24.

ADRs of China Lodging Group Ltd. (>> company sheet) dropped 4.6% to $147.35 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings.

ADRs of Barclays PLC fell 0.9% to $11.76 after Citigroup wrote a note criticizing the bank's reliance on revenue from its investment bank.

ADRs of ING Bank NV (>> company sheet) fell 1.1% to $17.52 after the company decided to withdraw proposed changes to its executive pay after receiving backlash from shareholders.

Write to Imani Moise at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR), Barclays PLC, ING Groep NV
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS -0.85% 209.7 Delayed Quote.4.14%
ING GROEP -1.20% 14.18 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (
11:16pCHINA LODGING : posts 4Q profit
AQ
10:32pADRs End Lower
DJ
09:31pChina Lodging Group, Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financ..
GL
02/22China Lodging Group, Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earn..
GL
01/31CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR) : Wired News  China Lodging Group Acquired Beiji..
AC
01/29China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Acquisition of Beijing Novotel Sanyuan..
GL
01/25China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Change to Board of Directors
GL
01/16China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Its Preliminary Results for Hotel Oper..
GL
2017China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Results of 2017 Annual General Meeting
GL
2017CHINA LODGING : HTHT) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:35pAfter Hours Gainers / Losers (3/13/2018) 
04:56pChina Lodging misses on revenue 
03/12Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
01/16China Lodging Group announces preliminary Q4 hotel metrics 
2017China Lodging Group's (HTHT) CEO Jenny Zhang on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 8 199 M
EBIT 2017 1 624 M
Net income 2017 1 343 M
Finance 2017 2 691 M
Yield 2017 0,45%
P/E ratio 2017 51,73
P/E ratio 2018 35,63
EV / Sales 2017 7,93x
EV / Sales 2018 6,12x
Capitalization 67 688 M
Chart CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (
Duration : Period :
China Lodging Group, Ltd ( Technical Analysis Chart | HTHT | US16949N1090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 024  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Zhang Chief Executive Officer
Hui Jin President
Qi Ji Executive Chairman
Teo Nee Chuan Chief Financial Officer
Jiong Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA LODGING GROUP, LTD (ADR)6.97%10 697
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL4.48%51 701
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC1.59%26 066
ACCOR7.35%16 435
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE2.62%12 270
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-2.82%12 065
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.